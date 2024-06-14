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Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 Raider
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 85,677₹ 82,860
Mileage51.46 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc124.8 cc
Power11.8 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Headlight
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L10 L
Length
2055 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg123 kg
Height
1060 mm1028 mm
Width
755 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
99 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm53.5 mm
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,15995,526
Ex-Showroom Price
85,17882,860
RTO
6,8146,560
Insurance
6,1676,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1092,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Pulsar 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Shine

Raider Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125

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