|Model Name
Toyota Land Cruiser
|Land Rover Range Rover Sport
|Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
|BMW X5 M
|Audi RS Q8
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹2.1 Cr
₹1.64 - 1.84 Cr
₹2.43 Cr
₹1.95 Cr
₹2.07 - 2.1 Cr
|Engine
3346 cc
2993 cc
3982 cc
4395 cc
3996 cc
|Mileage
11 kmpl
11.3 kmpl
8.5 kmpl
8.2 kmpl
8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic