The Toyota Glanza 2026 remains a strong contender in the premium hatchback segment in India. Developed as part of the global alliance between Toyota and Suzuki, the Glanza combines low cost of ownership, high fuel efficiency, and modern technology with Toyota's peace-of-mind service network and standard 3-year warranty package.

Toyota Glanza 2026 Price and Variant Lineup

The Toyota Glanza 2026 is offered in 9 variants across four main trim levels: E, S, G, and V. Buyers can choose from Petrol Manual, Petrol Automatic (AMT), and E-CNG powertrain options.

Variant Powertrain & Fuel Transmission Ex-Showroom Price Glanza E 1.2L Petrol 5-Speed Manual ₹ 6.39 Lakhs Glanza S 1.2L Petrol 5-Speed Manual ₹ 7.24 Lakhs Glanza S AMT 1.2L Petrol 5-Speed AMT ₹ 7.74 Lakhs Glanza S E-CNG 1.2L CNG 5-Speed Manual ₹ 8.06 Lakhs Glanza G 1.2L Petrol 5-Speed Manual ₹ 8.14 Lakhs Glanza G AMT 1.2L Petrol 5-Speed AMT ₹ 8.64 Lakhs Glanza G E-CNG 1.2L CNG 5-Speed Manual ₹ 8.96 Lakhs Glanza V 1.2L Petrol 5-Speed Manual ₹ 8.98 Lakhs Glanza V AMT 1.2L Petrol 5-Speed AMT ₹ 9.15 Lakhs

Engine Specifications, Mileage, and Performance

The Glanza is powered by a refined 1.2-litre K-Series Dual VVT 4-cylinder engine. It is equipped with an Idle Start/Stop system to maximize fuel efficiency in urban driving conditions.

Specification 1.2L Petrol Engine 1.2L E-CNG Engine Displacement 1197 cc 1197 cc Max Power 89 bhp @ 6000 rpm 76–78 bhp Max Torque 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm 99 Nm Transmission Options 5-Speed Manual / 5-Speed AMT 5-Speed Manual Drive Type Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Emission Standard BS6 Phase 2 BS6 Phase 2 ARAI Claimed Mileage 22.35 kmpl (MT) / 22.94 kmpl (AMT) 30.61 km/kg

Dimensions, Weight, and Capacities

Designed for agile urban maneuvering while maintaining a comfortable cabin footprint, the Glanza provides good proportions and luggage space.

Length: 3,990 mm

3,990 mm Width: 1,745 mm

1,745 mm Height: 1,500 mm

1,500 mm Wheelbase: 2,520 mm

2,520 mm Ground Clearance: 170 mm

170 mm Boot Capacity: 318 Litres

318 Litres Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 Litres

37 Litres Kerb Weight: 960 kg

960 kg Seating Capacity: 5 Persons

Features, In-Cabin Technology, and Comfort

The Toyota Glanza is equipped with a tech-forward cabin designed to enhance driver and passenger convenience.

Infotainment & Connectivity: 9-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, voice command support, Bluetooth audio streaming, and a 6-speaker sound system.

9-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, voice command support, Bluetooth audio streaming, and a 6-speaker sound system. Smart Telematics: Connected car features via telematics, including remote lock/unlock, geo-fencing, vehicle status tracking, emergency calls, and find-my-car functionality.

Connected car features via telematics, including remote lock/unlock, geo-fencing, vehicle status tracking, emergency calls, and find-my-car functionality. Driver Comfort & Utility: Head-Up Display (HUD), 360-degree camera setup, cruise control, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, automatic climate control, and keyless push-button start.

Comprehensive Safety Suite

Safety is standard across the entire Glanza lineup, with key active and passive protective features integrated to safeguard passengers:

Airbags: 6 Airbags fitted as standard fitment across variants.

6 Airbags fitted as standard fitment across variants. Braking Systems: Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA).

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA). Vehicle Control: Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, and Traction Control System (TCS).

Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, and Traction Control System (TCS). Parking Assistance: Rear parking sensors paired with a 360-degree parking display camera.

Exterior Color Options and Warranty Benefits

The Toyota Glanza is available in five distinct paint finishes:

Insta Blue

Gaming Grey

Enticing Silver

Sportin Red

Cafe White

Warranty Package:

Toyota offers a standard warranty of 3 years or 1,00,000 kilometers (whichever occurs first) on the Glanza, backed by Toyota's nationwide service network.

Key Segment Competitors

In the Indian hatchback market, the Toyota Glanza competes with: