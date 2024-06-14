In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Glamour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125
|Glamour
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,677
|₹ 81,063
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS PS
|10.53 PS PS