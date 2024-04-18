HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar Rs200 To Arrive With Upgrades Soon

2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to arrive with upgrades soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2024, 22:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Bajaj Auto has confirmed that both the faired Pulsar F250 and Pulsar RS200 motorcycles will get the updates seen on the other Pulsar models and will b
...
Bajaj Pulsar F250
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
Bajaj Pulsar F250
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more

Bajaj Auto has been updating its Pulsar range since the beginning of the year and the company recently introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 with a host of upgrades. While nearly all Pulsars across different cubic capacities have been updated, the Pulsar RS200 and Pulsar F250 are yet to receive the upgrades. That said, Bajaj Auto has confirmed that both the faired Pulsar motorcycles will get the updates as well and will roll out later this year.

Bajaj explained that the Pulsar N250 was the more popular selling model for the brand, which is why it decided to introduce the updates on the naked model first. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 arrives with a host of changes including USD front forks, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity that brings features like call and SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation; a wider 140-section rear tyre, traction control, new colours and body graphics. Expect to see most of these changes carried over on the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar F250 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar F250
Engine Icon249 cc Mileage Icon39.0 kmpl
₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar Rs200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
Engine Icon199.0 cc Mileage Icon35.0 kmpl
₹ 1.72 Lakhs
Compare
Seeka Sbolt (HT Auto photo)
Seeka SBolt
BatteryCapacity Icon3.5 kWh Range Icon140 km
₹ 1.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Seeka Sseagun (HT Auto photo)
Seeka SSeagun
BatteryCapacity Icon3.5 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.52 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes
Engine Icon249.0 cc Mileage Icon31.25 kmpl
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
View Details
Yamaha Mt-15 V2 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT-15 V2
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value)

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 review: Ready to race and extremely good looking, this bike is a thoroughbred
The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will finally get updated with a host of new features but the styling is expected to remain the same on the fully faired offering
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 review: Ready to race and extremely good looking, this bike is a thoroughbred
The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will finally get updated with a host of new features but the styling is expected to remain the same on the fully faired offering

Meanwhile, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is expected to come with new colours, an LED headlamp, as well as a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. It will be interesting to see if the fully faired Pulsar RS200 gets traction control and dual-channel ABS, which are offered on the Pulsar N250.

The styling on the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has remained the same for a decade now and it needs to be seen if the manufacturer will bring any changes to the same. Given the scope of changes on the other Pulsars, we do not expect a major overhaul on the styling front. Expect the bike to retain its powertrain as well with the 199.5 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine churning out 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Watch: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability

In contrast, the Bajaj Pulsar F250 gets a 249 cc single-cylinder, air-and-oil cooled engine tuned for 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Bajaj is likely to keep prices competitive on the 2024 Pulsar F250 and RS200, which has been the case with the N250 as well.

While the Pulsar F250 and RS200 are still some time away from launch, Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce its biggest Pulsar yet in the form of the Pulsar NS400 on May 3, 2024. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2024, 22:01 PM IST
TAGS: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 Bajaj Pulsar Bajaj Bajaj Auto Pulsar

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.