Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Key Specs
- Engine1462 - 1490 cc
- Mileage19.2 - 27.97 kmpl
- Power87 - 102 bhp
- FuelHybrid/ Petrol / CNG
- Max Torque121.5 - 136.8 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder continues to be a dominant force in the highly competitive Indian mid-size SUV segment in 2026. Developed in a strategic partnership with Maruti Suzuki, the Hyryder distinguishes itself by offering a robust mix of powertrains, including an advanced self-charging strong hybrid system, mild-hybrid (NeoDrive) options, and a factory-fitted CNG variant.
With significant updates in safety, premium features, and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option now exclusively paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, the 2026 Toyota Hyryder is engineered for both city commutes and off-road adventures.
The 2026 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered in 18 distinct variants across four primary trims: E, S, G, and V. This extensive lineup ensures there is a Hyryder for varied budgets and driving preferences.
The ex-showroom prices for the 2026 lineup range from ₹10.99 Lakhs to ₹20.19 Lakhs, depending on the chosen trim, powertrain, and dual-tone colour options.
Key 2026 Ex-Showroom Pricing Highlights:
Note: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom and are subject to change based on location and dealership.
The true strength of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder lies in its diverse engine offerings, designed to prioritise fuel efficiency without compromising on drivability.
|Specification
|1.5L Petrol (Mild Hybrid - NeoDrive)
|1.5L Strong Hybrid (e-Drive)
|1.5L Petrol-CNG
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1490 cc
|1462 cc
|Max Power
|100 bhp
|114 bhp (Combined Output)
|87 bhp (CNG mode)
|Max Torque
|136.8 Nm
|141 Nm
|121.5 Nm (CNG mode)
|Transmission
|5-speed Manual / 6-speed Automatic
|e-CVT (Automatic)
|5-speed Manual
|Drivetrain
|FWD / AWD (AWD only with 6AT)
|FWD
|FWD
Fuel efficiency is a critical deciding factor for Indian SUV buyers, and the 2026 Hyryder excels in this department, primarily due to its electrified# Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2026: Price, Mileage, Variants, and Comprehensive Review
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder remains one of the most compelling choices in the competitive mid-size SUV segment in 2026. Jointly developed with Maruti Suzuki, the Hyryder stands out by offering self-charging strong hybrid technology, factory-fitted E-CNG options, and segment-first All-Wheel Drive (AWD) capabilities alongside traditional mild-hybrid powertrains.
Whether you prioritise exceptional fuel efficiency, urban convenience, or robust SUV styling, this comprehensive overview breaks down everything you need to know about the 2026 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
The Hyryder bridges the gap between everyday urban commuting and long-distance travel, offering high efficiency without range anxiety.
|Specification
|Details
|Price Range
|Rs. 11.14 Lakh - Rs. 20.19 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)
|Engine Options
|1.5L Neo Drive (Mild-Hybrid), 1.5L Self-Charging Hybrid, 1.5L E-CNG
|Transmission
|5-Speed Manual, 6-Speed Automatic, e-CVT
|Drive Types
|Front-Wheel Drive (FWD), All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
|Claimed Mileage
|Up to 27.97 km/l (Hybrid) / 26.6 km/kg (CNG)
|Seating Capacity
|5 Seater
|Boot Space
|373 Litres (Neo Drive) / 255 Litres (Hybrid)
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered across four primary trims: E, S, G, and V. Below is the variant-wise ex-showroom price breakdown (referenced from current market data):
(Note: Prices are ex-showroom and subject to regional taxes, insurance, and local dealer charges.)
Toyota offers three distinct powertrain configurations tailored to different driver preferences:
Combines a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack.
Powered by Suzuki’s reliable 1.5-litre 4-cylinder K15C engine paired with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG).
Targeted at high-mileage users looking for economical running costs with factory reliability.
The Hyryder carries Toyota’s global SUV design cues, featuring an assertive front fascia and athletic stance:
Inside, the cabin delivers a premium aesthetic with dual-tone brown and black leatherette finishes on higher variants:
Safety is a core priority across the entire Hyryder lineup. Standard and available safety equipment includes:
Pros:
Cons:
In real-world conditions, the Hyryder Strong Hybrid consistently delivers between 22 km/l to 25 km/l in mixed city and highway driving, thanks to its self-charging electric drive system.
Yes, Toyota offers an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system equipped with drive modes (Auto, Sport, Snow, Lock) on the V 1.5 NeoDrive Manual variant.
Toyota provides an 8-year or 1,600,000 km (whichever comes first) warranty on the Hybrid battery, ensuring long-term peace of mind.
While the Creta and Seltos offer turbo-petrol engines with higher top-end performance, the Hyryder leads the segment in fuel efficiency, offers self-charging hybrid tech, and provides an AWD option that most competitors lack.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
|Rs. 11.31 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 91 bhp
|141 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|210 mm (unladen)
|-
|4365 mm
|1645 mm
|1795 mm
|5.4 metres
|MG Hector
|Rs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
|141 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|587 litres
|4699 mm
|1835 mm
|1760 mm
|-
|Urban Cruiser HyryderVSHector
|Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
|Rs. 10.77 LakhsOnwards
|91 bhp
|122 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|210 mm
|265 litres
|4345 mm
|1795 mm
|1645 mm
|5.4 metres
|Urban Cruiser HyryderVSGrand Vitara
|Maruti Suzuki Victoris
|Rs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
|Engine: 91bhp, Motor: 79bhp (Combined: 114bhp)
|Engine: 122Nm, Motor: 141Nm (Combined: 141Nm)
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|210 mm
|265 Litres (Reduced for Hybrid Battery)
|4360 mm
|1795 mm
|1655 mm
|5.4 metres
|Urban Cruiser HyryderVSVictoris
|Maruti Suzuki Jimny
|Rs. 12.31 LakhsOnwards
|103 bhp
|134.2 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|210 mm
|208 litres
|3985 mm
|1645 mm
|1720 mm
|5.7 metres
|Urban Cruiser HyryderVSJimny
|Tata Sierra
|Rs. 11.49 LakhsOnwards
|116 bhp
|280 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|205 mm
|622 litres
|4340 mm
|1841 mm
|1715 mm
|5.3 metres
|Urban Cruiser HyryderVSSierra
Toyota manufactures some of the best SUVs anywhere in the world. Period. Some of its models are so popular and such is the cult status that in few markets, the brand had to make customers sign on a dotted line saying they won't sell their purchases in the pre-owned market before a certain period of time. Here in India, the Fortuner may be no Land Cruiser but the ageless wonder has stood the test of time and remains a prolific seller along with the Innova Crysta. But go segments lower down and Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been unable to crack the code in the market here. The Yaris was an utter failure while the Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV - for all its strengths - is a fringe player at best. And the Japanese appear to have had just about enough silently watching the smaller SUV space grow exponentially and as such, is now ready and raring with its Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV model.
Is Toyota late to the mid-size SUV boom party? Yes, quite obviously. Is there still room for the taking? Yes, and obviously again. The segment may have a mile-long list of competitors and some very credible heavyweights but demand continues to grow and a new challenger with the right attitude could potentially turn the game on its head.
The Urban Cruiser Hyrder has a strong lineage but does it have the right attitude to not just challenge existing players but bring them down? Here's our first-drive review of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is being offered with strong hybrid technology as well as in the . In this review, we drove only the top variant of the model with strong hybrid technology because that is where Toyota is hoping to go one up against its rivals.
No other manufacturer in the mid-size SUV space currently offers hybrid powertrain. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - launch expected next month - will be only the second and this is because this and the Hyryder have been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki. But unlike Glanza and Urban Cruiser which are rebadged Maruti Suzuki models, Hyryder is the first car from the TKM camp that will be rebadged of sorts by Maruti.
On its own merit, the Hyryder seeks to offer the same degree of robust and confident drive traits that have long defined Toyota SUVs. Under the hood is a 1.5-litre petrol motor which puts out a total of 115 hp and offers 122 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an e-Drive - or E-CVT - automatic transmission box. And then there's the 177.6V battery which helps the vehicle achieve a claimed mileage of over 27 kmpl. During our test drive of around 150 kms - with air-conditioning on, frequent hard accelerations and stationery shoots - we registered a mileage of 22 kmpl.
As for the drive itself, the Hyryder strong hybrid has a mature nature on the move. The hybrid technology, of course, is a big boon with the car starting on electric power - and mighty silently - before the engine takes over in tandem with the battery. At high speeds, it is the engine alone that takes over the entire workload.
The Hyryder has a linear progression towards moderate and high speeds, and while it may not be the most enthusiastic SUV around, once one goes past triple-digit speeds, it assumes a more eager nature. Overtaking would require some degree of planning even if the transmission slots the right numbers at all times. But when compared to some of its turbo-engine-powered Korean or German rivals, the Toyota model isn't going to be rated as much too thrilling, even when the power mode is engaged.
For those who may not be interested in flooring a vehicle every single time, the Hyryder has much good to offer. A well-balanced steering wheel offers just the right blend of flexibility to manage city traffic and offer feedback at high speeds, a typically well-engineered suspension to take on potholes and a high degree of turn precision as well as straight-line stability - the Hyryder stamps its credentials as a Toyota indeed. There's respectable amount of control on ambient and road noise while body roll isn't a deal breaker either.
The Hyryder is perfectly suited for the everyday commute and for the occasional highway journeys even if it isn't going to win accolades for its exuberance. And while there is an all-wheel drive option, it is only available in the non-hybrid variants.
A large part of Hyryder's strength lies in the fact that it seeks to offer as much to the person behind the wheel as it does to all other passengers. The strong hybrid variants come with brown-black upholstery colours while the non hybrids get an all-black colour theme.
What's common though is a nine-inch free-standing infotainment screen that has been plucked straight out from the Maruti Suzuki camp. It is moderately bright, displays AV and navigation information apart from displaying vehicle stats and battery-engine energy flow, and while it does attract a fair amount of fingerprint, there's not much glare on it.
The model also gets the usual fare of an all-digital driver display, steering-mounted controls, cruise control option and Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System. Paddle shifters come only on the automatic set up in the non-hybrid versions of the vehicle.
The Hyryder also comes with a Head-Up Display (HUD) and Surround-View cameras - again, taken straight from the newer Maruti Suzuki vehicles like Baleno and Vitara Brezza. Even the layered dashboard is similar and while the upper portion is made entirely of hard plastics, there is also generous use of leatherette materials on the lower half and on the doors for a premium touch.
With regards to other feature highlights, the Hyryder is equipped with front ventilated seats, wireless phone charging, a 12V socket and a USB Type A socket just above the center console and a massive two-layered sunroof which can be opened almost entirely at the press of a button. The notable misses in this list are cooled glovebox, air purification system and ambient lighting which is only available in the non-hybrid variants.
As far as space is concerned, it is a mixed bag of sorts. All seats have a slightly rigid feel but this ought to be great for much-needed support on long journeys. The rear-seat recline feature is great and there's decent space for passengers at the back although shoulder-room for three is likely to be an issue.
What's a big issue is that because of the battery pack towards the rear under-side of the vehicle, boot space is significantly compromised. This is not just a chink in Hyryder's armour but the case with almost all hybrids. While one big suitcase and a handbag will find the cargo area to be cozy enough, multiple bags for multiple road trips would eventually make a roof carrier necessary.
Overall, the cabin isn't exactly radical for an entirely new model but still gets a fair share of modern-age features and a comfortable cabin.
The Hyryder makes its biggest statement through its exterior visual styling. This Toyota is a looker. And it knows.
Not only is the Hyryder a distinctive to look at within the Toyota product portfolio in the country, it is more than likely to stand out among rivals as well. The LED projector headlights, the twin LED DRLs that double up as turn indicators, the wide trapezoidal lower grille and a flowing crystal upper grille gives the SUV a very cutting-edge face.
From the side, the Hyryder gets squared-wheel arches over the 17-inch alloy wheels, a stretched chrome line under the windows, minimalist body lines and moderately large glass area on the windows.
Over at the rear, the styling is once again on the sportier side, complete with the split LED tail light units, chrome garnish on the trunk and a high-placed brake light. The rear bumper too has a raised stance.
The Hyryder is being offered in seven mono-tone body colour options as well as four dual-tone hues.
Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has a serious advantage over almost all of its rivals when it comes to the hybrid powertrain. For anyone who has lengthy commutes on a regular basis. It may not exactly be the most eager of SUVs to drive but ticks almost all other boxes right. Backed by a robust and time-tested service network of Toyota, this model could well be the third that completes the troika of success for the brand, along with Innova Crysta and Fortuner.
The above price is indicative and for the base, non-hybrid variant. The official launch of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected early next week which is when the entire price structure would be confirmed.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in the 8 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Toyota Hyryder for its exceptional riding comfort, fuel efficiency, and reliability, while some note the small boot space and underwhelming performance as drawbacks.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|87-102 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|121.5-136.8 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|27.97 kmpl
|Engine
|1462-1490 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol),Petrol,CNG
|Sunroof
|Yes
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol), Petrol, & CNG variants. Average mileage of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder's petrol variant is 21.11 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive comes with a 45...
litres fuel tank.Read More
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