In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125
|Raider
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 85,677
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS