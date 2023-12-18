Saved Articles

Volvo XC60 On Road Price in Ahmedabad

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
61.9 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
XC60 Price in Ahmedabad

Volvo XC60 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 68.10 Lakhs. The lowest price model is Volvo XC60 B5 Inscription and the most priced model is Volvo XC60 D5 Inscription.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Volvo XC60 B5 Inscription₹ 68.10 Lakhs
Volvo XC60 D5 Inscription₹ 68.10 Lakhs
Volvo XC60 Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
B5 Inscription
₹68.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1969 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,90,000
RTO
3,49,356
Insurance
2,70,154
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
68,10,010
EMI@1,46,374/mo
D5 Inscription
₹68.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1969 cc
Automatic
View breakup

Volvo XC60 Alternatives

Audi Q5

Audi Q5

59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs
Q5 Price in Ahmedabad
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs
Wrangler Price in Ahmedabad
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo

Hyundai Nexo

65 Lakhs Onwards
BMW X3

BMW X3

57.5 - 61.9 Lakhs
X3 Price in Ahmedabad
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs
Range Rover Evoque Price in Ahmedabad
Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

73.5 - 74.5 Lakhs
GLC Price in Ahmedabad

Popular Volvo Cars

    Volvo XC60 News

    The latest Volvo XC60 is powered by a petrol engine with mild hybrid technology.&nbsp;
    2021 Volvo XC60 drive review: Petrol par excellence now with more features
    18 Dec 2023
    The XC60 is the best-selling Volvo in India at present.
    Volvo India registers 40% growth in Jan-Sep period; XC60 and XC40 Recharge provide thrust
    20 Oct 2023
    Volvo has increased the prices of Volvo XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models for the second time in 2023.
    Volvo increases prices of XC60, XC90 SUVs and S90 sedan. Check new prices
    29 Sept 2023
    Volvo XC60 Black Edition gets a sporty and classic look with all blacked-out elements.
    Volvo to launch XC60 Black Edition in this country. India launch on the cards?
    20 Aug 2023
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    Buoyed by XC40 Recharge and XC60, Volvo Car India sales grow 33% in H1 2023
    12 Jul 2023
     Volvo XC60 News

    Volvo XC60 Videos

    Volvo had recently launched the XC60 petrol hybrid SUV in India with both priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61.90 lakh (ex showroom).
    2021 Volvo XC60 Petrol hybrid: First Drive Review
    17 Dec 2021
    Volvo has unveiled its Concept Recharge EV, which previews the design direction of Volvo’s all-electric cars in coming days.
    Volvo Concept Recharge hints at what future XC90, XC60 and XC40 will look like
    1 Jul 2021
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
    Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
    8 Jun 2023
    Volvo EX90 SUV is the electric avatar of the ICE model XC90. It comes with advanced LiDAR technology that makes the EV the safest in Volvo's fleet.
    Volvo EX90 makes debut: First Look
    10 Nov 2022
    Volvo XC60 FAQs

    In Ahmedabad, the on-road price of the Volvo Xc60 B5 Inscription is Rs 68,10,010.
    The Volvo Xc60 B5 Inscription will have RTO charges of Rs 3,49,356 in Ahmedabad.
    In Ahmedabad, the insurance charges for the Volvo Xc60 B5 Inscription will be Rs 2,70,154.
    Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Volvo Xc60 in Ahmedabad is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 61,90,000, RTO - Rs. 3,49,356, Insurance - Rs. 2,70,154, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Volvo Xc60 in ##cityName## as Rs. 68,10,010 .
    The top model of the Volvo Xc60 is the Volvo D5 Inscription, which costs Rs. 68,10,010 on the road in Ahmedabad.
    Volvo Xc60 on-road price in Ahmedabad starts at Rs. 68,10,010 and goes up to Rs. 68,10,010. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
    EMI for base variant of Volvo Xc60 in Ahmedabad will be Rs. 1,38,082. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

