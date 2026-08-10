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TOYOTA Glanza

₹6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Toyota Glanza 2026 remains a strong contender in the premium hatchback segment in India. Developed as part of the global alliance between Toyota and Suzuki, the Glanza combines low cost of ownership, high fuel efficiency, and modern technology with Toyota's peace-of-mind service network and standard 3-year warranty package.

Toyota Glanza 2026 Price and Variant Lineup

The Toyota Glanza 2026 is offered in 9 variants across four main trim levels: E, S, G, and V. Buyers can choose from Petrol Manual, Petrol Automatic (AMT), and E-CNG powertrain options.

VariantPowertrain & FuelTransmissionEx-Showroom Price
Glanza E1.2L Petrol5-Speed Manual 6.39 Lakhs
Glanza S1.2L Petrol5-Speed Manual 7.24 Lakhs
Glanza S AMT1.2L Petrol5-Speed AMT 7.74 Lakhs
Glanza S E-CNG1.2L CNG5-Speed Manual 8.06 Lakhs
Glanza G1.2L Petrol5-Speed Manual 8.14 Lakhs
Glanza G AMT1.2L Petrol5-Speed AMT 8.64 Lakhs
Glanza G E-CNG1.2L CNG5-Speed Manual 8.96 Lakhs
Glanza V1.2L Petrol5-Speed Manual 8.98 Lakhs
Glanza V AMT1.2L Petrol5-Speed AMT 9.15 Lakhs

Engine Specifications, Mileage, and Performance

The Glanza is powered by a refined 1.2-litre K-Series Dual VVT 4-cylinder engine. It is equipped with an Idle Start/Stop system to maximize fuel efficiency in urban driving conditions.

Specification1.2L Petrol Engine1.2L E-CNG Engine
Displacement1197 cc1197 cc
Max Power89 bhp @ 6000 rpm76–78 bhp
Max Torque113 Nm @ 4400 rpm99 Nm
Transmission Options5-Speed Manual / 5-Speed AMT5-Speed Manual
Drive TypeFront-Wheel Drive (FWD)Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Emission StandardBS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
ARAI Claimed Mileage22.35 kmpl (MT) / 22.94 kmpl (AMT)30.61 km/kg

Dimensions, Weight, and Capacities

Designed for agile urban maneuvering while maintaining a comfortable cabin footprint, the Glanza provides good proportions and luggage space.

  • Length: 3,990 mm
  • Width: 1,745 mm
  • Height: 1,500 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,520 mm
  • Ground Clearance: 170 mm
  • Boot Capacity: 318 Litres
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 Litres
  • Kerb Weight: 960 kg
  • Seating Capacity: 5 Persons

Features, In-Cabin Technology, and Comfort

The Toyota Glanza is equipped with a tech-forward cabin designed to enhance driver and passenger convenience.

  • Infotainment & Connectivity: 9-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, voice command support, Bluetooth audio streaming, and a 6-speaker sound system.
  • Smart Telematics: Connected car features via telematics, including remote lock/unlock, geo-fencing, vehicle status tracking, emergency calls, and find-my-car functionality.
  • Driver Comfort & Utility: Head-Up Display (HUD), 360-degree camera setup, cruise control, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, automatic climate control, and keyless push-button start.

Comprehensive Safety Suite

Safety is standard across the entire Glanza lineup, with key active and passive protective features integrated to safeguard passengers:

  • Airbags: 6 Airbags fitted as standard fitment across variants.
  • Braking Systems: Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA).
  • Vehicle Control: Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, and Traction Control System (TCS).
  • Parking Assistance: Rear parking sensors paired with a 360-degree parking display camera.

Exterior Color Options and Warranty Benefits

The Toyota Glanza is available in five distinct paint finishes:

  • Insta Blue
  • Gaming Grey
  • Enticing Silver
  • Sportin Red
  • Cafe White

Warranty Package:

Toyota offers a standard warranty of 3 years or 1,00,000 kilometers (whichever occurs first) on the Glanza, backed by Toyota's nationwide service network.

Key Segment Competitors

In the Indian hatchback market, the Toyota Glanza competes with:

  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • Hyundai i20
  • Tata Altroz
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

Toyota Glanza Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1197 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    22.3 - 30.61 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    76 - 89 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    318 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    98.5 - 113 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    960 kg
View All Glanza SpecsView specs icon

Toyota Glanza Variants

Toyota Glanza price starts at ₹ 6.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Glanza comes in 9 variants. Toyota Glanza's top variant is V AMT.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
9 Variants Available
Glanza E
₹6.39 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Glanza S
₹7.24 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Glanza S AMT
₹7.74 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Toyota Glanza Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Aug 2026
Toyota's domestic sales rose 5% in July 2026, reaching 30,516 units, reflecting sustained customer confidence.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
Toyota Kirloskar Motor anticipates continued growth in India's passenger vehicle market despite challenges, leveraging festive season sales and shifting mobility preferences.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Toyota claimed victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, securing its sixth win after a late-race strategy shift.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jun 2026
Toyota unveils the powerful GRMN Corolla, enhancing performance, aesthetics, and exclusivity with limited availability in 2026-2027.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 May 2026
The Toyota Starlet received a 0-star safety rating from Global NCAP due to inadequate adult occupant protection.Read Full Story

Toyota Glanza Visual Comparison

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Toyota Glanza comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza image
Rs. 6.39 LakhsOnwards
4.4601
89 bhp113 NmManual, Automatic6--318 litres3990 mm1745 mm1500 mm4.9 metres
Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Baleno imageRs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
4.3962
88 bhp113 NmManual, Automatic6--318 litres3990 mm1745 mm1500 mm4.85 metresGlanzaVSBaleno
Maruti Suzuki SwiftMaruti Suzuki Swift imageRs. 5.79 LakhsOnwards
4.0610
80 bhp111.7 NmManual, Automatic2
1/5
163 mm265 litres3860 mm1735 mm1520 mm4.8 metresGlanzaVSSwift
Hyundai i20Hyundai i20 imageRs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
4.5106
87 bhp114.7 NmManual, Automatic6
3/5
-311 L3995 mm1775 mm1505 mm-GlanzaVSi20
Tata Tiago NRGTata Tiago NRG imageRs. 7.2 LakhsOnwards
4.699
84 bhp95 NmManual, Automatic2-177 mm-3802 mm1677 mm1537 mm-GlanzaVSTiago NRG
Tata AltrozTata Altroz imageRs. 6.3 LakhsOnwards
4.76
72 bhp103 NmManual, Automatic---447 L---5 metresGlanzaVSAltroz

Toyota Glanza Images

Toyota Glanza Image 1
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Toyota Glanza Image 3
Toyota Glanza Image 4
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Toyota Glanza Image 6

Toyota Glanza Colours

Toyota Glanza is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Enticing Silver
Insta Blue
Gaming Grey
Sportin Red
Cafe White
Enticing silver

Toyota Glanza Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs
GlanzavsBaleno
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
GlanzavsSwift
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026

6.8 Lakhs Onwards
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Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs
Glanzavsi20
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs
GlanzavsTiago NRG
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

6.3 - 10.8 Lakhs
GlanzavsAltroz

Toyota Glanza User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.3Safety
4.4Design
4.5Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Toyota Glanza User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Glanza's stylish design, excellent fuel efficiency, and practical features for family use, though concerns about build quality and the AMT's performance are noted.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design with premium features
  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconSpacious and comfortable interior
  • check circle iconHigh safety ratings with 6 airbags
  • check circle iconGood service reputation and low maintenance

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconBuild quality feels light and cheap
  • warning iconAMT performance can be laggy
  • warning iconSteering lacks feedback at high speeds
  • warning iconSome interior plastics are low quality
  • warning iconLimited power for highway overtakes
Solid Build, Great Long-Term Car
The body panels feel substantial, much better than previous Maruti-based cars. The improved build quality and the six airbags are the main reasons I chose it. It feels like a car built for the long haul. Excellent ownership decision.
By: Bhaskar R. (Dec 19, 2025)
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Everything I Needed in a Car
Safety, mileage, space, and a trusted brand. The Glanza checked all my boxes. I don't need a lot of power; I need efficiency and reliability. The Glanza provides both in a beautiful package. Highly satisfied with my purchase.
By: Aisha F. (Dec 19, 2025)
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Best Looking Hatchback in Segment
The exterior design, especially the front grille, makes the Glanza look much more sophisticated and grown-up than its competitors. Very happy with the aesthetics. Interior is also very practical and the features are useful.
By: Riya M. (Dec 19, 2025)
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Low Cost of Ownership
The service cost is very low, and the fuel efficiency is excellent. This car is easy on the wallet in terms of running and maintenance. Toyota has done a great job providing a hassle-free car. Great for a tight budget.
By: Alok N. (Dec 19, 2025)
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Fantastic Engine Refinement
The 1.2L DualJet is one of the most refined engines in this segment. You can barely hear it inside the cabin. It’s a very pleasant and quiet driving experience. The power is linear. This engine is a masterpiece of efficiency and refinement.
By: Vaibhav T. (Dec 19, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Toyota Glanza Related News

The price hike for the Toyota Glanza comes after the company added six airbags as standard to the model earlier in July 2025
Toyota Glanza gets a price hike. Here's how much it costs now
19 Aug 2025
Models such as the Glanza and Hyryder continue to contribute to stable sales growth at Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Toyota sales rise 3% in July 2025 as new Glanza and Hyryder variants gain market traction
2 Aug 2025
Tesla is all-set to launch in the Indian market. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Auto recap, July 11: Tesla to inaugurate its 1st dealership, Toyota Glanza gets 6 airbags and more
12 Jul 2025
Toyota Glanza Prestige Edition only gets cosmetic upgrades.
Toyota Glanza Prestige Edition launched, now gets 6 airbags as standard
11 Jul 2025
The Toyota Glanza and Hyryder have received special offers for June, bringing the festive cheer early this year
Toyota Glanza & Hyryder get early-bird festive offers. Buy now, pay later & benefits worth 1 lakh
13 Jun 2025
View all
 Toyota Glanza Related News

Toyota Glanza Specifications and Features

Max Power76-89 bhp
Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Max Torque98.5-113 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage30.61 kmpl
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Glanza specs and features

Toyota Glanza Mileage

Toyota Glanza in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Toyota Glanza's petrol variant is 22.3 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Glanza E comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
E
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
22.3 kmpl

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