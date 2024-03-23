HT Auto
HT Auto
Maruti Baleno & Wagonr Recalled For Faulty Fuel Pump, Over 16,000 Units Affected

Maruti Baleno & WagonR recalled for faulty fuel pump, over 16,000 units affected

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2024, 10:32 AM
  • Maruti Suzuki will fix the vehicles without any charge. The dealerships will be contacting customers to arrange a visit to the service centre.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno and WagonR are very popular models in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has recalled more than 16,000 units of Baleno and WagonR. The carmaker issued a statement that there is a possible defect in the fuel pump. The company has recalled 11,851 units of Baleno and 4,190 units of WagonR manufactured between July 30, 2019 and November 1, 2019. The defective fuel pump can lead to engine stalling or engine starting issues. Affected vehicle owners will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for the replacement of the part. This replacement will be done free of cost.

The Baleno and WagonR are one of the most popular models for the manufacturer. The WagonR is a budget hatchback whereas the Baleno is a premium hatchback. Maruti Suzuki WagonR is priced between 5.54 lakh and 7.38 lakh whereas the Baleno costs between 8.07 lakh and 11.68 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Before this, Maruti Suzuki issued a recall for 87,000 units of S-Presso and Eeco van. The carmaker issued a statement on Monday, July 24, that these vehicles have been recalled due to a possible defect Maruti Suzuki has detected in the steering wheel setup. The affected vehicles have been manufactured over the last couple of years. The carmaker has assured that the owners of the affected models of the S-Presso and Eeco will be intimated to contact the nearest dealers to get the issue resolved without having to pay anything.

Also Read : What are the updates expected to come to 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire?

Two years ago Maruti Suzuki was forced to recall nearly two lakh units of various models, including Ciaz, Vitara Brezza and XL6 petrol variants, due to a faulty motor generator unit. In the previous year, Maruti had recalled more than 1.34 lakh units of WagonR and Baleno hatchbacks for possible faulty fuel pumps. In the same year, Maruti recalled 63,493 units of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 petrol smart hybrid (SHVS) variants for a faulty motor generator unit.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2024, 10:03 AM IST
TAGS: Baleno S-Presso Eeco Baleno Maruti Suzuki India Limited WagonR Maruti Maruti Suzuki

