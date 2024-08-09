Lamborghini Urus SE Price: Lamborghini Urus SE is priced at Rs. 4.57 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for Lamborghini Urus SE? The Lamborghini Urus SE is available in 1 variant - 4WD. What are the Lamborghini Urus SE colour options? Lamborghini Urus SE comes in 30 colour options: Giallo Auge, Bianco Asopo, Ballon White, Giallo Inti, Oro Elios, Giallo, Arancio, Arancio Apodis, Arancio Argos, Arancio Eclipse, Arancio Egon, Rosso Efesto, Rosso Arancio, Viola Pasifae, Viola Mithras, Blu Astraeus, Blu Aegir, Verde Lares, Verde Mantis, Verde Selvans, Verde Gea Lucido, Verde Citrea, Verde Metallic, Verde Scandal, Marrone Alcestis, Bronze Zante, Bronzo Hypnos, Nero Helene, Nero Noctis, Nero Granatus. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Lamborghini Urus SE? Lamborghini Urus SE comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) engine options, comes with 3996 cc engine, and features a SUV body type. Which are the major rivals of Lamborghini Urus SE? Lamborghini Urus SE rivals are Lamborghini Urus S, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus Performante. What is the mileage of Lamborghini Urus SE? Lamborghini Urus SE comes with a mileage of 7.8 kmpl (Company claimed). What is the Seating Capacity of Lamborghini Urus SE? Lamborghini Urus SE offers a 5 Seater configuration.