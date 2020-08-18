Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
12.3 inch Driver Display Drift Wood Decor Inlays Leather Upgrade On Dashboard Front/Rear Door Leather gear lever knob with uni deco Standard Pedals Deco Panel in Dash,Doors,Tunnel Console Carpet Kit,Textile Sillmoulding Volvo Metal Interior Illumination High Level Leather Steering wheel, 3 spoke, charcoal Ashtray in Front and Rear Doors Nappa leather upholstery Standard material in headlining
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
Whiplash Protection Front seat ,Cut-Off Switch Passenger Airbag ,EBL,Flashing Brake Light and Hazard Warning ,High Positioned Rear Brake Light ,Intelligent Driver Information System ,Private Locking ,Inclination Sensor For Alarm , Interior Motion Sensor For Alarm ,Key Remote Control Inscription Leather Clad ,Collision Mitigation Support,Front and Rear, Park Assist Pilot ,Park Assist Pilot ,Parkassist Front and Rear ,Inflatable Curtains ,Central lock switch with diode in front and rear doors ,First aid kit and Warning triangle ,Pilot Assist
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Inscription Grill Standard Mesh Front Bright Decor Side Windows Fully Colour Adapted Sills and Bumpers With Branded Inscription Colour Coordinated Door Handles With Illumination and Puddle Lights Dual Integrated Tail Pipes Colour Coordinated Rear View Mirror Covers Headlight HighPressure Cleaning Panoramic Sunroof With Power Operation 10 Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels LED With Active Bending Light 5 Double Spoke Silver Top-cut Alloy wheel
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Front & Rear
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes