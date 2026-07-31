In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Pulsar NS 125 vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns 125
|Raider
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 92,182
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|64.75 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|12 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS