Audi Rs-q8

Audi Rs-q8 (HT Auto photo)

₹ 2.07 to 2.1 Crs*

Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 8 kmpl
Engine 3,996 cc
Transmission Automatic (torque converter) - 8 gears, paddle shift, sport mode
Fuel type Petrol
Audi Rs-q8 Variant wise Price, specifications and features

RS Q8 4.0L TFSI

₹ 2.07 Crs Ex Showroom Price

Engine Type
4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V8
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
680 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2050 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.15 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R23
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R23
Length
5012 mm
Wheelbase
2998 mm
Kerb Weight
2390 kg
Height
1751 mm
Width
1998 mm
Bootspace
605 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres

