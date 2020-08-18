Inscription Grill Standard Mesh Front Bright Decor Side Windows Fully Colour Adapted Sills and Bumpers With Branded Inscription Colour Coordinated Door Handles With Illumination and Puddle Lights Dual Integrated Tail Pipes Colour Coordinated Rear View Mirror Covers Headlight HighPressure Cleaning Panoramic Sunroof With Power Operation 10 Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels LED With Active Bending Light 5 Double Spoke Silver Top-cut Alloy wheel

Whiplash Protection Front seat ,Cut-Off Switch Passenger Airbag ,EBL,Flashing Brake Light and Hazard Warning ,High Positioned Rear Brake Light ,Intelligent Driver Information System ,Private Locking ,Inclination Sensor For Alarm , Interior Motion Sensor For Alarm ,Key Remote Control Inscription Leather Clad ,Collision Mitigation Support,Front and Rear, Park Assist Pilot ,Park Assist Pilot ,Parkassist Front and Rear ,Inflatable Curtains ,Central lock switch with diode in front and rear doors ,First aid kit and Warning triangle ,Pilot Assist

12.3 inch Driver Display Drift Wood Decor Inlays Leather Upgrade On Dashboard Front/Rear Door Leather gear lever knob with uni deco Standard Pedals Deco Panel in Dash,Doors,Tunnel Console Carpet Kit,Textile Sillmoulding Volvo Metal Interior Illumination High Level Leather Steering wheel, 3 spoke, charcoal Ashtray in Front and Rear Doors Nappa leather upholstery Standard material in headlining

This is the second-generation Volvo XC60 which has arrived on the Indian shores. It is based on Volvo's latest Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. It rivals the likes of other mid-sized SUVs such as Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Jaguar F-Pace.