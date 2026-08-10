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HERO Glamour

₹81,063 - 84,751*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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Hero Glamour X: Overview

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2025 Glamour X in the fast-growing 125cc commuter motorcycle segment, priced to attract buyers seeking style, technology, comfort, and performance in a single package. Positioned above the standard Glamour, the new Hero Glamour X brings several first-in-segment and even world-first features, highlighting Hero’s commitment to innovation in the commuter category. The motorcycle debuts with a refreshed design language, advanced rider aids, and a refined engine setup, making it one of the most modern offerings in the segment.

Hero Glamour X: Price

The 2025 Hero Glamour X price starts from 81,063 for the Drum variant, while the Disc brake variant is priced at 84,751. This strategic pricing allows Hero to cater to both budget-conscious buyers and those seeking additional braking performance and feature upgrades in the same motorcycle.

Hero Glamour X: Launch Date

The Hero Glamour X was officially launched in India in 1st Jun 2017, with bookings commencing shortly thereafter. The motorcycle joins Hero’s expanding 125cc portfolio, reinforcing the brand’s strong presence in a segment that has witnessed consistent demand growth, particularly supported by favorable government policies and increasing consumer interest in new models.

Hero Glamour X: Variants & Colours

The Glamour X is offered in 2 variants—New Drum and New Disc. The New Drum is available in Black Sports Red, Black Metallic Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Gun Metal Black Sliver and Techno Blue Mette Black, while the New Disc comes in Black Sports Red, Black Metallic Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Gun Metal Black Sliver and Techno Blue Mette Black. This diverse color palette gives customers multiple options, enhancing the motorcycle’s appeal and customizing it to individual tastes.

Hero Glamour X: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage delivered by the Glamour X is 65 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style, but the model is designed to deliver commendable efficiency for daily commuting.

Hero Glamour X: Specs & Features

The 2025 Glamour X comes with a refreshed design, marked by a distinctive H-shaped LED headlamp and taillamp, along with LED indicators. Wider nylon handlebar grips, an upright seating stance, a low 790 mm seat height, and 170 mm of ground clearance ensure practicality for daily commutes and comfort for longer rides.

Among its standout features, the Glamour X is equipped with segment-first innovations, including ride-by-wire technology with an electronic throttle body, cruise control, and a panic brake alert system for enhanced safety. An ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the digital console’s theme, while a colored LCD provides over 60 functions, including turn-by-turn navigation, gear position indicator, distance-to-empty, i3s on/off, ride mode status, and more. Additional conveniences include underseat storage for essentials, a 2A Type-C USB charger, and both self-start and kick-start options.

Powering the motorcycle is the new Sprint-EBT 125cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, fuel-injected engine producing 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motor features a balancer shaft and silent cam chain to reduce vibrations, alongside optimized cam profiles and gear ratios for sharper throttle response. The Glamour X also features three riding modes—Eco, Road, and Power—tailored to efficiency, everyday riding, and spirited performance, respectively. The bass-rich exhaust note and Hero’s AERA Tech tuning further enhance its character.

Suspension duties are managed by telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear, tuned for urban as well as highway comfort. Braking is handled by either drum brakes or a front disc setup depending on the variant, paired with Hero’s Integrated Braking System for added safety.

Hero Glamour X: Offers & Deals

Hero MotoCorp dealerships are expected to offer festive-season benefits, low down-payment schemes, exchange offers, and extended warranty packages on the 2025 Glamour X. Financing plans with flexible EMI options may also be available to make the motorcycle more accessible to buyers in the commuter segment.

Hero Glamour X: Rivals

The Hero Glamour X competes in the highly contested 125cc commuter motorcycle segment against formidable rivals including Hero Glamour XTEC, Hero Super Splendor XTEC, Honda SP 125, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Passion Plus, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Hero Glamour X, TVS Star City Plus, TVS Radeon and Bajaj Pulsar 125. This competitive edge positions the Glamour X as a top choice for consumers looking for a reliable and stylish motorcycle in the market.

Hero Glamour Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    125 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    65 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    10.53 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    95 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.6 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    122 kg
View All Glamour SpecsView specs icon

Hero Glamour Variants

Hero Glamour price starts at ₹ 81,063 and goes up to ₹ 84,751 (Ex-showroom). Hero Glamour comes in 2 variants. Hero Glamour's top variant is New Disc.
2 Variants Available
Glamour New Drum
₹81,063*
125 cc
95 kmph
Glamour New Disc
₹84,751*
125 cc
95 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Hero Glamour Latest Updates

Calendar icon28 May 2026
Hero MotoCorp will launch its first flex-fuel motorcycle on June 3, utilizing 100% ethanol for cleaner transport.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
Hero MotoCorp exceeded profit estimates due to strong domestic demand and capacity expansion, driving 24% quarterly sales growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Mar 2026
Indian motorcycle sales surged 30.8% YoY in February 2026, led by Hero MotoCorp's significant growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
Passenger vehicle manufacturers reported stable demand in February, driven by strong utility vehicle sales and healthy retail momentum.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Feb 2026
Amit Shah launched Bharat Taxi, India's first cooperative ride-hailing platform, focusing on driver ownership and women's safety.Read Full Story

Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Hero Glamour comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour image
Rs. 81,063Onwards
4.474
125 cc10.53 PS10.4 NmCommuter Bikes122 kg2042 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero Glamour XTECHero Glamour XTEC imageRs. 90,498Onwards
4.5106
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes123 kg2051 mmDiscDrumAlloyGlamourVSGlamour XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTECHero Super Splendor XTEC imageRs. 84,448Onwards
4.68
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes121 kg2034 mm--AlloyGlamourVSSuper Splendor XTEC
Honda SP 125Honda SP 125 imageRs. 89,748Onwards
4.51046
123.94 cc10.87 PS10.9 NmCommuter Bikes117 kg2027 mmDrumDrumAlloyGlamourVSSP 125
Hero Splendor PlusHero Splendor Plus imageRs. 77,557Onwards
3.41481
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDrumDrumAlloyGlamourVSSplendor Plus
Hero Passion PlusHero Passion Plus imageRs. 80,328Onwards
4.4105
97.2 cc5.9 kW8.05 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1982 mmDiscDrumAlloyGlamourVSPassion Plus

Hero Glamour Images

Hero Glamour Image 1
Hero Glamour Image 2
Hero Glamour Image 3
Hero Glamour Image 4
Hero Glamour Image 5
Hero Glamour Image 6

Hero Glamour Colours

Hero Glamour is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Black Sports Red
Black Metallic Silver
Candy Blazing Red
Gun Metal Black Sliver
Techno Blue Matte Black
Black sports red

Hero Glamour Alternatives

Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
GlamourvsGlamour XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
GlamourvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
GlamourvsSP 125
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
GlamourvsSplendor Plus
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
GlamourvsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
GlamourvsSplendor Plus XTEC

Hero Glamour User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.4Safety
4.4Design
4.4Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Hero Glamour User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Hero Glamour offers decent mileage, comfort, and city performance with a stylish design, but lacks highway power, premium finish, and ABS safety features. Engine heat, clunky gears, and seat hardness affect comfort.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent mileage
  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconBright LED headlight
  • check circle iconLow petrol consumption
  • check circle iconSmooth clutch lever

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited power on highways
  • warning iconLack of ABS
  • warning iconClunky gear transitions
  • warning iconEngine gets warm in traffic
  • warning iconSeat hardness on long rides

User Reviews

Strictly normal
Ground clearance is fine but styling feels dated compared to newer tech rivals present in market segment.
By: Rahul Gandhi (Jul 9, 2026)
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Basic city runner
Fine for short grocery runs. Gear transitions are clunky when shifting down rapidly from higher top speeds.
By: Sagar Thakkar (Jul 9, 2026)
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Mixed bike feel
Comfort is fine for brief rides but seat feels slightly hard on continuous journeys beyond an hour of run.
By: Nirav Solanki (Jul 9, 2026)
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Average features
Analog digital mix cluster is okay to read. The lack of proper safety ABS option is noticeable at this price range.
By: Mayur Chauhan (Jul 9, 2026)
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Ordinary performance
Nothing special about the pickup delivery. Basic 125cc commuter that does the daily job. Price is slightly high.
By: Bhavesh Parmar (Jul 9, 2026)
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Hero Glamour Related News

The Hero Glamour X 125 is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh
Hero Glamour X 125 vs Hero Glamour: Here's what extra cash gets you
24 Aug 2025
The Hero Glamour X gets sharper styling as compared to its elder brother, the Glamour.
Hero Glamour X vs Hero Glamour: Comparing the new-age premium against the old reliable
21 Aug 2025
Hero Glamour X is available for booking at dealerships and online, via the company's website.
Hero Glamour X bookings begin. Everything you should know before buying this
21 Aug 2025
The Hero Glamour X tops the charts in terms of features against its rivals.
Hero Glamour X: 5 key highlights of the new 125cc entrant
20 Aug 2025
The Hero Glamour X 125 is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh
Hero Glamour X 125 launched: Here's how it stacks up against its rivals
20 Aug 2025
View all
 Hero Glamour Related News

Hero Glamour Specifications and Features

Max Power10.53 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque10.6 Nm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage65 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine125 cc
Max Speed95 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Glamour specs and features

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