Car Insurance for New Car Buyers: What Dealers Don’t Always Explain

Buying a new car is exciting, but the insurance decision often happens too quickly. Many buyers focus on the model, colour, delivery date and accessories, while the policy is accepted as part of the purchase formalities. That approach can leave important details unclear.

Purchasing a new car requires attention to insurance policies, which go beyond mere registration. Buyers should compare options, understand key factors like IDV and add-ons, and actively engage in the insurance selection process for enhanced support and coverage.

Car insurance is not only a document needed for registration. It is a financial protection tool that should match how you drive, where you live and what kind of support you expect during a claim.

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Dealer Insurance Is Not Mandatory

Dealers often make car insurance convenient by arranging it with the vehicle purchase. This can save time, but it does not mean you must buy the policy only through the dealer. As a new car buyer, you may compare options and choose a suitable insurer before finalising the cover.

Ask for the full policy wording before payment.

Compare coverage, claim support and add-ons, not only convenience.

How IDV Affects Claim Payouts

Insured Declared Value, commonly called IDV, is the approximate current value of your car as considered under the policy. It plays an important role in cases such as theft or total loss. A very low IDV may reduce the claim amount, while a very high IDV may affect the premium.

Review the IDV before accepting the quote.

Choose a value that reflects the car’s reasonable market worth.

Third-Party Vs Comprehensive Coverage

In India, third party insurance is required for driving on public roads, but it does not cover damage to your own car. Comprehensive car insurance offers broader protection because it includes third-party liability along with own-damage cover, subject to policy terms and conditions.

Third-party cover protects against liabilities involving others.

Comprehensive cover can support repairs for your own vehicle.

Real Scope of Zero Depreciation Cover

Zero depreciation cover can reduce the impact of depreciation on certain replaced parts during a claim. However, it does not mean every expense becomes payable. Items, limits, claim frequency and conditions may differ across policies, so it is important to read the add-on wording carefully.

Check which parts are covered under the add-on.

Understand whether claim limits or usage conditions apply.

Additional Costs of Add-on Covers

Add-ons can improve policy suitability, but each additional cover may affect the overall premium. Buyers sometimes select multiple add-ons without checking whether they truly need them. A practical approach is to match add-ons with usage, location, parking conditions and the age of the car.

Select add-ons based on real driving needs.

Avoid paying for covers that may not add meaningful value.

Cashless Repair Network Limitations

Cashless repair can make the claim process smoother when your car is repaired at a network garage. Still, the availability of a cashless facility depends on the insurer’s garage network and the city where repairs are needed. It is wise to check the network before buying.

Look for nearby authorised network garages.

Confirm whether your preferred workshop is included.

No-Claim Bonus and Future Savings

No-claim bonus, or NCB, rewards claim-free policy years by reducing the own-damage premium at renewal, subject to applicable rules. New car buyers should understand that making small claims may affect future savings.

Track your NCB at every renewal.

Ask how a claim may affect future premium benefits.

Common Policy Conditions to Review

Every car insurance policy comes with terms that define when and how a claim may be considered. Instead of viewing these as negative points, treat them as usage guidelines. Driving with valid documents, following policy conditions and reporting claims correctly can help avoid unnecessary complications.

Read the conditions related to the driving licence and usage.

Follow the insurer’s claim intimation process carefully.

Impact of Deductibles on Claims

A deductible is the part of the claim amount that the policyholder must bear. Some deductibles are standard, while others may be voluntary. A higher voluntary deductible may reduce premiums, but it can increase out-of-pocket payments during a claim.

Understand your payable share before buying.

Choose a deductible that suits your comfort level.

Freedom to Switch Insurers at Renewal

Buying insurance through one source in the first year does not mean you must continue with the same insurer forever. At renewal, you can compare policies, review claim experience and switch insurers if another option suits your needs better.

Keep renewal dates in mind to avoid a policy break.

Transfer eligible NCB when changing insurers.

Comparing Policies Matters before Buying

A new car is a long-term purchase, and the insurance should be reviewed with the same care. Do not stop at the first quote. Compare coverage, IDV, add-ons, garage network, claim process and customer support before deciding.

Read the policy inclusions and conditions together.

Choose balanced coverage rather than only a lower premium.

Conclusion

New car buyers often receive insurance information during a busy delivery process, so important details can be missed. A better approach is to pause, read the policy and ask the right questions before paying. Dealer-arranged insurance can be convenient, but the final choice should be informed and suitable for your needs. When you understand coverage, IDV, add-ons, deductibles, garages and renewal flexibility, car insurance becomes easier to manage and more useful when you need support.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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