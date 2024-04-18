2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to arrive with upgrades soon

Bajaj Auto has been updating its Pulsar range since the beginning of the year and the company recently introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 with a host of upgrades. While nearly all Pulsars across different cubic capacities have been updated, the Pulsar RS200 and Pulsar F250 are yet to receive the upgrades. That said, Bajaj Auto has confirmed that both the faired Pulsar motorcycles will get the updates as well and will roll out later this year.

Bajaj Auto has confirmed that both the faired Pulsar F250 and Pulsar RS200 motorcycles will get the updates seen on the other Pulsar models and will b

Bajaj explained that the Pulsar N250 was the more popular selling model for the brand, which is why it decided to introduce the updates on the naked model first. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 arrives with a host of changes including USD front forks, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity that brings features like call and SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation; a wider 140-section rear tyre, traction control, new colours and body graphics. Expect to see most of these changes carried over on the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will finally get updated with a host of new features but the styling is expected to remain the same on the fully faired offering

Meanwhile, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is expected to come with new colours, an LED headlamp, as well as a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. It will be interesting to see if the fully faired Pulsar RS200 gets traction control and dual-channel ABS, which are offered on the Pulsar N250.

The styling on the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has remained the same for a decade now and it needs to be seen if the manufacturer will bring any changes to the same. Given the scope of changes on the other Pulsars, we do not expect a major overhaul on the styling front. Expect the bike to retain its powertrain as well with the 199.5 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine churning out 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

In contrast, the Bajaj Pulsar F250 gets a 249 cc single-cylinder, air-and-oil cooled engine tuned for 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Bajaj is likely to keep prices competitive on the 2024 Pulsar F250 and RS200, which has been the case with the N250 as well.

While the Pulsar F250 and RS200 are still some time away from launch, Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce its biggest Pulsar yet in the form of the Pulsar NS400 on May 3, 2024. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

