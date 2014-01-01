



After its inception in 1963, the global financial crisis caused a drop in Lamborghini sales in 1973, causing Ferruccio Lamborghini to sell the firm to Georges-Henri Rossetti and Rene Leimer. Following that, the ownership of the company changed hands several times during the next decade. Before the Chrysler Corporation took over in 1987, the Mimrans introduced a few new vehicles, including the Countach, the Jalpa sports car, and the LM002, a high-performance off-road vehicle. Before selling the company to the Malaysian investor group Mycom Setdco and the Indonesian group V Power, Chrysler replaced the Countach with the Diablo and cancelled the other two models.



The Volkswagen Group's Audi branch completed the final takeover of the company in 1998. Since then, the Volkswagen Group has been in charge of the company's operations while keeping the brand name. The Lamborghini Aventador achieves the Lamborghini top speed of 349 kmph, making it one of the fastest cars in the world.



The automobiles are imported by Lamborghini India and sold off the shelf. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD is the Huracan Evo's petrol form and Lamborghini's most recent offering. The engine in this RWD type produces 602 bhp @ 8000 rpm and 600 Nm @ 6500 rpm of maximum power and torque, respectively. It comes in 14 colours and has an automatic (dual clutch) transmission.



Lamborghini Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Lamborghini Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Lamborghini Huracan Evo ₹ 3.22 - 3.73 Cr Lamborghini Urus ₹ 3.1 Cr Lamborghini Huracan STO ₹ 4.99 Cr Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder ₹ 3.54 - 4.1 Cr Lamborghini Urus Facelift ₹ 3.15 - 3.43 Cr Lamborghini huracan ₹ 3.22 - 3.73 Cr

Lamborghini was founded in 1963 by Ferruccio Lamborghini, an Italian billionaire, and competes with renowned racing vehicle manufacturers such as Ferrari. The company's emblem featured a bull, which was a nod to Ferruccio Lamborghini's zodiac sign of Taurus the bull. The Miura sports coupe was one of the first Lamborghini models,