In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Lamborghini Huracan Evo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F8 Tributo vs Huracan Evo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F8 tributo
|Huracan evo
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|Mileage
|7.7 kmpl
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3902 cc
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|10