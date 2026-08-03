PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/12

LAND ROVER Range Rover Evoque

₹64.86 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.3
2
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price:

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is priced between Rs. 64.86 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?

The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is available in 2 variants - Autobiography Petrol, Autobiography Diesel.

What are the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque colour options?

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque comes in five colour options: Firenze Red, Silicon Silver, Portofino Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque comes in petrol, diesel, hybrid(electric + petrol) and hybrid (electric + diesel) engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1997 - 1998 cc, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque rivals are Jaguar F-Pace, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Audi Q5 Facelift, Jeep Wrangler, Volvo XC60, Audi Q5.

What is the mileage of Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque comes with a mileage of 12,82 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1997 - 1998 cc
  • Power iconPower
    201 - 247 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol / Diesel /Hybrid/Hybrid
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    365 - 430 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All Range Rover Evoque SpecsView specs icon

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Variants

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque price starts at ₹ 64.86 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 64.86 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Range Rover Evoque comes in 2 variants. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque's top variant is Autobiography Diesel.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Automatic
2 Variants Available
Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol
₹64.86 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Diesel
₹64.86 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
The story reviews popular SUVs in India, highlighting their designs, features, performance, and engine options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
How Digital Claim Tracking Is Changing the Car Insurance Experience in India
Calendar icon10 Feb 2026
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin inaugurated Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover factory, boosting local employment and sustainable manufacturing.Read Full Story

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Range Rover Evoque.
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Jaguar F-Pace
VS
Land Rover Range Rover EvoqueSelect model
Jaguar F-PaceSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Infotainment System Main Menu
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque image
Rs. 64.86 LakhsOnwards
4.32
247 bhp365 NmAutomaticSUV7--4371 mm1996 mm1649 mm-
Jaguar F-PaceJaguar F-Pace imageRs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6--4747 mm2071 mm1664 mm6 metresRange Rover EvoqueVSF-Pace
Jeep Grand CherokeeJeep Grand Cherokee imageRs. 67.5 LakhsOnwards
4.799
268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV8--4914 mm1979 mm1792 mm-Range Rover EvoqueVSGrand Cherokee
Jeep WranglerJeep Wrangler imageRs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards-268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV4237 mm897 litres4867 mm1931 mm1864 mm-Range Rover EvoqueVSWrangler
Volvo XC60Volvo XC60 imageRs. 68.9 LakhsOnwards-247 bhp360 NmAutomaticSUV6-483 litres4708 mm1902 mm1655 mm5.7 metresRange Rover EvoqueVSXC60
Audi Q5Audi Q5 imageRs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards
52
261 bhp370 NmAutomaticSUV8-520 litres4682 mm mm1893 mm1655 mm-Range Rover EvoqueVSQ5

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Expert Review

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty

Pros

Stylish design on the outsideCapable engine under the hoodRide quality and handling are super

Cons

Cabin space is on tighter sideGearbox not very refined

It may not be fair to compare the Evoque 2020 with the Velar, its much elder sibling in the Range Rover family of capable SUVs. And yet, it is just that comparison that the Evoque yearns for and makes a solid case for itself as a capable SUV that is every bit at ease off the roads as it is on them.

Are these characteristics, however, good enough to expand on its rather niche fan following in a country like India? Read on.

Simple Style Statement Never Goes Out of Fashion

At a time when car makers across segments are going the extra distance to make their products look either deliciously attractive or menacingly butch, the Evoque stands out as a svelte SUV that was born to get a second look. Only the rare SUV does not have to scream out to get attention and this right here is that rarity.

The slim-line headlights with LED give the Evoque 2020 a very appealing look. (HT Auto Photo)
The slim-line headlights with LED give the Evoque 2020 a very appealing look. (HT Auto Photo)

The exterior styling is uncannily similar to the Velar SUV and that works really well for the Evoque. The slim-line headlights with LED, the mesh grille and the enormous air dams lend a confident front appeal to the car. The headlights stretch all the way up to the front side doors which adds to the character of the car, complimented also with the shoulder line across the side profile of the vehicle. The roofline tapers towards the end for that touch of sporty flair while the wheel arches are just large enough to give a rugged visual illusion. The pop out door handles are a nice addition here too.

Smart shoulder lines and the extended headlight into the front door lends a sporty touch to Evoque's side profile. ( HT Auto Photo)
Smart shoulder lines and the extended headlight into the front door lends a sporty touch to Evoque's side profile. ( HT Auto Photo)

 

As for the rear, the Evoque gets stylish rear LED tail lights along with the badge that confirms that this here is not the Velar after all.

A sporty rear bumper and the large Range Rover badge completes a clean profile for Evoque.
A sporty rear bumper and the large Range Rover badge completes a clean profile for Evoque.

When Four are Fun, Five is a Crowd

On the inside, there are even more reasons to be pleased and some to be a little disappointed about. First, the glee. A typically minimalist cabin but brought together using materials of high quality defines the Evoque cabin. Soft-touch materials have been used generously on the dashboard, side doors and arm rests to ensure that none can blame the makers of cutting corners.

 

A minimal yet premium cabin defines Evoque's cabin.
A minimal yet premium cabin defines Evoque's cabin.

The 'S' version provided for this test drive featured only a single touchscreen unit which is tasked with numerous responsibilities like infotainment, vehicle diagnostics, navigation etc. The 'SE' version gets a second touchscreen which sits below the first but in this test car, two dials house air conditioning control and terrain-response system, respectively. Yes, the conventional rotary dial for selecting drive modes have been done away with and that's not a bad idea at all.

 

The 'S' version gets two physical dials under the main infotainment unit. The higher - SE - version gets a second touchscreen. (HT Auto Photo)
The 'S' version gets two physical dials under the main infotainment unit. The higher - SE - version gets a second touchscreen. (HT Auto Photo)

A minor obstruction here is that to control the air conditioning, one needs to first press the blower button and then make use of the left dial which manages temperature and fan speed. The blower button goes off after a while and the process needs to be done again if and when air conditioning settings need a change. Ditto for the dial which lets one select the drive mode. This one additional step, often repetitive, is a tad bit bothersome.

Overall, the front of the car looks quite premium, has a dash of chrome lining under the AC vents and boasts of a very unique instrument panel cowl. The seats are quite comfortable but with rivals several segments lower now also offering features like cooling and heating, plus massage and additional lumber support, the Evoque 2020 could have stepped up in these departments as well.

The rear seats too are quite comfortable but for two. A third adult here could make matters extremely cramped, especially around the shoulders and thighs. Leg room is just about adequate while head room, due to the slopping roofline, could be an issue for anyone over 6 feet tall.

Other than that, the windows are generously big and the massive panoramic sunroof flushes the entire cabin with abundant natural light.

The large windows and massive sunroof lends an airy feel to the cabin of Evoque. (Photo courtesy: Range Rover)
The large windows and massive sunroof lends an airy feel to the cabin of Evoque. (Photo courtesy: Range Rover)

The feature list is not exhaustive or miles long but it is not shabby either. The Evoque 2020 gets connected car technology, dual-zone climate control and Meridian sound system, among others. The safety list is also quite decent with eight airbags, ABS with EBD, rear view camera, rear view traffic monitoring, hill descent control, etc.

Moving With Dogged Determination

Now Evoque has always been recommended as a car to be driven than to be driven around in. The 2020 Evoque continues to take this forward and is every bit as solid to drive as any of its other siblings.

The BS 6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine is as refined as they come and has peak power of 180 PS and max torque of 430 Nm. It doesn't roar, neither does it growl. Instead what one gets is a low thunder that belies its comparatively small proportion.

While the ECO mode still has enough juice for the SUV to pull itself forward, the Comfort mode would easily be the top pick as the Evoque rumbles down with confidence. Out on wide and clear roads, the vehicle remained absolutely steady at triple-digit speeds, aided exceptionally well by a steering wheel that deserves a place in the steering hall-of-fame, if ever there would be something like that. Precisely weighted, the steering also helps the entire vehicle take corners with absolute precision and the body roll is under check as well. The only downside here is that when the lane-assist system is selected to steering assist, the wheel fights a little too strongly to keep the car in lane. The steering vibration warning option, instead of assist, could be a better bet here but keeping both switched off isn't really recommended in the interest of safety.

Photo courtesy: Range Rover.
Photo courtesy: Range Rover.

And keeping the speed in check also ensures safety even if slow speeds make the Evoque rather unexciting. Even that steering that keeps finding a mention can offer fun only in bursts when weaving in and out of city traffic. As for the infamous road cracks and bumps, the SUV manages to handle almost every challenge with ease and cushions over them comfortably. The suspension set up is on the stiffer side which means at low speeds, the car could jump around a bit on bad roads but the effects of these are kept to the minimum on the inside.

Verdict - Of Likes and Dislikes

Photo courtesy: Range Rover.
Photo courtesy: Range Rover.

The Evoque 2020 is one of the most affordable Range Rover SUVs around. This does not mean it is the most affordable in its segment. The feature list could have been exponentially expanded to meet a growing desire among new-age buyers for creature comforts. And despite the slight bump up in the wheelbase, space on the inside remains tight. The rear seats aren't class-leading by any means and five people are more likely to jostle on long journeys rather than bask in the natural light flowing in from the airy windows.

That said, the Evoque appeals to the niche SUV aficionado looking at being behind the wheel and staying there. It is a reassuring vehicle to drive, hardly ever losing control of its calm and composed state. Rock solid at high speeds and at home out in the wilderness, the SUV plays out to its own strengths rather than the crowds. A premium cabin and stylish looks further bolster the case for the Evoque 2020 which competes against the likes of Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Mercedes Benz GLC.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Images

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Image 1
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Image 2
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Image 3
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Image 4
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Image 5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Image 6

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Colours

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Firenze Red
Silicon Silver
Portofino Blue
Santorini Black
Fuji White
Firenze red

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Alternatives

Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

72.9 Lakhs Onwards
Range Rover EvoquevsF-Pace
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

67.5 Lakhs Onwards
Range Rover EvoquevsGrand Cherokee
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs
Range Rover EvoquevsWrangler
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.9 Lakhs
Range Rover EvoquevsXC60
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

64.9 - 70.02 Lakhs
Range Rover EvoquevsQ5

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4Features
5Safety
3.5Design
3.5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Range Rover for its unique design and extensive features, mentioning its comfort and safety. However, some concerns about price and maintenance were noted.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconUnique design
  • check circle iconExcellent safety features
  • check circle iconComfortable ride
  • check circle iconReliable performance
  • check circle iconAvailable under 1 crore

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh maintenance costs
  • warning iconPricey compared to competitors
  • warning iconFuel efficiency concerns
  • warning iconLimited trunk space
  • warning iconComplex technology for some
Best Car for Highway Adventures
Most unique design among all SUVs. Its color options and safety features are truly classic. It is comfortable and reliable in terms of comfort and trustworthiness.
By: Jigar joshi (Jan 7, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Money value
This car looks is best.this Range Rover car best under 1cr. Car is best feature is 1997 to 1999 cc under 7 million rs
By: Kunj Patel (Nov 19, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Related News

The 2024 Range Rover Evoque comes available in both petrol and diesel engine options.
2024 Range Rover Evoque is here with a host of updates, priced at 67.90 lakh
30 Jan 2024
The 2024 Range Rover Evoque gets subtle styling revisions that include a new mesh pattern on the grille and new internals for the LED headlamps
2024 Range Rover Evoque unveiled with subtle restyle, curved display, more tech
21 Jun 2023
Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler
Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyer pick up unveiled: Getaway's spiritual successor to take on Hilux, D-Max
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra Lifestyler takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
Ferrari CZ26 is a 986bhp one-off Ferrari built around an SF90
Ferrari CZ26 is a 986bhp one-off Ferrari built around an SF90
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
14 Aug 2026
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
View all
 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Related News

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power201-247 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque365-430 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage12,82 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1997 - 1998 cc
Max Speed213 - 230 kmph
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel,Hybrid(Electric + Petrol),Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
View all Range Rover Evoque specs and features

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Mileage

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque in India is available in Petrol, Diesel, Hybrid(Electric + Petrol), & Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) variants. Average mileage of Land Rover Range Rover Evoque's petrol variant is 12.82 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Land Rover Range Rover ...

Evoque Autobiography Petrol comes with a litres fuel tank.

Read More
Select Variant:
Autobiography Petrol
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
12.82 kmpl

Popular Land Rover Cars

  • Popular
View all  Land Rover Cars

Top Luxury Cars

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.4 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.18 - 2.25 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

₹51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2.11 - 3.82 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Cars

view all specs and features
HomeNew CarsLand Rover CarsLand Rover Range Rover Evoque