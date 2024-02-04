Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew carsToyota carsToyota Land Cruiser
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,10,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3346 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Toyota Land Cruiser mileage is 11 kmpl.
Write a Review
2.1 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Land Cruiser Key Specs
Engine3346 cc
Mileage11 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Land Cruiser specs and features

Toyota Land Cruiser Alternatives

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Land Cruiser vs Range Rover ...
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.43 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Land Cruiser vs Maybach GLS
BMW X5 M

BMW X5 M

1.95 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Land Cruiser vs X5 M
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.07 - 2.1 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Land Cruiser vs RS Q8

Toyota Land Cruiser Variants & Price

Toyota Land Cruiser price starts at ₹ 2.1 Cr .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
ZX Diesel
2.1 Cr*
3346 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
Know more

Toyota Land Cruiser Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage11 kmpl
Engine3346 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
SunroofYes
View all Land Cruiser specs and features

Toyota Land Cruiser comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Toyota Land Cruiser
Land Rover Range Rover SportMercedes-Benz Maybach GLSBMW X5 MAudi RS Q8
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹2.1 Cr
₹1.64 - 1.84 Cr
₹2.43 Cr
₹1.95 Cr
₹2.07 - 2.1 Cr
Engine
3346 cc
2993 cc
3982 cc
4395 cc
3996 cc
Mileage
11 kmpl
11.3 kmpl
8.5 kmpl
8.2 kmpl
8 kmpl
Fuel Type
Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Explore your vehicle

Popular Toyota Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Toyota Cars

Toyota Land Cruiser News

The Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to be unveiled on the 75th anniversary of the Land Cruiser nameplate in 2026
Toyota unveils ambitious plans to electrify and expand Land Cruiser lineup
4 Feb 2024
The Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept will be an all-electric three-row SUV
Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept unveiled, previews an electrified SUV of the future
21 Oct 2023
A severely battered Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series pickup truck has been spotted driving. (Image: Instagram/lc300.qa)
Watch: Toyota Land Cruiser pickup truck seems most indestructible vehicle on the planet
2 Oct 2023
The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado looks boxy, purpose-built and desirable in every way. It's also roomier than its predecessor
Retro cool 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado debuts globally. Will rival LR Defender
2 Aug 2023
The fifth-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will take several cues from the J60 generation Land Cruiser produced in the 1980s
Fifth-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado global debut confirmed on August 1
27 Jul 2023
View all
 Toyota Land Cruiser News

Toyota Videos

Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
6 Dec 2022
The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
16 Nov 2022
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
Toyota Corolla Cross SUV has received the first hybrid variants for global markets.
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV: First Look
3 Jun 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

  • Land Rover Defender

    • Land Rover Defender

    ₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.3 Cr
  • Land Rover Range Rover

    • Land Rover Range Rover

    ₹2.39 - 4.17 Cr
  • Toyota Land Cruiser
  • Toyota Vellfire

    • Toyota Vellfire

    ₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
  • Porsche 911

    • Porsche 911

    ₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr
  • BMW X7

    • BMW X7

    ₹1.22 - 1.25 Cr
    View allPopular Luxury Cars
    Explore Other Options

    Toyota Land Cruiser FAQs

    The Toyota Land Cruiser offers a competitive mileage of 11 kmpl.
    The Toyota Land Cruiser comes in a single variant which is the ZX Diesel providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
    Toyota Land Cruiser is a 5 Seater SUV.
    The Toyota Land Cruiser comes in diesel variant offering a mileage of 11 kmpl.
    The Toyota Land Cruiser comes with 3346 engine. It comes with single Automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    1.85 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Porsche Macan EV

    Porsche Macan EV

    1.65 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    7.5 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Volkswagen Polo 2024

    Volkswagen Polo 2024

    8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW 5 Series 2024

    BMW 5 Series 2024

    70 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Audi Q8 2024

    Audi Q8 2024

    1.17 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular SUV Cars

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Creta Price in Delhi
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Brezza Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars