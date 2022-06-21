Lamborghini Huracan Evo is a 2 seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 32,200,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 5,204 cc engine available in 12 colour and 4 transmission option: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. Lamborghini Huracan Evo