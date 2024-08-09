HT Auto
Lamborghini Urus SE

LAMBORGHINI Urus SE

JUST LAUNCHED
Launch Date: 9 Aug 2024
4.57 Cr
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Lamborghini Urus SE Key Specs
Engine3996 cc
Mileage7.8 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Urus SE specs and features

About Lamborghini Urus SE

Latest Update

  • Lamborghini Urus SE launched at ₹4.57 crore. Check what’s new
  • Lamborghini Urus SE launches in India today: Key changes you should know

    • Lamborghini Urus SE Price: Lamborghini Urus SE is priced at Rs. 4.57 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for Lamborghini Urus SE? The Lamborghini Urus SE is available in 1 variant - 4WD. What are the Lamborghini Urus SE colour options? Lamborghini Urus SE comes in 30 colour options: Giallo Auge, Bianco Asopo, Ballon White, Giallo Inti, Oro Elios, Giallo, Arancio, Arancio Apodis, Arancio Argos, Arancio Eclipse, Arancio Egon, Rosso Efesto, Rosso Arancio, Viola Pasifae, Viola Mithras, Blu Astraeus, Blu Aegir, Verde Lares, Verde Mantis, Verde Selvans, Verde Gea Lucido, Verde Citrea, Verde Metallic, Verde Scandal, Marrone Alcestis, Bronze Zante, Bronzo Hypnos, Nero Helene, Nero Noctis, Nero Granatus. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Lamborghini Urus SE? Lamborghini Urus SE comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) engine options, comes with 3996 cc engine, and features a SUV body type. Which are the major rivals of Lamborghini Urus SE? Lamborghini Urus SE rivals are Lamborghini Urus S, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus Performante. What is the mileage of Lamborghini Urus SE? Lamborghini Urus SE comes with a mileage of 7.8 kmpl (Company claimed). What is the Seating Capacity of Lamborghini Urus SE? Lamborghini Urus SE offers a 5 Seater configuration.

    Lamborghini Urus SE Alternatives

    Lamborghini Urus S

    Lamborghini Urus S

    4.18 Cr
    Urus SEvsUrus S
    Bentley Bentayga

    Bentley Bentayga

    4.1 Cr
    Urus SEvsBentayga
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    4.22 Cr
    Urus SEvsUrus Performante
    Lamborghini Urus SE Variants

    Lamborghini Urus SE price starts at ₹ 4.57 Cr .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹4.57 Cr*
    Engine
    3996 cc
    Fuel
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Lamborghini Urus SE Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage7.8 kmpl
    Engine3996 cc
    Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Max Speed312 kmph
    SunroofYes
    View all Urus SE specs and features

    Lamborghini Urus SE comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Lamborghini Urus SE
    		Lamborghini Urus SBentley BentaygaLamborghini Urus Performante
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹4.57 Cr
    ₹4.18 Cr
    ₹4.1 Cr
    ₹4.22 Cr
    Range
    -
    -
    -
    Fuel Type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Engine
    3999 cc
    3996 cc
    3996 cc
    -
    Mileage
    7.8 kmpl
    7.7 kmpl
    7.8 kmpl
    -

    Popular Lamborghini Cars

    • Popular
      View all  Lamborghini Cars

      Lamborghini Urus SE News

      Lamborghini Urus SE gets a few cosmetic upgrades over the outgoing model.
      Lamborghini Urus SE launched at 4.57 crore. Check what’s new
      9 Aug 2024
      The Lamborghini Urus SE is now hybrid with a twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor for improved fuel efficiency, as well as more power
      Lamborghini Urus SE launches in India today: Key changes you should know
      8 Aug 2024
      The Lamborghini Urus SE brings a hybrid powertrain to the performance SUV packing 789 bhp and 950 Nm from its V8-electric engine
      Lamborghini Urus SE Hybrid India launch confirmed on August 9
      13 Jul 2024
      Lamborghini Temerario's V8 engine has a 90-degree V layout, a flat plane crankshaft, two turbochargers, aluminium-alloy cylinder heads and titanium connecting rods that help keep the engine lightweight.
      Lamborghini Temerario's new V8 will make you forget V10, claims top official
      25 Aug 2024
      Zayn Sofuoglu is being called the fastest child in the world after hitting 312 kmph driving the Lamborghini Revuelto supercar
      5-year-old makes unofficial record driving the Lamborghini Revuelto at 312 kmph
      24 Aug 2024
      View all
       Lamborghini Urus SE News

      Lamborghini Videos

      Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
      Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
      7 Dec 2023
      Lamborghini Urus Performante, a more powerful version of world's fastest SUV, has landed in India. Priced at more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, minus taxes, the SUV is ferociously fast and agile across tarmac and dirt tracks alike.
      Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review
      9 Mar 2023
      Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
      Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
      26 Nov 2022
      Lamborghini has launched the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster supercar in India.
      Lamborghini launches its ultimate Aventador in India, powered by last V12 engine
      15 Jun 2022
      Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 review
      Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 review
      8 Mar 2013
      View all
       
      Explore Other Options

      Lamborghini Urus SE FAQs

      The Lamborghini Urus SE offers a competitive mileage of 7.8 kmpl.
      The Lamborghini Urus SE comes in a single variant which is the 4WD providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
      Lamborghini Urus SE is a 5 Seater SUV.
      The Lamborghini Urus SE comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) variant offering a mileage of 7.8 kmpl.
      The Lamborghini Urus SE comes with 3996 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.

       Popular SUV Cars