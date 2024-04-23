Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance Coupe offers 14 km of pure electric range

Mercedes-Benz has been making tons of headlines with the all-new AMG GT63 S E Performance Coupe, which comes as a plug-in hybrid version of the AMG four-seater super coupe. While this comes adding to Affalterbach's lineup of powerful PHEVs, it will be the sixth PHEV from Mercedes-AMG and promises to deliver impressive power and performance. Besides claiming to be the quickest Mercedes-Benz car ever with an accelerating capability of 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, the 803 bhp power and 1,420 Nm torque generating coupe promises a pure electric range of 14 kilometres, which certainly comes as a nice plus for customers seeking more range out of the car.

For electric or electrified vehicles, the range is almost everything. A lot of contemporary hybrid cars, even plug-in hybrids offer very little pure electric driving range. The Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance Coupe too sits in the same league.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe 3982 cc 3982 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3 Cr View Details Ferrari Portofino 3855.0 cc 3855.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.50 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Huracan Evo 5204.0 cc 5204.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.22 - 3.73 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche 911 GT3 3996.0 cc 3996.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 2.50 Cr Compare View Offers Aston Martin Vantage 3982.0 cc 3982.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 2.95 Cr Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Mercedes EQS facelift revealed with larger battery, over 800-km range

Powering the super coupe is the same engine that works under the hood of the top-spec SL roadster. The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 high-performance internal combustion engine comes paired with a rear-mounted electric motor. The 400-volt hybrid system consisting of 560 individual cells comes optimized to offer high charge and discharge rates. There is a highly powerful 6.1 kWh battery pack that can discharge up to 201 bhp peak power in a burst. Mercedes-Benz claims this high level of power discharge comes despite the battery being a smaller one than many other highly popular EVs. The plug-in hybrid AMG model can also absorb 132 bhp power from the wheels, which is twice as fast as the Chevrolet Bolt EV could charge from a plug.

Mercedes-AMG claims that it has kept factors such as power density, energy density, battery cycle life, cost and more to balance the production of the car's electrified propulsion system.

The German luxury car marque currently offers the four-door version of the performance car in India, priced at ₹3.3 crore (ex-showroom). Now, with the plug-in hybrid variant hitting the market and the OEM eyeing to grab a larger chunk of the bulging Indian luxury car space, the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance Coupe is expected to come to India as well.

First Published Date: