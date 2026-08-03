Maruti Suzuki Eeco Key Specs
- Engine1197 cc
- Mileage19.71 - 26.78 kmpl
- Power71 - 81 bhp
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- Max Torque95 - 104 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight1085 kg
The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is India’s definitive entry-level utility van, prized for its exceptional space, rugged rear-wheel-drive architecture, and low cost of ownership. Available in versatile 5-seater and 6-seater passenger configurations, alongside dedicated cargo and ambulance versions, the Eeco remains the vehicle of choice for fleet operators and value-focused families.The Eeco balances simplicity with functionality, featuring a powerful 1.2L DualJet engine and an economical CNG option.
The Eeco's price range reflects the choice between seating capacity (5-seater and 6-seater) and the inclusion of air conditioning or a CNG kit. Prices listed below are based on the latest GST revision and are indicative ex-showroom figures.
|Variant Type
|Configuration/Engine
|Ex-Showroom Price (INR)
|Petrol (Base)
|5-Seater Standard
|₹5.21 Lakh
|Petrol (6-Seater)
|6-Seater Standard
|₹5.47 Lakh
|Petrol (AC)
|5-Seater AC
|₹5.54 Lakh
|CNG (Top)
|5-Seater AC CNG
|₹6.36 Lakh
|Commercial (Base)
|Cargo Petrol
|₹5.39 Lakh
|Commercial (Top)
|Ambulance
|₹8.02 Lakh
The passenger variant price range is approximately ₹5.21 Lakh to ₹6.36 Lakh (ex-showroom).
The Eeco has received major safety updates to comply with modern regulations, cementing its position as a reliable workhorse.
The Eeco received a significant update in April 2025, enhancing its safety package across the lineup.
|Safety Feature
|Detail
|Airbags
|Six Airbags Standard across all passenger and cargo variants (Dual Front, Side, and Curtain).
|Standard Safety Kit
|ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Rear Parking Sensors, Seatbelt Reminders for all occupants, and Child Safety Locks on sliding doors.
|NCAP Rating
|0 Star (for Adult Occupant Protection, tested by Global NCAP prior to the 6-airbag update).
The Eeco nameplate was introduced in 2010. The last major technical update was in November 2022, introducing the highly efficient 1.2-litre K-series DualJet engine. The seating layout was revised in April 2025, replacing the 7-seater with a new, more comfortable 6-seater option with captain seats.
The Eeco is powered by Maruti’s durable 1.2-litre K12N petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, offering ample torque for carrying passengers and cargo.
Powertrain/Fuel Max Power Max Torque Transmission 1.2L Petrol (K12N) 79.8 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 104 Nm @ 3,000 rpm 5-speed Manual 1.2L S-CNG 70 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 95 Nm @ 3,000 rpm 5-speed Manual
The Eeco's high fuel efficiency is key to its commercial success.
|Powertrain
|ARAI Mileage
|1.2L Petrol
|19.71 kmpl
|1.2L S-CNG
|26.78 km/kg
The Eeco is available in 5-seater and 6-seater configurations for passenger use.Its functional front-engine, rear-wheel-drive (RWD) layout and ladder-frame chassis are designed for robust utility and load-bearing capacity.
The Eeco is offered in five monotone colours: Metallic Silky Silver, Bluish Black, Metallic Glistening Grey, Metallic Brisk Blue, and Solid White.
Maruti Suzuki is currently running official discounts and benefits on the Eeco range for the festive period of September 2025.
|Variant
|Maximum Total Benefits (Approx.)
|Details (May vary by dealer)
|Petrol (Passenger)
|Up to ₹45,000
|Includes Cash Discount ( ₹10k), Exchange Bonus/Scrappage (Max ₹25k), and Corporate Discount ( ₹5k).
|CNG (Passenger)
|Up to ₹40,000
|Includes Cash Discount ( ₹10k), Exchange Bonus/Scrappage (Max ₹25k), and Corporate Discount ( ₹5k).
|Cargo/Commercial
|Up to ₹35,000
|Varies widely based on specific cargo/ambulance variant and institutional offers.
Note: Benefits are valid until the end of September 2025. Customers must check with local dealerships to confirm the exact value and availability of these schemes.
The Maruti Suzuki Eeco operates in a unique segment. It currently does not have any direct competition in the Indian market that offers a comparable combination of a 5/6-seater capacity, rear-wheel-drive layout, and high-utility functionality at this price point.
The current 7-seater variant of the Maruti Eeco does not come with AC. AC is only available in the 5-seater variants.
The ARAI-certified mileage for the Eeco CNG variant (5-seater AC CNG) is 26.78 km/kg.
Since the 7-seater variant does not come with AC, this model is a 7-seater Standard (non-AC). Its petrol mileage is 19.71 kmpl (ARAI-certified).
The 7-seater Eeco does not come in a CNG variant with AC. The highest priced Eeco is the 5-seater AC CNG, with an ex-showroom price of approximately ₹6.36 Lakhs.
The on-road price for a specific city includes RTO charges, insurance, and local taxes, and is constantly changing. For the most expensive model (5-seater AC CNG), the price would range from ₹7.20 Lakhs to ₹7.50 Lakhs on-road in major metros, but you must check with a local dealership for the exact quote.
The Maruti Eeco's factory-fitted CNG kit uses a cylinder with a 65-litre water equivalent capacity, which translates to holding approximately 8 kg to 9 kg of CNG fuel.
The Maruti Eeco was crash-tested by Global NCAP (GNCAP) in 2016 and received a 0-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection and 2 stars for Child Occupant Protection (for the non-airbag model). While the current Eeco comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ESP as standard, it has not been retested by GNCAP or BNCAP.
The Eeco is generally available in 5 standard colors, including: Solid White, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Glistening Grey, Pearl Midnight Black, and Cerulean Blue.
The Eeco is considered better as it is the direct, updated replacement for the discontinued Omni. The Eeco features a modern 1.2L engine, better safety equipment (like ABS, ESP, and standard airbags), and a more structurally sound design. The Omni is no longer sold.
No, the Eeco is not ideal for long drives and is best suited for city, utility, or short-distance commercial use. It lacks high-speed stability, has basic suspension, and minimal features, leading to poor driver and passenger comfort on extended journeys.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Maruti Suzuki Eeco
|Rs. 5.21 LakhsOnwards
|71 bhp
|95 Nm
|Manual
|Minivan
|6
|-
|-
|3675 mm
|1475 mm
|1825 mm
|4.5 metres
|Citroen C3
|Rs. 4.95 LakhsOnwards
|80 bhp
|115 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|6
|180 mm
|315 litres
|3981 mm
|1733 mm
|1586 mm
|4.98 metres
|EecoVSC3
Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Maruti Suzuki Eeco's spaciousness and affordability, noting its practicality for family and commercial use. However, concerns about safety and ride comfort persist.
|Max Power
|71-81 bhp
|Body Type
|Minivan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|95-104 Nm
|Mileage
|19.71 - 26.78 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
Maruti Suzuki Eeco in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Eeco's petrol variant is 19.71 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Eeco 5 STR STD comes with a 32 litres fuel tank.
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