Lamborghini Urus Performante price starts at ₹ 4.22 Cr and goes upto ₹ 4.22 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lamborghini Urus Performante comes in 1 variants. Lamborghini Urus Performante top variant price is ₹ 4.22 Cr.
Lamborghini Urus Performante in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Lamborghini Urus Performante's petrol variant is 7.8 kmpl. Lamborghini Urus Performante petrol comes with a 85 litres litre fuel tank.
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price