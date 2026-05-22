Best Honda Cars

In India, there are 4 Honda Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Honda City, Honda Amaze, Honda Elevate, Honda ZR-V, Honda City. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Honda Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Honda City ₹ 12 - 20.99 Lakhs
Honda Amaze ₹ 7.48 - 10 Lakhs
Honda Elevate ₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
Honda ZR-V ₹ 47.99 Lakhs
Honda City ₹ 12 - 20.99 Lakhs

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4 New Honda Cars found

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Honda City Front Left View
1/27

Honda City

4.3
4
₹12 - 20.99 Lakhs
Engine
1498 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
8 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda Amaze Front Right Side
1/22

Honda Amaze

4.4
108
₹7.48 - 10 Lakhs
Engine
1199 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
8 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda Elevate Front Left Side
1/29

Honda Elevate

4.0
45
₹11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
Engine
1498 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
23 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda ZR-V Front Left View
1/24
JUST LAUNCHED

Honda ZR-V

₹47.99 Lakhs
Engine
1993 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

2 Upcoming Honda Cars

Honda HR-V Front Side
1/3
UPCOMING

Honda HR-V

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹14 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1198 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
Check Details
Honda Elevate EV Front Left Side
UPCOMING

Honda Elevate EV

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹18 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details

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