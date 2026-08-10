Hero Glamour X: Overview

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2025 Glamour X in the fast-growing 125cc commuter motorcycle segment, priced to attract buyers seeking style, technology, comfort, and performance in a single package. Positioned above the standard Glamour, the new Hero Glamour X brings several first-in-segment and even world-first features, highlighting Hero’s commitment to innovation in the commuter category. The motorcycle debuts with a refreshed design language, advanced rider aids, and a refined engine setup, making it one of the most modern offerings in the segment.

Hero Glamour X: Price

The 2025 Hero Glamour X price starts from 81,063 for the Drum variant, while the Disc brake variant is priced at 84,751. This strategic pricing allows Hero to cater to both budget-conscious buyers and those seeking additional braking performance and feature upgrades in the same motorcycle.

Hero Glamour X: Launch Date

The Hero Glamour X was officially launched in India in 1st Jun 2017, with bookings commencing shortly thereafter. The motorcycle joins Hero’s expanding 125cc portfolio, reinforcing the brand’s strong presence in a segment that has witnessed consistent demand growth, particularly supported by favorable government policies and increasing consumer interest in new models.

Hero Glamour X: Variants & Colours

The Glamour X is offered in 2 variants—New Drum and New Disc. The New Drum is available in Black Sports Red, Black Metallic Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Gun Metal Black Sliver and Techno Blue Mette Black, while the New Disc comes in Black Sports Red, Black Metallic Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Gun Metal Black Sliver and Techno Blue Mette Black. This diverse color palette gives customers multiple options, enhancing the motorcycle’s appeal and customizing it to individual tastes.

Hero Glamour X: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage delivered by the Glamour X is 65 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style, but the model is designed to deliver commendable efficiency for daily commuting.

Hero Glamour X: Specs & Features

The 2025 Glamour X comes with a refreshed design, marked by a distinctive H-shaped LED headlamp and taillamp, along with LED indicators. Wider nylon handlebar grips, an upright seating stance, a low 790 mm seat height, and 170 mm of ground clearance ensure practicality for daily commutes and comfort for longer rides.

Among its standout features, the Glamour X is equipped with segment-first innovations, including ride-by-wire technology with an electronic throttle body, cruise control, and a panic brake alert system for enhanced safety. An ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the digital console’s theme, while a colored LCD provides over 60 functions, including turn-by-turn navigation, gear position indicator, distance-to-empty, i3s on/off, ride mode status, and more. Additional conveniences include underseat storage for essentials, a 2A Type-C USB charger, and both self-start and kick-start options.

Powering the motorcycle is the new Sprint-EBT 125cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, fuel-injected engine producing 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motor features a balancer shaft and silent cam chain to reduce vibrations, alongside optimized cam profiles and gear ratios for sharper throttle response. The Glamour X also features three riding modes—Eco, Road, and Power—tailored to efficiency, everyday riding, and spirited performance, respectively. The bass-rich exhaust note and Hero’s AERA Tech tuning further enhance its character.

Suspension duties are managed by telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear, tuned for urban as well as highway comfort. Braking is handled by either drum brakes or a front disc setup depending on the variant, paired with Hero’s Integrated Braking System for added safety.

Hero Glamour X: Offers & Deals

Hero MotoCorp dealerships are expected to offer festive-season benefits, low down-payment schemes, exchange offers, and extended warranty packages on the 2025 Glamour X. Financing plans with flexible EMI options may also be available to make the motorcycle more accessible to buyers in the commuter segment.

Hero Glamour X: Rivals

The Hero Glamour X competes in the highly contested 125cc commuter motorcycle segment against formidable rivals including Hero Glamour XTEC, Hero Super Splendor XTEC, Honda SP 125, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Passion Plus, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Hero Glamour X, TVS Star City Plus, TVS Radeon and Bajaj Pulsar 125. This competitive edge positions the Glamour X as a top choice for consumers looking for a reliable and stylish motorcycle in the market.