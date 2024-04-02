HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Recalls Over 2,300 Units Of The Glanza. Here’s Why

Toyota recalls over 2,300 units of the Glanza. Here’s why

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2024, 21:41 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The affected Toyota Glanza models were manufactured between April 2 and October 6, 2019, and the defect is related to a faulty fuel pump motor.
Toyota Glanza
The recalled units of the Toyota Glanza are suspected to have a faulty fuel pump motor, which could lead to engine stalling
Toyota Glanza
The recalled units of the Toyota Glanza are suspected to have a faulty fuel pump motor, which could lead to engine stalling

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has issued a voluntary recall for 2,305 units of the Glanza hatchback in the country. The affected Toyota Glanza models were manufactured between April 2 and October 6, 2019, and the defect is related to a faulty fuel pump motor. Toyota said that the recall campaign is in continuation to the one conducted on July 31, 2020.

More recently, Maruti Suzuki recalled 16,000 units of the Baleno for the same reason. Both the Glanza and Baleno share the same underpinnings and are essentially badge-engineered cousins. The models are made by Suzuki for either manufacturer. Toyota said that there could be a possible issue with the fuel pump motor in the affected vehicles, which could lead to engine stalling.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.65 - 8.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV to launch tomorrow: Price and features expected

Toyota Glanza
The Toyota Glanza is a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and both models are built at the Suzuki plant in Gujarat
Toyota Glanza
The Toyota Glanza is a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and both models are built at the Suzuki plant in Gujarat

Toyota will reach out to customers of the affected vehicles and will carry out the rectification under the recall campaign procedures. The complete process will be free of cost. The popular hatchback comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It’s paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT unit. Toyota also offers a CNG version, making the Glanza its most affordable CNG model in the country. The Toyota Glanza is priced from 6.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards.

Toyota is all set to expand its portfolio on April 3, 2024, with another badge-engineered offering. The company will introduce the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which will come with different styling, while carrying the same interior and underpinnings. More details on the Taisor will be available soon, so make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2024, 21:40 PM IST
TAGS: Baleno Toyota Glanza Toyota recall Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota India Glanza

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.