The luxury mid-size SUV segment represents a balance of high-end technology, executive comfort, and robust driving dynamics. Positioned perfectly in the centre of the Swedish automaker's premium lineup, the 2026 Volvo XC60 stands as a highly refined alternative to its German competitors.

With its recent visual updates and an overhauled tech suite, this luxury SUV continues to attract discerning buyers who prioritise safety, understated elegance, and exceptional acoustic performance.

Volvo XC60 Price in India and Variant Strategy

Volvo has chosen to simplify the buying process by offering the XC60 in a single, fully loaded, top-spec variant. This eliminates the confusion of choosing between multiple trims and ensures that every buyer receives the absolute pinnacle of luxury and safety features as standard.

Volvo XC60 B5 Ultimate: ₹ 68.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom)

While this premium packaging means there is no stripped-down entry-level version, it establishes a high benchmark for standard equipment in this segment, offering excellent value compared to key rivals.

2026 Volvo XC60 Technical Specifications

The mechanical blueprint of the XC60 is optimised for a balance of effortless highway cruising and confident handling across varied road conditions.

Parameter Specification Details Engine Type 2.0-Litre 4-Cylinder Turbo-Petrol with 48V Mild-Hybrid System Engine Displacement 1,969 cc Maximum Power 247 bhp Maximum Torque 360 Nm Transmission 8-speed Torque Converter Automatic Drivetrain All-Wheel Drive (AWD) 0 to 100 km/h Acceleration 6.9 Seconds ARAI-Certified Mileage 12.4 kmpl Ground Clearance 216 mm Boot Space Capacity 483 Liters Fuel Tank Capacity 71 Liters Seating Capacity 5-Seater (2 Rows)

Exterior Redesign: Elegant Swedish Aesthetics

The 2026 Volvo XC60 features clean lines and an athletic stance that will age exceptionally well. The design reflects the visual language seen on the brand's larger flagship SUVs while maintaining compact, urban-friendly proportions.

Bold Front Profile: The front fascia highlights a redesigned front grille with vertical diagonal slats. This is complemented by updated air intakes and a sportier front bumper that give the SUV a commanding road presence.

The front fascia highlights a redesigned front grille with vertical diagonal slats. This is complemented by updated air intakes and a sportier front bumper that give the SUV a commanding road presence. Signature Lighting: Up front, the iconic "Thor's Hammer" adaptive LED headlights provide outstanding illumination. At the rear, redesigned LED taillights feature a smoky effect and a clean layout without distracting chrome strips.

Up front, the iconic "Thor's Hammer" adaptive LED headlights provide outstanding illumination. At the rear, redesigned LED taillights feature a smoky effect and a clean layout without distracting chrome strips. Premium Detailing: The SUV rides on stylish, newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels that fill the arches beautifully. Puddle lamps illuminate the ground when entering or exiting the vehicle.

The SUV rides on stylish, newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels that fill the arches beautifully. Puddle lamps illuminate the ground when entering or exiting the vehicle. Sophisticated Colour Palette: Buyers can choose from premium exterior shades, including contemporary additions like Mulberry Red and Forest Lake, alongside timeless classic tones.

Luxurious Interior Cabin: Pure Craftsmanship and Advanced Tech

Inside, the cabin of the XC60 is a masterclass in Scandinavian minimalism, utilising high-quality materials to create a serene, sanctuary-like driving environment.

Google-Powered Infotainment: The centre console houses an updated 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. This setup runs on built-in Google services (including Google Maps, Assistant, and the Play Store), supporting seamless Over-The-Air (OTA) updates and faster processing speeds.

The centre console houses an updated 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. This setup runs on built-in Google services (including Google Maps, Assistant, and the Play Store), supporting seamless Over-The-Air (OTA) updates and faster processing speeds. Acoustic Excellence: Audiophiles will appreciate the legendary 15-speaker, 1,410-watt Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system . Engineered specifically for the cabin acoustics of the XC60, it delivers studio-quality sound reproduction.

Audiophiles will appreciate the legendary . Engineered specifically for the cabin acoustics of the XC60, it delivers studio-quality sound reproduction. Unparalleled Seat Comfort: The front seats are wrapped in premium Nappa leather and feature comprehensive electronic adjustments with 3-way memory profiles. Additionally, they come equipped with heating, ventilation, and multi-mode massage functions to reduce fatigue on long journeys.

The front seats are wrapped in premium Nappa leather and feature comprehensive electronic adjustments with 3-way memory profiles. Additionally, they come equipped with heating, ventilation, and to reduce fatigue on long journeys. Exquisite Details: A genuine Orrefors Swedish crystal gear selector sits on the central console, surrounded by genuine open-pore wood trim. A panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light, while a highly advanced air purification system keeps the interior air clean and monitors the Air Quality Index (AQI) in real time.

Engine Performance: Dynamic Mild-Hybrid Capability

Under the hood, the XC60 relies on a refined, direct-injection petrol engine integrated with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

The Hybrid Advantage:

The 48V mild-hybrid battery system works silently in the background, recovering energy during deceleration. It assists the 2.0-litre engine during acceleration, ensuring linear power delivery and smoother start-stop transitions in heavy bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The 247 bhp powertrain is mated to a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission. This setup delivers power to all four wheels via a permanent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, offering excellent grip on wet surfaces and loose gravel. For highway driving, the electronic air suspension absorbs road imperfections beautifully, maintaining high-speed stability and comfort.

Safety and Driver Assistance: The Golden Standard

Safety is synonymous with the Volvo brand, and the XC60 is built around an ultra-high-strength steel passenger cage to protect occupants.

Comprehensive ADAS Suite: Volvo's advanced radar and camera systems run a suite of active safety technologies. Key features include Lane-Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Monitoring with Steer Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert with Auto Brake, and Collision Mitigation Support.

Volvo's advanced radar and camera systems run a suite of active safety technologies. Key features include Lane-Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Monitoring with Steer Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert with Auto Brake, and Collision Mitigation Support. Adaptive Cruise Control & Pilot Assist: This system helps the driver maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead while providing gentle steering inputs to keep the SUV centred within its lane during highway cruising.

This system helps the driver maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead while providing gentle steering inputs to keep the SUV centred within its lane during highway cruising. Robust Passive Safety: Equipped with multiple airbags, ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill Descent Control for navigating steep slopes safely.

Balanced Evaluation: Pros and Cons

Pros

World-Class Bowers & Wilkins Audio: Widely considered the best sound system in the mid-size luxury SUV segment.

Widely considered the best sound system in the mid-size luxury SUV segment. Understated Luxury: Beautiful cabin craftsmanship with authentic wood, soft-touch Nappa leather, and a crystal gear knob.

Beautiful cabin craftsmanship with authentic wood, soft-touch Nappa leather, and a crystal gear knob. Superb Ride Quality: Active air suspension combined with a robust AWD system yields an incredibly comfortable and settled ride.

Active air suspension combined with a robust AWD system yields an incredibly comfortable and settled ride. Industry-Leading Safety: Highly advanced active ADAS features and a robust structural build.

Cons

No Budget Entry-Level Trim: Offering a single, fully-loaded B5 Ultimate variant means there is no lower-priced option for buyers looking for a basic trim.

Offering a single, fully-loaded B5 Ultimate variant means there is no lower-priced option for buyers looking for a basic trim. No Diesel Engine Option: Long-distance highway cruisers may miss the heavy torque and high highway mileage of a diesel, though the mild-hybrid petrol engine remains highly refined.

Final Verdict: Is the 2026 Volvo XC60 the Best Mid-Size Luxury SUV?

The 2026 Volvo XC60 is a highly compelling choice in the premium SUV space. Rather than focusing on aggressive sports-car dynamics, it prioritises passenger comfort, safety, and a relaxing driving experience.

With its sophisticated aesthetic updates, Snapdragon-powered infotainment, standard AWD capability, and class-leading sound system, the B5 Ultimate variant at ₹68.9 lakh (ex-showroom) offers a complete luxury package that is tough to beat.