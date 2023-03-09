HT Auto
HomeNew carsLamborghini carsLamborghini Urus Performante
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15

Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 4,22,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3996.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
4.22 Cr* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus Performante Key Specs
Engine
3996.0 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
View all Urus Performante specs and features

About Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante Alternatives

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
6.95 Cr*
Ex-showroom price
Get On-Road Price
Add to compare

Lamborghini Urus Performante Variants & Price

Lamborghini Urus Performante price starts at ₹ 4.22 Cr and goes upto ₹ 4.22 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lamborghini Urus Performante comes in 1 variants. Lamborghini Urus Performante top variant price is ₹ 4.22 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Twin-Turbo V8
4.22 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Lamborghini Urus Performante Specifications and Features

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Max Power
657 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Engine Type
4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Mileage
7.8 kmpl
Keyless Start
Yes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Sunroof
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
View all Urus Performante specs and features

Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 Mileage

Lamborghini Urus Performante in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Lamborghini Urus Performante's petrol variant is 7.8 kmpl. Lamborghini Urus Performante petrol comes with a 85 litres litre fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Twin-Turbo V8
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
7.8 kmpl
Lamborghini Dealers
Delhi
See All Lamborghini Dealers in Delhi

No Lamborghini Dealers Found in Delhi

See All Lamborghini Dealers in Delhi

Trending Lamborghini Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Lamborghini Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Honda New City - 5th Gen
Honda New City - 5th Gen
11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Citroen eC3
Citroen eC3
11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Citroen eC3
Citroen eC3
11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Toyota Innova Crysta 2023
Toyota Innova Crysta 2023
19 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Sorento
Kia Sorento
25 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia EV9 Concept
Kia EV9 Concept
55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta
10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Haval H6
Haval H6
15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details