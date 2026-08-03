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MARUTI SUZUKI Eeco

₹5.21 - 6.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.4
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The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is India’s definitive entry-level utility van, prized for its exceptional space, rugged rear-wheel-drive architecture, and low cost of ownership. Available in versatile 5-seater and 6-seater passenger configurations, alongside dedicated cargo and ambulance versions, the Eeco remains the vehicle of choice for fleet operators and value-focused families.The Eeco balances simplicity with functionality, featuring a powerful 1.2L DualJet engine and an economical CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Latest Price (Ex-Showroom)

The Eeco's price range reflects the choice between seating capacity (5-seater and 6-seater) and the inclusion of air conditioning or a CNG kit. Prices listed below are based on the latest GST revision and are indicative ex-showroom figures.

Variant TypeConfiguration/EngineEx-Showroom Price (INR)
Petrol (Base)5-Seater Standard 5.21 Lakh
Petrol (6-Seater)6-Seater Standard 5.47 Lakh
Petrol (AC)5-Seater AC 5.54 Lakh
CNG (Top)5-Seater AC CNG 6.36 Lakh
Commercial (Base)Cargo Petrol 5.39 Lakh
Commercial (Top)Ambulance 8.02 Lakh

The passenger variant price range is approximately 5.21 Lakh to 6.36 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Safety, Updates, and E-Mobility

The Eeco has received major safety updates to comply with modern regulations, cementing its position as a reliable workhorse.

Key Safety Highlights

The Eeco received a significant update in April 2025, enhancing its safety package across the lineup.

Safety FeatureDetail
AirbagsSix Airbags Standard across all passenger and cargo variants (Dual Front, Side, and Curtain).
Standard Safety KitABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Rear Parking Sensors, Seatbelt Reminders for all occupants, and Child Safety Locks on sliding doors.
NCAP Rating0 Star (for Adult Occupant Protection, tested by Global NCAP prior to the 6-airbag update).

Launch & Updates

The Eeco nameplate was introduced in 2010. The last major technical update was in November 2022, introducing the highly efficient 1.2-litre K-series DualJet engine. The seating layout was revised in April 2025, replacing the 7-seater with a new, more comfortable 6-seater option with captain seats.

Engine Specifications and Class-Leading Mileage

The Eeco is powered by Maruti’s durable 1.2-litre K12N petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, offering ample torque for carrying passengers and cargo.

Engine Performance

Powertrain/FuelMax PowerMax TorqueTransmission
1.2L Petrol (K12N)79.8 bhp @ 6,000 rpm104 Nm @ 3,000 rpm5-speed Manual
1.2L S-CNG70 bhp @ 6,000 rpm95 Nm @ 3,000 rpm5-speed Manual

Fuel Efficiency (ARAI Certified Mileage)

The Eeco's high fuel efficiency is key to its commercial success.

PowertrainARAI Mileage
1.2L Petrol19.71 kmpl
1.2L S-CNG26.78 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Variants, Design, and Features Overview

The Eeco is available in 5-seater and 6-seater configurations for passenger use.Its functional front-engine, rear-wheel-drive (RWD) layout and ladder-frame chassis are designed for robust utility and load-bearing capacity.

Key Interior and Utility Features

  • Design: High roofline and sliding rear doors for easy ingress/egress and cargo loading in tight urban spaces.
  • Seating: Available in 5-seater bench layout or 6-seater configuration with captain seats in the second row.
  • Features: Manual Air-Conditioning (on AC variants), Heater, Semi-Digital Instrument Cluster, 12V Accessory Socket, and Reclining Front Seats.
  • Dimensions: Boot space is highly flexible, offering up to 540 litres of luggage capacity when rear seats are folded.

Eeco Colour Options

The Eeco is offered in five monotone colours: Metallic Silky Silver, Bluish Black, Metallic Glistening Grey, Metallic Brisk Blue, and Solid White.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Offers & Deals (September 2025)

Maruti Suzuki is currently running official discounts and benefits on the Eeco range for the festive period of September 2025.

VariantMaximum Total Benefits (Approx.)Details (May vary by dealer)
Petrol (Passenger)Up to 45,000Includes Cash Discount ( 10k), Exchange Bonus/Scrappage (Max 25k), and Corporate Discount ( 5k).
CNG (Passenger)Up to 40,000Includes Cash Discount ( 10k), Exchange Bonus/Scrappage (Max 25k), and Corporate Discount ( 5k).
Cargo/CommercialUp to 35,000Varies widely based on specific cargo/ambulance variant and institutional offers.

Note: Benefits are valid until the end of September 2025. Customers must check with local dealerships to confirm the exact value and availability of these schemes.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco operates in a unique segment. It currently does not have any direct competition in the Indian market that offers a comparable combination of a 5/6-seater capacity, rear-wheel-drive layout, and high-utility functionality at this price point.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco FAQs

Does the Maruti Eeco 7 seater have AC?

The current 7-seater variant of the Maruti Eeco does not come with AC. AC is only available in the 5-seater variants.

What is the mileage of Eeco CNG?

The ARAI-certified mileage for the Eeco CNG variant (5-seater AC CNG) is 26.78 km/kg.

What is the mileage of a Maruti Eeco 7 seater AC?

Since the 7-seater variant does not come with AC, this model is a 7-seater Standard (non-AC). Its petrol mileage is 19.71 kmpl (ARAI-certified).

What is the price of Eeco 7 seater AC CNG in 2025?

The 7-seater Eeco does not come in a CNG variant with AC. The highest priced Eeco is the 5-seater AC CNG, with an ex-showroom price of approximately 6.36 Lakhs.

What is the price of Eeco 7 seater AC CNG?

The on-road price for a specific city includes RTO charges, insurance, and local taxes, and is constantly changing. For the most expensive model (5-seater AC CNG), the price would range from 7.20 Lakhs to 7.50 Lakhs on-road in major metros, but you must check with a local dealership for the exact quote.

How many kg CNG in EECO?

The Maruti Eeco's factory-fitted CNG kit uses a cylinder with a 65-litre water equivalent capacity, which translates to holding approximately 8 kg to 9 kg of CNG fuel.

What is the safety rating of Eeco car?

The Maruti Eeco was crash-tested by Global NCAP (GNCAP) in 2016 and received a 0-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection and 2 stars for Child Occupant Protection (for the non-airbag model). While the current Eeco comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ESP as standard, it has not been retested by GNCAP or BNCAP.

What are the colors of Eeco 5 seater AC CNG?

The Eeco is generally available in 5 standard colors, including: Solid White, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Glistening Grey, Pearl Midnight Black, and Cerulean Blue.

Is Eeco or Omni better?

The Eeco is considered better as it is the direct, updated replacement for the discontinued Omni. The Eeco features a modern 1.2L engine, better safety equipment (like ABS, ESP, and standard airbags), and a more structurally sound design. The Omni is no longer sold.

Is Eeco good for long drive?

No, the Eeco is not ideal for long drives and is best suited for city, utility, or short-distance commercial use. It lacks high-speed stability, has basic suspension, and minimal features, leading to poor driver and passenger comfort on extended journeys.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1197 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19.71 - 26.78 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    71 - 81 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    95 - 104 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1085 kg
View All Eeco SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Variants

Maruti Suzuki Eeco price starts at ₹ 5.21 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 6.36 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes in 4 variants. Maruti Suzuki Eeco's top variant is 5 STR AC CNG.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Manual
4 Variants Available
Eeco 5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Eeco 6 STR STD
₹5.47 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Eeco 5 STR AC
₹5.54 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Eeco Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Passenger vehicle sales hit a record in July due to GST cuts, lower repo rates, and tax relief.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki India achieved record sales in July 2026, with domestic sales surpassing 200,000 units, driven by strong demand for compact cars and SUVs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki's net profit dropped 9% year-on-year, despite strong sales, marking its second quarterly decline.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki, losing market share, shifts focus from budget cars to premium features to regain competitiveness.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jul 2026
India's passenger vehicle sales surged by nearly 25% in June, driven by major automakers despite economic challenges.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki Eeco comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco image
Rs. 5.21 LakhsOnwards
3.4634
71 bhp95 NmManualMinivan6--3675 mm1475 mm1825 mm4.5 metres
Citroen C3Citroen C3 imageRs. 4.95 LakhsOnwards
3.81
80 bhp115 NmManualSUV6180 mm315 litres3981 mm1733 mm1586 mm4.98 metresEecoVSC3

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Pros & Cons

Pros

Affordable price pointGood fuel efficiencySpacious interior

Cons

Limited safety featuresBasic design and features

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Images

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Maruti Suzuki Eeco Colours

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Metallic Glistening Grey
Metallic Silky Silver
Pearl Midnight Black
Solid White
Metallic Brisk Blue
Metallic glistening grey

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Alternatives

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

4.95 - 7.73 Lakhs
EecovsC3

Maruti Suzuki Eeco User Reviews & Ratings

3.9Engine & Performance
2.9Features
3Safety
3.3Design
4.3Value For Money
3.5Comfort
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Maruti Suzuki Eeco User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Maruti Suzuki Eeco's spaciousness and affordability, noting its practicality for family and commercial use. However, concerns about safety and ride comfort persist.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSpacious interior for families and cargo
  • check circle iconAffordable with low maintenance costs
  • check circle iconReliable engine performance
  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconSliding doors for easy access in tight spaces

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconBasic safety features with low crash ratings
  • warning iconUncomfortable ride quality and bouncy suspension
  • warning iconLack of modern amenities and features
  • warning iconHeavy steering in base models
  • warning iconOld-fashioned design and interior quality

User Reviews

Perfect all rounder
Everything is just perfect in this car. Efficient use of space and stylish design. I haven’t seen a more versatile all-rounder.
By: Pavan Pali (May 26, 2026)
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Long drive very comfortable
It is a very comfortable car, and its goods-carrying capacity is excellent. The new Eeco option is very good compared to other cars, offering a very low price and great value.
By: Shivanandh nayak (Dec 30, 2025)
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A Versatile and Trustworthy Companion
My family is very happy with the space and the powerful AC. I'm happy with the mileage and the reliability. It's a win-win car. The engine is very responsive. Only a slight complaint is the boxy looks, but the practicality makes up for it 100 times over. A genuinely trustworthy vehicle.
By: Karan D. (Dec 22, 2025)
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Great for carrying both people and goods
Bought the 5-seater AC version. When I fold the back seats I get a huge, van-like luggage area. It's the most versatile space in any car at this price point. The engine has been solid for 25,000 km. Only thing is the lack of a modern music system, but I can get that installed aftermarket.
By: Anuj T. (Dec 22, 2025)
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Affordable and Economical
Highly affordable to buy and the running cost is the lowest in the segment. The mileage is fantastic. I get 16 kmpl in city traffic. Only wish the design was a little more stylish. The square look is very old-school. But for a car that saves me so much money every month, I can live with the look!
By: Ritu M. (Dec 22, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Eeco Related News

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Star Edition adds cosmetic and accessory upgrades to the 5-seater AC and CNG variants.
Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets ‘Star Edition’ pack at 20,000
8 May 2026
Maruti now offers 6 airbags and few other safety features as standard with its cars.
Maruti Alto K10, Eeco, WagonR and Celerio gets 6 airbags as standard
13 May 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, April 12: Tata Curvv Dark Edition launched, Ola Roadster X production begins, Maruti Suzuki Eeco 6 airbags
13 Apr 2025
Maruti Suzuki Eeco does not get any cosmetic changes.
2025 Maruti Suzuki Eeco launched with 6 airbags and 6-seat layout
12 Apr 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Eeco has been on sale in India for 15 years now with a tagline of #Harsafarbanekhaas.
Maruti Suzuki Eeco turns 15. Here's what kept the van relevant all these years
14 Jan 2025
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Related News

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Specifications and Features

Max Power71-81 bhp
Body TypeMinivan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque95-104 Nm
Mileage19.71 - 26.78 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Eeco specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Eeco in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Eeco's petrol variant is 19.71 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Eeco 5 STR STD comes with a 32 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
5 STR STD
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
19.71 kmpl

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