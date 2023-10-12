Saved Articles

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 61,25,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
4 out of 5
61.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Volvo C40 Recharge Key Specs
Battery Capacity 78 KWh
Max Speed180 Kmph
Range 530 Km
Charging Time27 Min
About Volvo C40 Recharge

Latest Update

  • Volvo hikes the price of C40 Recharge electric car to ₹62.95 lakh
  • Volvo begins delivery of C40 Recharge electric SUV in India. Check price, range and features

    The Volvo C40 Recharge, priced at 61.25 Lakhs INR (Ex-Showroom), is an all-electric SUV that combines Scandinavian luxury with eco-conscious driving. Price: Ex-Showroom Price Range: 61.25 Lakhs INR Specs and Features:

    • Airbags: Safety is paramount with multiple airbags to protect occupants in the event of a collision.
    • Fuel Type: As an all-electric vehicle, the C40 Recharge is environmentally friendly, emitting zero emissions, and reducing your carbon footprint.
    • Power Steering: Equipped with power steering, it offers effortless maneuverability and control for a comfortable driving experience.
    • Body Type: Classified as an SUV, it provides ample space and versatility for your journeys, whether urban or off-road.
    • Seating Capacity: With a 5-seater configuration, the C40 Recharge accommodates both family and cargo with ease.
    • Battery Capacity: The 75 kWh battery pack ensures an extended driving range, reducing the need for frequent charging.
    • Range: With a remarkable range of 371 km on a single charge, this SUV alleviates range anxiety for long-distance travels.
    • Wheel Drive: Featuring a 2WD system, the C40 Recharge provides a balance between performance and efficiency.
    • Sunroof: Enhancing the cabin experience, a sunroof adds an element of luxury and connectivity with the surroundings.
    • Transmission: The automatic transmission simplifies your drive, allowing for smooth acceleration and deceleration.
    Rivals: The Volvo C40 Recharge faces competition from formidable rivals like the Mahindra XUV e9, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Skoda Enyaq, Volkswagen ID.4, and the Kia EV9 Concept. In summary, the Volvo C40 Recharge is a premium all-electric SUV that blends opulence with sustainability. With advanced safety features, an impressive driving range, and luxurious amenities, it offers an appealing choice for those seeking eco-conscious yet refined mobility. Its competitive pricing and renowned Volvo reliability make it a compelling option in the electric SUV segment.

    Volvo C40 Recharge Alternatives

    Mahindra XUV e9

    Mahindra XUV e9

    50 - 52 Lakhs
    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    55.9 Lakhs
    Skoda Enyaq

    Skoda Enyaq

    50 - 55 Lakhs
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    50 - 60 Lakhs
    Kia EV9 Concept

    Kia EV9 Concept

    55 - 60 Lakhs
    Volvo C40 Recharge Variants & Price

    Volvo C40 Recharge price starts at ₹ 61.25 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). Volvo C40 Recharge comes in 1 variants. Volvo C40 Recharge top variant price is ₹ 61.25 Lakhs.

    E80
    61.25 Lakhs*
    78 KWh
    180 Kmph
    530 Km
    Volvo C40 Recharge Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Battery Capacity 78 kWh
    Range 530 Km
    Charging Time27 Min
    SunroofYes
    Popular Volvo Cars

      Volvo C40 Recharge Expert Review
      4 out of 5

      Volvo may not be as aggressive as some of its German rivals when it comes to rolling out a plethora of car models but when it comes to electric vehicles (EVs), there is a firm plan in place. Did you know that every new Volvo model from now will also have an electric motor? Or that the company plans to put out one million electrified cars on the road by 2025? Or that it aims to be an all-electric brand by 2030? Forming a core part of such ambitions is the C40 Recharge, Volvo's first-ever Born-Electric model.

      The significance of the Volvo C40 Recharge can be gauged from a singular fact that there is no petrol/diesel alternative of it. So while the XC40 Recharge is based on the XC40 SUV, the C40 Recharge has to chart its own course, create its own mark and potentially craft a legacy all on its own. And soon after the launch of the XC40 Recharge in India, the C40 Recharge is warming up for its debut in the country as well. The field is lit up with all-electric options galore and the task to challenge some very formidable rivals won't be easy. But easy may not be what Volvo is gunning for anyway.

      Here is the first-drive review of the Volvo C40 Recharge EV:

      Volvo C40 Recharge EV: Sighting a Swedish Sensation

      The C40 Recharge from Volvo is a crossover SUV and this is best defined by how the EV is designed on the outside. Available in as many as six colour options, here is a modern-looking EV that isn't trying to hard to grab your attention. But it still is more than likely to do just that.

      Here is a Volvo that is essentially a coupe-version of the XC40 Recharge in many ways, and stands lower and sleeker too. The newer of the two model is 1,582 mm tall and that's 70 mm less than the XC40 Recharge. But that swooping roofline gives the C40 Recharge a far sportier visual appeal while the LED tail light design - complete with its own welcome and farewell signatures - adds further appeal. There are also two separate spoilers at the rear which, the company claims, enhanced the range by around eight per cent.

      The C40 Recharge stands on 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels and the low-roll resistance tyres also enhance range. But move to the front of the vehicle and the extremely strong Volvo genes become the most clear - a closed front grille in the same colour shade as the rest of the body, trademark DRL design and pronounced bonnet are familiar bits. The headlights make use of Pixel technology which, according to Volvo, allows for better illumination and control over glare.

      The one letdown though is that there is still just one charging inlet on the EV - at the rear right. At a time when a few rival brands are offering charging inlets on both sides for added convenience when parking next to a charge point, Volvo could have gone the extra mile too.

      Volvo C40 Recharge EV: Same whiff of Scandinavian aesthetics

      The Volvo C40 Recharge has a well-appointed cabin that isn't the epitome of luxury but still manages to tick several right boxes. The dashboard layout is typically clean and sports the very familiar vertically-oriented infotainment screen. There is also an inlay of backlit decor on the passenger side of the dashboard. But then again, there is quite a lot of hard plastics that is on play too which shows that cost constraints may have been omnipresent.

      The feature list inside the C40 Recharge includes power adjustable front seats, a fixed panoramic sunroof with UV protection, 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless phone charging pad and air purification system.

      Space inside is adequate for four occupants but squeezing a third in the back seat may not be a great idea. There is decent knee, leg, head and shoulder room for two though which means long highway journeys would be quite a comfortable experience.

      Overall, the cabin experience could have been even better if the feature list was more extensive and there was a bit more of bling, especially considering how a fair share of EV buyers are relatively young. But as a Volvo package, the C40 Recharge interiors are par for the course.

      But can the Volvo C40 Recharge EV handle both daily and long highway journeys with equal skill sets?

      Volvo C40 Recharge EV: Electrifying power

      The biggest strength of the XC40 Recharge is in its powerful drive dynamics. And it is the same with the C40 Recharge. A 78 kWh battery pack forms the core of the C40 Recharge and while the claimed WLTP-rated range is at around 530 kms, the real-world figure ought to be more in the region of 400 kms to 420 kms.

      But while the range will take a substantial hit if any EV is driven aggressively, the C40 Recharge deserves to be handled for fun. With 408 hp and a mammoth 660 Nm of torque to pull an EV of this shape and size, this Volvo hurls forward like a possessed roller-coaster. Every minute push of the throttle is met with an instant response and the automatic gearbox battles past numbers with arrogant ease. The power distribution is 60:40 between the rear and front wheels further help matters. Volvo claims that C40 Recharge goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and while we did not test this due to adverse weather conditions, we have little doubt in this.

      The C40 Recharge also offers one-pedal drive technology with an auto mode to precisely assist driving and braking duties. And while this in itself works flawlessly, there is no dedicated button to engage it. Instead, one will have to make use of the ‘Settings’ tab on the display screen which is a clear safety hazard on the move.

      But the Volvo EV does offer a wide variety of active and passive safety highlights while also offering assisted drive functionalities. These functionalities, however, were not tested during the course of this particular review.

      Overall, the Volvo C40 Recharge is an extremely fun car to drive and has an impressive claimed range. It can do drag races just as easily as it can handle casually comfortable daily rides.

      Volvo C40 Recharge EV: Verdict

      The Volvo C40 Recharge is not leaps and bounds ahead in terms of its design or cabin features when compared to some of the electric offerings from Korean mass-market brands like Hyundai and Kia. And yet, it is a confident offering from the Swedish brand that is looking at under-cutting its German rivals.

      The biggest strength of the C40 Recharge lies in how spirited it is to drive and the slew of safety features - active and passive - that Volvo offers on it. Expected to be priced at a premium over the XC40 Recharge which is at around 60 lakh (ex-showroom) at present.

      Volvo C40 Recharge News

      The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo EV which has been developed from the ground up.
      Volvo hikes the price of C40 Recharge electric car to 62.95 lakh
      12 Oct 2023
      Volvo Cars has started to deliver the C40 Recharge, its second EV in India. The electric SUV has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61.25 lakh.
      Volvo begins delivery of C40 Recharge electric SUV in India. Check price, range and features
      14 Sept 2023
      The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo EV which has been developed from the ground up.
      Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India, comes as the second EV from the automaker after XC40 Recharge
      4 Sept 2023
      The Volvo C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
      Volvo C40 Recharge launching today: Price expectation and specifications explained
      3 Sept 2023
      The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo EV which has been developed from the ground up.
      Volvo C40 Recharge first-drive review: Born-Electric SUV that's ready for war
      26 Aug 2023
      Volvo C40 Recharge related Videos

      The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
      Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
      26 Aug 2023
      Volvo has launched new all-electric C40 Recharge with more than 400-kms range
      Volvo C40 Recharge electric crossover: First look
      3 Mar 2021
      Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
      Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
      8 Jun 2023
      Volvo EX90 SUV is the electric avatar of the ICE model XC90. It comes with advanced LiDAR technology that makes the EV the safest in Volvo's fleet.
      Volvo EX90 makes debut: First Look
      10 Nov 2022
      2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
      Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
      6 Apr 2022
