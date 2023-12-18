What is the on-road price of Volvo Xc60 in Ahmedabad? In Ahmedabad, the on-road price of the Volvo Xc60 B5 Inscription is Rs 68,10,010.

What will be the RTO charges for Volvo Xc60 in Ahmedabad? The Volvo Xc60 B5 Inscription will have RTO charges of Rs 3,49,356 in Ahmedabad.

What will be the Insurance charges for Volvo Xc60 in Ahmedabad? In Ahmedabad, the insurance charges for the Volvo Xc60 B5 Inscription will be Rs 2,70,154.

What is the detailed breakup of Volvo Xc60 in Ahmedabad? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Volvo Xc60 in Ahmedabad is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 61,90,000, RTO - Rs. 3,49,356, Insurance - Rs. 2,70,154, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Volvo Xc60 in Ahmedabad as Rs. 68,10,010 .

