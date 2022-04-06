HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki recalls 20,000 units of Eeco to fix this problem

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is a high-selling vehicle and sales in strong numbers for the manufacturer each month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2022, 06:05 PM
File photo of Maruti Suzuki Eeco van.
Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday informed that it has issued recall orders for around 20,000 units of Maruti Eeco van in order to fix an incorrect making of the wheel rim size. In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said it was found during routine inspection that the possibly affected units may have had incorrect wheel rim size marked.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.3 Lakhs*Onwards
The recall covers Maruti Suzuki Eeco units manufactured between July 19 and October 5 of 2021. During the recall process, the potentially affected units would be inspected and if a fault is found, the problem would be rectified. ""This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment," Maruti further informed, adding that owners of these units will be reached out to in the coming time.

If someone owns an Eeco model which may potentially have this fault, he or she would need to take the vehicle to an authorized Maruti workshop. Alternatively, customers can also log on to the company website and fill in a form with the chassis number to verify if their particular car requires an inspection.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2022, 06:01 PM IST
