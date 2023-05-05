Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new Shine 100 cc bike at a price of ₹ 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Is it enough to challenge the likes of Hero Splendour Plus or Bajaj Platina in its category? Here is our review.

By: HT Auto Desk

| Updated on:

Follow us on: