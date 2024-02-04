HT Auto
Toyota unveils ambitious plans to electrify and expand Land Cruiser lineup

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2024, 14:46 PM
Toyota Land Cruiser EV
The Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to be unveiled on the 75th anniversary of the Land Cruiser nameplate in 2026
In a strategic move to embrace the electric revolution, Toyota has unveiled its plan to expand the iconic Land Cruiser lineup, treating the legendary model as a brand in its own right. This development comes as the Japanese automaker announces the addition of two new electric models set to hit the market soon, marking a significant shift in the Land Cruiser's storied history.

The plan, hinted at by a pair of concept vehicles and previewed by the Land Cruiser SE in 2023, entails the introduction of a small model tailored for younger customers and a larger, luxury-focused variant. The smaller model, teased by the Compact Cruiser EV concept in 2021, is anticipated to be a stylish and utility-focused vehicle, potentially competing with upcoming electric offerings like the baby Land Rover Defender and Mercedes' compact G-Class.

On the other end of the spectrum, the larger electric model, following the lineage of the Land Cruiser SE, is expected to blend cutting-edge technology with luxury. Expected to be unveiled on the 75th anniversary of the Land Cruiser nameplate in 2026, this model is set to showcase Toyota's prismatic cells, a technological leap that not only reduces production costs but also enhances energy density compared to existing battery technology.

Reports suggest that, two years later, an even higher-performance battery may be introduced, potentially pushing ranges up to an impressive 1,000 kilometers per charge. Despite not matching the off-road focus of the J250 Land Cruiser Prado, Toyota assures that the Land Cruiser SE will deliver "highly responsible handling" on trails, leveraging the significant torque from its electric motors for hill-climbing prowess.

While no specific timeline has been proposed for the smaller model, it is expected to share the stage with its larger counterpart in electrifying the Land Cruiser lineup. Built on the E-TNGA architecture, similar to the bZ4X, it is likely to emphasize style and utility, aligning itself with the rugged aesthetics of compact electric SUVs.

The E-TNGA platform, capable of delivering up to 214 bhp with a 71.4 kWh battery pack, positions Toyota to make strides in the electric vehicle market. The automaker is also exploring potential internal combustion and hybrid versions, signaling a comprehensive strategy to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Toyota's Chief Branding Officer has emphasised that the primary goal of these electrification efforts is to make the Land Cruiser lineup more affordable and accessible to a global audience. With this initiative, Toyota not only embraces the electric future but also seeks to solidify the Land Cruiser's legacy as a symbol of innovation, utility, and adventure for generations to come.

