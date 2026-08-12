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VOLVO XC60

₹68.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The luxury mid-size SUV segment represents a balance of high-end technology, executive comfort, and robust driving dynamics. Positioned perfectly in the centre of the Swedish automaker's premium lineup, the 2026 Volvo XC60 stands as a highly refined alternative to its German competitors.

With its recent visual updates and an overhauled tech suite, this luxury SUV continues to attract discerning buyers who prioritise safety, understated elegance, and exceptional acoustic performance.

Volvo XC60 Price in India and Variant Strategy

Volvo has chosen to simplify the buying process by offering the XC60 in a single, fully loaded, top-spec variant. This eliminates the confusion of choosing between multiple trims and ensures that every buyer receives the absolute pinnacle of luxury and safety features as standard.

  • Volvo XC60 B5 Ultimate: 68.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom)

While this premium packaging means there is no stripped-down entry-level version, it establishes a high benchmark for standard equipment in this segment, offering excellent value compared to key rivals.

2026 Volvo XC60 Technical Specifications

The mechanical blueprint of the XC60 is optimised for a balance of effortless highway cruising and confident handling across varied road conditions.

ParameterSpecification Details
Engine Type2.0-Litre 4-Cylinder Turbo-Petrol with 48V Mild-Hybrid System
Engine Displacement1,969 cc
Maximum Power247 bhp
Maximum Torque360 Nm
Transmission8-speed Torque Converter Automatic
DrivetrainAll-Wheel Drive (AWD)
0 to 100 km/h Acceleration6.9 Seconds
ARAI-Certified Mileage12.4 kmpl
Ground Clearance216 mm
Boot Space Capacity483 Liters
Fuel Tank Capacity71 Liters
Seating Capacity5-Seater (2 Rows)

Exterior Redesign: Elegant Swedish Aesthetics

The 2026 Volvo XC60 features clean lines and an athletic stance that will age exceptionally well. The design reflects the visual language seen on the brand's larger flagship SUVs while maintaining compact, urban-friendly proportions.

  • Bold Front Profile: The front fascia highlights a redesigned front grille with vertical diagonal slats. This is complemented by updated air intakes and a sportier front bumper that give the SUV a commanding road presence.
  • Signature Lighting: Up front, the iconic "Thor's Hammer" adaptive LED headlights provide outstanding illumination. At the rear, redesigned LED taillights feature a smoky effect and a clean layout without distracting chrome strips.
  • Premium Detailing: The SUV rides on stylish, newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels that fill the arches beautifully. Puddle lamps illuminate the ground when entering or exiting the vehicle.
  • Sophisticated Colour Palette: Buyers can choose from premium exterior shades, including contemporary additions like Mulberry Red and Forest Lake, alongside timeless classic tones.

Luxurious Interior Cabin: Pure Craftsmanship and Advanced Tech

Inside, the cabin of the XC60 is a masterclass in Scandinavian minimalism, utilising high-quality materials to create a serene, sanctuary-like driving environment.

  • Google-Powered Infotainment: The centre console houses an updated 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. This setup runs on built-in Google services (including Google Maps, Assistant, and the Play Store), supporting seamless Over-The-Air (OTA) updates and faster processing speeds.
  • Acoustic Excellence: Audiophiles will appreciate the legendary 15-speaker, 1,410-watt Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system. Engineered specifically for the cabin acoustics of the XC60, it delivers studio-quality sound reproduction.
  • Unparalleled Seat Comfort: The front seats are wrapped in premium Nappa leather and feature comprehensive electronic adjustments with 3-way memory profiles. Additionally, they come equipped with heating, ventilation, and multi-mode massage functions to reduce fatigue on long journeys.
  • Exquisite Details: A genuine Orrefors Swedish crystal gear selector sits on the central console, surrounded by genuine open-pore wood trim. A panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light, while a highly advanced air purification system keeps the interior air clean and monitors the Air Quality Index (AQI) in real time.

Engine Performance: Dynamic Mild-Hybrid Capability

Under the hood, the XC60 relies on a refined, direct-injection petrol engine integrated with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

The Hybrid Advantage:

The 48V mild-hybrid battery system works silently in the background, recovering energy during deceleration. It assists the 2.0-litre engine during acceleration, ensuring linear power delivery and smoother start-stop transitions in heavy bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The 247 bhp powertrain is mated to a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission. This setup delivers power to all four wheels via a permanent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, offering excellent grip on wet surfaces and loose gravel. For highway driving, the electronic air suspension absorbs road imperfections beautifully, maintaining high-speed stability and comfort.

Safety and Driver Assistance: The Golden Standard

Safety is synonymous with the Volvo brand, and the XC60 is built around an ultra-high-strength steel passenger cage to protect occupants.

  • Comprehensive ADAS Suite: Volvo's advanced radar and camera systems run a suite of active safety technologies. Key features include Lane-Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Monitoring with Steer Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert with Auto Brake, and Collision Mitigation Support.
  • Adaptive Cruise Control & Pilot Assist: This system helps the driver maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead while providing gentle steering inputs to keep the SUV centred within its lane during highway cruising.
  • Robust Passive Safety: Equipped with multiple airbags, ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill Descent Control for navigating steep slopes safely.

Balanced Evaluation: Pros and Cons

Pros

  • World-Class Bowers & Wilkins Audio: Widely considered the best sound system in the mid-size luxury SUV segment.
  • Understated Luxury: Beautiful cabin craftsmanship with authentic wood, soft-touch Nappa leather, and a crystal gear knob.
  • Superb Ride Quality: Active air suspension combined with a robust AWD system yields an incredibly comfortable and settled ride.
  • Industry-Leading Safety: Highly advanced active ADAS features and a robust structural build.

Cons

  • No Budget Entry-Level Trim: Offering a single, fully-loaded B5 Ultimate variant means there is no lower-priced option for buyers looking for a basic trim.
  • No Diesel Engine Option: Long-distance highway cruisers may miss the heavy torque and high highway mileage of a diesel, though the mild-hybrid petrol engine remains highly refined.

Final Verdict: Is the 2026 Volvo XC60 the Best Mid-Size Luxury SUV?

The 2026 Volvo XC60 is a highly compelling choice in the premium SUV space. Rather than focusing on aggressive sports-car dynamics, it prioritises passenger comfort, safety, and a relaxing driving experience.

With its sophisticated aesthetic updates, Snapdragon-powered infotainment, standard AWD capability, and class-leading sound system, the B5 Ultimate variant at 68.9 lakh (ex-showroom) offers a complete luxury package that is tough to beat.

Volvo XC60 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1969 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    247 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    483 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    360 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All XC60 SpecsView specs icon

Volvo XC60 Variants

Volvo XC60 price starts at ₹ 68.9 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
XC60 B5 Ultimate
₹68.9 Lakhs*
1969 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Volvo XC60 Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Aug 2026
Volvo Car India offers a new ownership program for the XC60 with assured 65% buyback value after three years.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
FADA reports May 2026 vehicle sales rose 9.55%, driven by passenger vehicles and increasing EV adoption amid various challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 May 2026
Prime Minister Modi urges carpooling and public transport, raising concerns about potential fuel price hikes amid fossil fuel worries.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Apr 2026
Volvo India will raise prices by up to ₹1 lakh from May 1, citing supply chain issues and geopolitical tensions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Mar 2026
The story highlights various Indian cars offering advanced safety features and disc brakes, with starting prices ranging from ₹7.36 lakh to ₹15.71 lakh.Read Full Story

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Volvo XC60 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60 image
Rs. 68.9 LakhsOnwards-247 bhp360 NmAutomaticSUV6-483 litres4708 mm1902 mm1655 mm5.7 metres
Audi Q5Audi Q5 imageRs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards
52
261 bhp370 NmAutomaticSUV8-520 litres4682 mm mm1893 mm1655 mm-XC60VSQ5
Mercedes-Benz GLCMercedes-Benz GLC imageRs. 77 LakhsOnwards-255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV9-620 L4716 mm1890 mm1640 mm-XC60VSGLC
Jeep Grand CherokeeJeep Grand Cherokee imageRs. 67.5 LakhsOnwards
4.799
268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV8--4914 mm1979 mm1792 mm-XC60VSGrand Cherokee
Jeep WranglerJeep Wrangler imageRs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards-268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV4237 mm897 litres4867 mm1931 mm1864 mm-XC60VSWrangler
Jaguar F-PaceJaguar F-Pace imageRs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6--4747 mm2071 mm1664 mm6 metresXC60VSF-Pace

Volvo XC60 Images

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Volvo XC60 Colours

Volvo XC60 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Platinum Grey
Onyx Black
Crystal White
Vapour Grey
Denim Blue
Bright Dusk
Platinum grey

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Volvo XC60 Related News

Volvo XC60 is now available with a three-year assured buyback programme through participating dealerships in India.
Volvo XC60 gets 65% assured buyback offer in India
12 Aug 2026
The new 2025 Volvo XC60 gets two new colour options.
Volvo XC60: Check out 5 key highlights of the recently introduced luxury SUV
2 Aug 2025
The Volvo XC60 facelift looks identical to the bigger XC90 SUV, which received similar updates last year
Auto recap Aug 1: Honda Elevate Elite Pack launched, Volvo XC60 launched and more
2 Aug 2025
Volvo has introduced the XC60 facelift in India with a fresh look.
Volvo XC60 facelift launched in India at an introductory 71.90 lakh
1 Aug 2025
The Volvo XC60 facelift looks identical to the bigger XC90 SUV, which received similar updates last year
Volvo XC60 facelift gearing up for India launch on August 1. Everything to expect
20 Jul 2025
View all
 Volvo XC60 Related News
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Volvo XC60 Specifications and Features

Max Power247 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque360 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage 12.4 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1969 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed180 kmph
View all XC60 specs and features

Volvo XC60 Mileage

Volvo XC60 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Volvo XC60's petrol variant is 12.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Volvo XC60 B5 Ultimate comes with a 71 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
B5 Ultimate
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
12.4 kmpl

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