Toyota recalls over 2,300 units of the Glanza. Here’s why

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has issued a voluntary recall for 2,305 units of the Glanza hatchback in the country. The affected Toyota Glanza models were manufactured between April 2 and October 6, 2019, and the defect is related to a faulty fuel pump motor. Toyota said that the recall campaign is in continuation to the one conducted on July 31, 2020.

More recently, Maruti Suzuki recalled 16,000 units of the Baleno for the same reason. Both the Glanza and Baleno share the same underpinnings and are essentially badge-engineered cousins. The models are made by Suzuki for either manufacturer. Toyota said that there could be a possible issue with the fuel pump motor in the affected vehicles, which could lead to engine stalling.

Also Read : Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV to launch tomorrow: Price and features expected

The Toyota Glanza is a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and both models are built at the Suzuki plant in Gujarat

Toyota will reach out to customers of the affected vehicles and will carry out the rectification under the recall campaign procedures. The complete process will be free of cost. The popular hatchback comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It’s paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT unit. Toyota also offers a CNG version, making the Glanza its most affordable CNG model in the country. The Toyota Glanza is priced from ₹6.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards.

Toyota is all set to expand its portfolio on April 3, 2024, with another badge-engineered offering. The company will introduce the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which will come with different styling, while carrying the same interior and underpinnings. More details on the Taisor will be available soon, so make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

First Published Date: