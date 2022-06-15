Lamborghini launches its ultimate Aventador in India, powered by last V12 engine
Lamborghini has launched the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster supercar in India. It is the last and most powerful supercar in the Aventador family. Here is look at why it is special.
First Published Date: 15 Jun 2022, 04:18 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Aventador Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster
