Toyota Glanza Key Specs
- Engine1197 cc
- Mileage22.3 - 30.61 kmpl
- Power76 - 89 bhp
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- Boot Space318 litres
- Max Torque98.5 - 113 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight960 kg
The Toyota Glanza 2026 remains a strong contender in the premium hatchback segment in India. Developed as part of the global alliance between Toyota and Suzuki, the Glanza combines low cost of ownership, high fuel efficiency, and modern technology with Toyota's peace-of-mind service network and standard 3-year warranty package.
The Toyota Glanza 2026 is offered in 9 variants across four main trim levels: E, S, G, and V. Buyers can choose from Petrol Manual, Petrol Automatic (AMT), and E-CNG powertrain options.
|Variant
|Powertrain & Fuel
|Transmission
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Glanza E
|1.2L Petrol
|5-Speed Manual
|₹6.39 Lakhs
|Glanza S
|1.2L Petrol
|5-Speed Manual
|₹7.24 Lakhs
|Glanza S AMT
|1.2L Petrol
|5-Speed AMT
|₹7.74 Lakhs
|Glanza S E-CNG
|1.2L CNG
|5-Speed Manual
|₹8.06 Lakhs
|Glanza G
|1.2L Petrol
|5-Speed Manual
|₹8.14 Lakhs
|Glanza G AMT
|1.2L Petrol
|5-Speed AMT
|₹8.64 Lakhs
|Glanza G E-CNG
|1.2L CNG
|5-Speed Manual
|₹8.96 Lakhs
|Glanza V
|1.2L Petrol
|5-Speed Manual
|₹8.98 Lakhs
|Glanza V AMT
|1.2L Petrol
|5-Speed AMT
|₹9.15 Lakhs
The Glanza is powered by a refined 1.2-litre K-Series Dual VVT 4-cylinder engine. It is equipped with an Idle Start/Stop system to maximize fuel efficiency in urban driving conditions.
|Specification
|1.2L Petrol Engine
|1.2L E-CNG Engine
|Displacement
|1197 cc
|1197 cc
|Max Power
|89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|76–78 bhp
|Max Torque
|113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|99 Nm
|Transmission Options
|5-Speed Manual / 5-Speed AMT
|5-Speed Manual
|Drive Type
|Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
|Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS6 Phase 2
|ARAI Claimed Mileage
|22.35 kmpl (MT) / 22.94 kmpl (AMT)
|30.61 km/kg
Designed for agile urban maneuvering while maintaining a comfortable cabin footprint, the Glanza provides good proportions and luggage space.
The Toyota Glanza is equipped with a tech-forward cabin designed to enhance driver and passenger convenience.
Safety is standard across the entire Glanza lineup, with key active and passive protective features integrated to safeguard passengers:
The Toyota Glanza is available in five distinct paint finishes:
Warranty Package:
Toyota offers a standard warranty of 3 years or 1,00,000 kilometers (whichever occurs first) on the Glanza, backed by Toyota's nationwide service network.
In the Indian hatchback market, the Toyota Glanza competes with:
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Toyota Glanza
|Rs. 6.39 LakhsOnwards
|89 bhp
|113 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|318 litres
|3990 mm
|1745 mm
|1500 mm
|4.9 metres
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|Rs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
|88 bhp
|113 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|318 litres
|3990 mm
|1745 mm
|1500 mm
|4.85 metres
|GlanzaVSBaleno
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|Rs. 5.79 LakhsOnwards
|80 bhp
|111.7 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|163 mm
|265 litres
|3860 mm
|1735 mm
|1520 mm
|4.8 metres
|GlanzaVSSwift
|Hyundai i20
|Rs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
|87 bhp
|114.7 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|311 L
|3995 mm
|1775 mm
|1505 mm
|-
|GlanzaVSi20
|Tata Tiago NRG
|Rs. 7.2 LakhsOnwards
|84 bhp
|95 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|-
|177 mm
|-
|3802 mm
|1677 mm
|1537 mm
|-
|GlanzaVSTiago NRG
|Tata Altroz
|Rs. 6.3 LakhsOnwards
|72 bhp
|103 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|-
|-
|-
|447 L
|-
|-
|-
|5 metres
|GlanzaVSAltroz
Toyota Glanza is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Glanza's stylish design, excellent fuel efficiency, and practical features for family use, though concerns about build quality and the AMT's performance are noted.
|Max Power
|76-89 bhp
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|98.5-113 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|30.61 kmpl
|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
Toyota Glanza in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Toyota Glanza's petrol variant is 22.3 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Glanza E comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
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