The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is India’s definitive entry-level utility van, prized for its exceptional space, rugged rear-wheel-drive architecture, and low cost of ownership. Available in versatile 5-seater and 6-seater passenger configurations, alongside dedicated cargo and ambulance versions, the Eeco remains the vehicle of choice for fleet operators and value-focused families.The Eeco balances simplicity with functionality, featuring a powerful 1.2L DualJet engine and an economical CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Latest Price (Ex-Showroom)

The Eeco's price range reflects the choice between seating capacity (5-seater and 6-seater) and the inclusion of air conditioning or a CNG kit. Prices listed below are based on the latest GST revision and are indicative ex-showroom figures.

Variant Type Configuration/Engine Ex-Showroom Price (INR) Petrol (Base) 5-Seater Standard ₹ 5.21 Lakh Petrol (6-Seater) 6-Seater Standard ₹ 5.47 Lakh Petrol (AC) 5-Seater AC ₹ 5.54 Lakh CNG (Top) 5-Seater AC CNG ₹ 6.36 Lakh Commercial (Base) Cargo Petrol ₹ 5.39 Lakh Commercial (Top) Ambulance ₹ 8.02 Lakh

The passenger variant price range is approximately ₹5.21 Lakh to ₹6.36 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Safety, Updates, and E-Mobility

The Eeco has received major safety updates to comply with modern regulations, cementing its position as a reliable workhorse.

Key Safety Highlights

The Eeco received a significant update in April 2025, enhancing its safety package across the lineup.

Safety Feature Detail Airbags Six Airbags Standard across all passenger and cargo variants (Dual Front, Side, and Curtain). Standard Safety Kit ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Rear Parking Sensors, Seatbelt Reminders for all occupants, and Child Safety Locks on sliding doors. NCAP Rating 0 Star (for Adult Occupant Protection, tested by Global NCAP prior to the 6-airbag update).

Launch & Updates

The Eeco nameplate was introduced in 2010. The last major technical update was in November 2022, introducing the highly efficient 1.2-litre K-series DualJet engine. The seating layout was revised in April 2025, replacing the 7-seater with a new, more comfortable 6-seater option with captain seats.

Engine Specifications and Class-Leading Mileage

The Eeco is powered by Maruti’s durable 1.2-litre K12N petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, offering ample torque for carrying passengers and cargo.

Engine Performance

Powertrain/Fuel Max Power Max Torque Transmission 1.2L Petrol (K12N) 79.8 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 104 Nm @ 3,000 rpm 5-speed Manual 1.2L S-CNG 70 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 95 Nm @ 3,000 rpm 5-speed Manual

Fuel Efficiency (ARAI Certified Mileage)

The Eeco's high fuel efficiency is key to its commercial success.

Powertrain ARAI Mileage 1.2L Petrol 19.71 kmpl 1.2L S-CNG 26.78 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Variants, Design, and Features Overview

The Eeco is available in 5-seater and 6-seater configurations for passenger use.Its functional front-engine, rear-wheel-drive (RWD) layout and ladder-frame chassis are designed for robust utility and load-bearing capacity.

Key Interior and Utility Features

Design: High roofline and sliding rear doors for easy ingress/egress and cargo loading in tight urban spaces.

High roofline and sliding rear doors for easy ingress/egress and cargo loading in tight urban spaces. Seating: Available in 5-seater bench layout or 6-seater configuration with captain seats in the second row.

Available in bench layout or configuration with captain seats in the second row. Features: Manual Air-Conditioning (on AC variants), Heater, Semi-Digital Instrument Cluster, 12V Accessory Socket, and Reclining Front Seats.

Manual Air-Conditioning (on AC variants), Heater, Semi-Digital Instrument Cluster, 12V Accessory Socket, and Reclining Front Seats. Dimensions: Boot space is highly flexible, offering up to 540 litres of luggage capacity when rear seats are folded.

Eeco Colour Options

The Eeco is offered in five monotone colours: Metallic Silky Silver, Bluish Black, Metallic Glistening Grey, Metallic Brisk Blue, and Solid White.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Offers & Deals (September 2025)

Maruti Suzuki is currently running official discounts and benefits on the Eeco range for the festive period of September 2025.

Variant Maximum Total Benefits (Approx.) Details (May vary by dealer) Petrol (Passenger) Up to ₹ 45,000 Includes Cash Discount ( ₹ 10k), Exchange Bonus/Scrappage (Max ₹ 25k), and Corporate Discount ( ₹ 5k). CNG (Passenger) Up to ₹ 40,000 Includes Cash Discount ( ₹ 10k), Exchange Bonus/Scrappage (Max ₹ 25k), and Corporate Discount ( ₹ 5k). Cargo/Commercial Up to ₹ 35,000 Varies widely based on specific cargo/ambulance variant and institutional offers.

Note: Benefits are valid until the end of September 2025. Customers must check with local dealerships to confirm the exact value and availability of these schemes.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco operates in a unique segment. It currently does not have any direct competition in the Indian market that offers a comparable combination of a 5/6-seater capacity, rear-wheel-drive layout, and high-utility functionality at this price point.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco FAQs

Does the Maruti Eeco 7 seater have AC?

The current 7-seater variant of the Maruti Eeco does not come with AC. AC is only available in the 5-seater variants.

What is the mileage of Eeco CNG?

The ARAI-certified mileage for the Eeco CNG variant (5-seater AC CNG) is 26.78 km/kg.

What is the mileage of a Maruti Eeco 7 seater AC?

Since the 7-seater variant does not come with AC, this model is a 7-seater Standard (non-AC). Its petrol mileage is 19.71 kmpl (ARAI-certified).

What is the price of Eeco 7 seater AC CNG in 2025?

The 7-seater Eeco does not come in a CNG variant with AC. The highest priced Eeco is the 5-seater AC CNG, with an ex-showroom price of approximately ₹6.36 Lakhs.

What is the price of Eeco 7 seater AC CNG?

The on-road price for a specific city includes RTO charges, insurance, and local taxes, and is constantly changing. For the most expensive model (5-seater AC CNG), the price would range from ₹7.20 Lakhs to ₹7.50 Lakhs on-road in major metros, but you must check with a local dealership for the exact quote.

How many kg CNG in EECO?

The Maruti Eeco's factory-fitted CNG kit uses a cylinder with a 65-litre water equivalent capacity, which translates to holding approximately 8 kg to 9 kg of CNG fuel.

What is the safety rating of Eeco car?

The Maruti Eeco was crash-tested by Global NCAP (GNCAP) in 2016 and received a 0-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection and 2 stars for Child Occupant Protection (for the non-airbag model). While the current Eeco comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ESP as standard, it has not been retested by GNCAP or BNCAP.

What are the colors of Eeco 5 seater AC CNG?

The Eeco is generally available in 5 standard colors, including: Solid White, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Glistening Grey, Pearl Midnight Black, and Cerulean Blue.

Is Eeco or Omni better?

The Eeco is considered better as it is the direct, updated replacement for the discontinued Omni. The Eeco features a modern 1.2L engine, better safety equipment (like ABS, ESP, and standard airbags), and a more structurally sound design. The Omni is no longer sold.

Is Eeco good for long drive?

No, the Eeco is not ideal for long drives and is best suited for city, utility, or short-distance commercial use. It lacks high-speed stability, has basic suspension, and minimal features, leading to poor driver and passenger comfort on extended journeys.