2024 Range Rover Evoque unveiled with subtle restyle, curved display, more tech

Land Rover has pulled the wraps off the 2024 Range Rover Evoque which arrives with subtle exterior revisions and major cabin upgrades. The new Evoque is more loaded on the feature front mimicking details from the larger new generation Range Rovers , which brings the baby Range up to speed with the larger Range Rovers as far as the luxury quotient is concerned.

The 2024 Range Rover Evoque now comes with subtle styling upgrades that include a new mesh-style grille that gets the slim rectangle pattern instead of the hexagonal shape seen on the current model. The headlamp design remains the same but you now get new Pixel 1 LED lights that feature three times as many LEDs as before. Each light comprises four-pixel modules with individually controlled LEDs, allowing for projecting light in varying directions.

The profile and rear remain the same on the 2024 Range Rover Evoque barring the new alloy wheels

Land Rover is offering these intelligent light systems as standard on the HSE and Autobiography trims in Europe. Other upgrades include new alloy wheels up to 21-inch wheel sizes available. There are new colour options too including Tribeca Blue, Corinthian Bronze, and Arroios Grey.

The cabin gets more comprehensive updates including the new 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a curved display. It’s a smaller unit when compared to the 13.1-inch seen on the bigger Range Rover Sport and Range Rover but gets the same Pivi Pro 2 user interface and treatment. More recently, the Range Rover Sport SV debuted with 617 bhp. The floating style unit adds to the minimalist theme going across the Range Rover models by removing all physical controls from the centre console. The Evoque also sports a redesigned gear-shift stalk.

The cabin gets a new 11.4-inch curved infotainment system with the latest Pivi Pro 2 user interface

The new Pivi Pro 2 infotainment system also brings many new features including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Amazon Alexa 10 integrated for voice control. You also get a 3D surround sound and Cabin Air Purification Plus system that should come in handy in markets like ours. The Evoque also gets a ClearSight ground view camera that gives a view of what's underneath the bonnet. There's also an interior rearview display on the IRVM that gives you a view of what's behind the car. Both these features have trickled down from bigger Land Rover models.

Engine options on the updated Range Rover Evoque will include the 1.5-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol with 160 bhp, while a plug-in hybrid system makes 309 bhp. There’s also a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid available with 249 bhp or a 2.0-litre diesel with either 163 bhp or 204 bhp states of tune. These engines are specific to the European markets though. In India, Land Rover is likely to bring only the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines when the new Evoque arrives here sometime next year.

The 2024 Range Rover Evoque gets a minimal cabin with most buttons removed and switched to either the infotainment screen or steering wheel

This is most likely the last big update to the Evoque before the next generation arrives. The next iteration of the Evoque is expected to be electric and could arrive in a couple of years. Meanwhile, the slightly larger Range Rover Velar will turn into an EV by 2025.

