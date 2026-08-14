5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV

The SUV craze has led to a depletion of luxury sedan options in India, which used to be one of the most dominant segments. While the luxury sedans still have plenty of takers, the road conditions and better ride quality offered by luxury SUVs have led people to choose the bigger vehicles rather than the more elegant ones. However, I am still a luxury sedan enthusiast, and I would buy these luxury sedans second-hand instead of a new premium SUV.

1 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] EMI starting at just ₹2,34,200/ month Check Eligibility The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the pinnacle of luxury sedans in India, apart from the Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The S-Class from 2017 and 2018 would be available in the range of ₹40-50 lakh. The 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is powered by a 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 333 hp and 480 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

2 Audi A8 Audi A8 L EMI starting at just ₹1,75,400/ month Check Eligibility The Audi A8 has been a cult favourite for the fans of the Transporter franchise. However, it was also one of the biggest rivals of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The A8 was powered by a 3.0L V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, delivering 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels. The Audi A8 from 2016 to 2019 can be found in the range of ₹30 to 50 lakh.

3 Volvo S90 Volvo S90 EMI starting at just ₹89,300/ month Check Eligibility The Volvo S90 was a personal favourite, and it currently costs approximately ₹30 lakh. The Volvo S90 was powered by a 2.0L turboLecharged four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine producing upwards of 400 hp and 700 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic, sending power to all four wheels.

4 BMW 7 Series BMW 7 Series EMI starting at just ₹2,34,700/ month Check Eligibility The 2020 model of the BMW 7 Series can be found on the second-hand market within a price range of ₹40-60 lakh. Additionally, it was powered by a 3.0L turbocharged inline-six engine producing 335 hp and 450 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels.

5 Lexus ES 350h Lexus ES 350h EMI starting at just ₹86,500/ month Check Eligibility The Lexus ES 350h screams luxury from afar. It was the only luxury sedan from Lexus in India, which was recently replaced by its electric counterpart, the ES 500e. The luxury sedan from Lexus was powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine, paired with a self-charging electric motor producing 215 hp, and an e-CVT automatic transmission. The Lexus ES350h can be found on the second-hand market in the range of ₹38 to ₹42 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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