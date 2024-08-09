What is the mileage of Lamborghini Urus SE? The Lamborghini Urus SE offers a competitive mileage of 7.8 kmpl.

Which is the top variant of Lamborghini Urus SE? The Lamborghini Urus SE comes in a single variant which is the 4WD providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.

What is the seating capacity of Lamborghini Urus SE? Lamborghini Urus SE is a 5 Seater SUV.

What are the fuel options available for Lamborghini Urus SE? The Lamborghini Urus SE comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) variant offering a mileage of 7.8 kmpl.