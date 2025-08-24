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Hero Glamour vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Hero Glamour or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Glamour vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 81,063₹ 82,860
Mileage65 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc124.8 cc
Power10.53 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L10 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
2042 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg123 kg
Height
1090 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm780 mm
Width
720 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 StrokeAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet - Multi plate type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,81895,526
Ex-Showroom Price
81,06382,860
RTO
6,4856,560
Insurance
6,2706,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0162,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

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Raider vs Pulsar 125
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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