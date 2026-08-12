Volvo XC60 Key Specs
- Engine1969 cc
- Mileage12.4 kmpl
- Power247 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space483 litres
- Max Torque360 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
The luxury mid-size SUV segment represents a balance of high-end technology, executive comfort, and robust driving dynamics. Positioned perfectly in the centre of the Swedish automaker's premium lineup, the 2026 Volvo XC60 stands as a highly refined alternative to its German competitors.
With its recent visual updates and an overhauled tech suite, this luxury SUV continues to attract discerning buyers who prioritise safety, understated elegance, and exceptional acoustic performance.
Volvo has chosen to simplify the buying process by offering the XC60 in a single, fully loaded, top-spec variant. This eliminates the confusion of choosing between multiple trims and ensures that every buyer receives the absolute pinnacle of luxury and safety features as standard.
While this premium packaging means there is no stripped-down entry-level version, it establishes a high benchmark for standard equipment in this segment, offering excellent value compared to key rivals.
The mechanical blueprint of the XC60 is optimised for a balance of effortless highway cruising and confident handling across varied road conditions.
|Parameter
|Specification Details
|Engine Type
|2.0-Litre 4-Cylinder Turbo-Petrol with 48V Mild-Hybrid System
|Engine Displacement
|1,969 cc
|Maximum Power
|247 bhp
|Maximum Torque
|360 Nm
|Transmission
|8-speed Torque Converter Automatic
|Drivetrain
|All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
|0 to 100 km/h Acceleration
|6.9 Seconds
|ARAI-Certified Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Boot Space Capacity
|483 Liters
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 Liters
|Seating Capacity
|5-Seater (2 Rows)
The 2026 Volvo XC60 features clean lines and an athletic stance that will age exceptionally well. The design reflects the visual language seen on the brand's larger flagship SUVs while maintaining compact, urban-friendly proportions.
Inside, the cabin of the XC60 is a masterclass in Scandinavian minimalism, utilising high-quality materials to create a serene, sanctuary-like driving environment.
Under the hood, the XC60 relies on a refined, direct-injection petrol engine integrated with a 48V mild-hybrid system.
The Hybrid Advantage:
The 48V mild-hybrid battery system works silently in the background, recovering energy during deceleration. It assists the 2.0-litre engine during acceleration, ensuring linear power delivery and smoother start-stop transitions in heavy bumper-to-bumper traffic.
The 247 bhp powertrain is mated to a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission. This setup delivers power to all four wheels via a permanent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, offering excellent grip on wet surfaces and loose gravel. For highway driving, the electronic air suspension absorbs road imperfections beautifully, maintaining high-speed stability and comfort.
Safety is synonymous with the Volvo brand, and the XC60 is built around an ultra-high-strength steel passenger cage to protect occupants.
The 2026 Volvo XC60 is a highly compelling choice in the premium SUV space. Rather than focusing on aggressive sports-car dynamics, it prioritises passenger comfort, safety, and a relaxing driving experience.
With its sophisticated aesthetic updates, Snapdragon-powered infotainment, standard AWD capability, and class-leading sound system, the B5 Ultimate variant at ₹68.9 lakh (ex-showroom) offers a complete luxury package that is tough to beat.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Volvo XC60
|Rs. 68.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|247 bhp
|360 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|483 litres
|4708 mm
|1902 mm
|1655 mm
|5.7 metres
|Audi Q5
|Rs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards
|261 bhp
|370 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|520 litres
|4682 mm mm
|1893 mm
|1655 mm
|-
|XC60VSQ5
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|Rs. 77 LakhsOnwards
|-
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|620 L
|4716 mm
|1890 mm
|1640 mm
|-
|XC60VSGLC
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|Rs. 67.5 LakhsOnwards
|268 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|4914 mm
|1979 mm
|1792 mm
|-
|XC60VSGrand Cherokee
|Jeep Wrangler
|Rs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards
|-
|268 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|4
|237 mm
|897 litres
|4867 mm
|1931 mm
|1864 mm
|-
|XC60VSWrangler
|Jaguar F-Pace
|Rs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|430 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4747 mm
|2071 mm
|1664 mm
|6 metres
|XC60VSF-Pace
Volvo XC60 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|247 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|360 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1969 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
Volvo XC60 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Volvo XC60's petrol variant is 12.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Volvo XC60 B5 Ultimate comes with a 71 litres fuel tank.
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