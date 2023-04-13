Lamborghini:

In India, there are 9 Lamborghini Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Revuelto, Lamborghini Temerario, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 3.54 Cr. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Automobili Lamborghini, commonly known as Lamborghini, is an Italian manufacturer of high-performance sports cars headquartered in Sant'Agata Bolognese, a small village near Bologna. The company, now a subsidiary of Audi AG under the Volkswagen Group, has built a reputation for producing some of the most aggressive and technologically advanced supercars in the world.

Lamborghini's journey in the automotive industry began in 1963 when Ferruccio Lamborghini, a successful manufacturing entrepreneur, founded the company with the intention of building a refined grand tourer to rival established marques like Ferrari. His passion for automobiles was evident from a young age, and with his financial success over the years, he owned several luxury cars, including Alfa Romeos, Lancias, Maseratis, and a Mercedes-Benz. However, it was his experience with Ferrari that ultimately led him to start his own car company. Dissatisfied with the rough nature of his Ferrari 250GT and frustrated by a broken clutch, Lamborghini approached Enzo Ferrari for a solution. Ferrari dismissed him, reportedly belittling him as just a tractor manufacturer who knew nothing about sports cars. This moment became a turning point, driving Lamborghini to develop his own vision of the ideal grand tourer.

The first product of his venture, the Lamborghini 350GTV prototype, was unveiled at the 1963 Turin Auto Show, developed in just four months. Though it received positive feedback, the design was refined before entering production as the Lamborghini 350GT in 1964. The 350GT saw a production run of 130 units before it was succeeded by the 400GT. The success of these early models provided the company with enough capital to develop its first true supercar, the Lamborghini Miura. In November 1965, Ferruccio Lamborghini personally introduced the Miura's chassis at the Turin Auto Show, marking the beginning of the brand's legacy in high-performance sports cars.

Lamborghini officially entered the Indian market in 2008, opening its first dealership in New Delhi. Four years later, in 2012, the brand expanded its presence with a second showroom in Mumbai. Despite economic fluctuations, the demand for luxury performance cars in India continued to grow, allowing Lamborghini to carve out a niche among enthusiasts. By 2015, the company aimed to sell 40-50 cars annually in the country, reflecting the rising interest in exotic automobiles. With this steady growth, Lamborghini has hinted at further expansion in India, suggesting that a handful of dealerships may not be sufficient to meet demand.

Today, Lamborghini offers a range of high-performance models catering to different segments of the supercar and hypercar market. The lineup includes the V10-powered Huracán, the V12 Aventador successor Revuelto, and the Urus SUV, which has significantly contributed to the brand's global sales. In addition to these core models, Lamborghini regularly produces limited-edition and one-off hypercars, showcasing cutting-edge design and engineering. Customers can also personalise their vehicles extensively through the Ad Personam customisation program, selecting from an array of bespoke materials, colours, and finishes. Technological advancements such as hybrid powertrains, advanced aerodynamics, and state-of-the-art driver assistance systems have further solidified Lamborghini’s position as a leader in the world of high-performance automotive engineering.

Best Lamborghini Cars Price List (2026) in India