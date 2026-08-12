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TOYOTA Urban Cruiser Hyryder

₹11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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4.1
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The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder continues to be a dominant force in the highly competitive Indian mid-size SUV segment in 2026. Developed in a strategic partnership with Maruti Suzuki, the Hyryder distinguishes itself by offering a robust mix of powertrains, including an advanced self-charging strong hybrid system, mild-hybrid (NeoDrive) options, and a factory-fitted CNG variant.

With significant updates in safety, premium features, and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option now exclusively paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, the 2026 Toyota Hyryder is engineered for both city commutes and off-road adventures.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2026 Price and Variants

The 2026 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered in 18 distinct variants across four primary trims: E, S, G, and V. This extensive lineup ensures there is a Hyryder for varied budgets and driving preferences.

The ex-showroom prices for the 2026 lineup range from 10.99 Lakhs to 20.19 Lakhs, depending on the chosen trim, powertrain, and dual-tone colour options.

Key 2026 Ex-Showroom Pricing Highlights:

  • Base Variant (E NeoDrive Manual): 10.99 Lakhs
  • Most Affordable Automatic (S AT NeoDrive): 13.77 Lakhs
  • CNG Entry Variant (S E-CNG): 13.38 Lakhs
  • Most Affordable Strong Hybrid (S Hybrid): 16.72 Lakhs
  • Top Variant (V Hybrid Dual Tone): 20.19 Lakhs

Note: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom and are subject to change based on location and dealership.

Engine Specifications and Powertrain Options

The true strength of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder lies in its diverse engine offerings, designed to prioritise fuel efficiency without compromising on drivability.

Specification1.5L Petrol (Mild Hybrid - NeoDrive)1.5L Strong Hybrid (e-Drive)1.5L Petrol-CNG
Engine Capacity1462 cc1490 cc1462 cc
Max Power100 bhp114 bhp (Combined Output)87 bhp (CNG mode)
Max Torque136.8 Nm141 Nm121.5 Nm (CNG mode)
Transmission5-speed Manual / 6-speed Automatice-CVT (Automatic)5-speed Manual
DrivetrainFWD / AWD (AWD only with 6AT)FWDFWD

Unmatched Mileage and Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is a critical deciding factor for Indian SUV buyers, and the 2026 Hyryder excels in this department, primarily due to its electrified# Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2026: Price, Mileage, Variants, and Comprehensive Review

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder remains one of the most compelling choices in the competitive mid-size SUV segment in 2026. Jointly developed with Maruti Suzuki, the Hyryder stands out by offering self-charging strong hybrid technology, factory-fitted E-CNG options, and segment-first All-Wheel Drive (AWD) capabilities alongside traditional mild-hybrid powertrains.

Whether you prioritise exceptional fuel efficiency, urban convenience, or robust SUV styling, this comprehensive overview breaks down everything you need to know about the 2026 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Key Overview

The Hyryder bridges the gap between everyday urban commuting and long-distance travel, offering high efficiency without range anxiety.

SpecificationDetails
Price RangeRs. 11.14 Lakh - Rs. 20.19 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)
Engine Options1.5L Neo Drive (Mild-Hybrid), 1.5L Self-Charging Hybrid, 1.5L E-CNG
Transmission5-Speed Manual, 6-Speed Automatic, e-CVT
Drive TypesFront-Wheel Drive (FWD), All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Claimed MileageUp to 27.97 km/l (Hybrid) / 26.6 km/kg (CNG)
Seating Capacity5 Seater
Boot Space373 Litres (Neo Drive) / 255 Litres (Hybrid)

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price List 2026

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered across four primary trims: E, S, G, and V. Below is the variant-wise ex-showroom price breakdown (referenced from current market data):

Mild-Hybrid (Neo Drive) Variants

  • Hyryder E 1.5 NeoDrive MT: Rs. 11.14 Lakh
  • Hyryder S 1.5 NeoDrive MT: Rs. 12.81 Lakh
  • Hyryder S 1.5 NeoDrive AT: Rs. 14.01 Lakh
  • Hyryder G 1.5 NeoDrive MT: Rs. 14.49 Lakh
  • Hyryder G 1.5 NeoDrive AT: Rs. 15.69 Lakh
  • Hyryder V 1.5 NeoDrive MT: Rs. 16.04 Lakh
  • Hyryder V 1.5 NeoDrive AT: Rs. 17.24 Lakh
  • Hyryder V 1.5 NeoDrive AWD MT: Rs. 17.54 Lakh

Factory-Fitted E-CNG Variants

  • Hyryder S 1.5 E-CNG MT: Rs. 13.71 Lakh
  • Hyryder G 1.5 E-CNG MT: Rs. 15.44 Lakh

Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Variants

  • Hyryder S 1.5 Strong Hybrid e-CVT: Rs. 16.66 Lakh
  • Hyryder G 1.5 Strong Hybrid e-CVT: Rs. 18.69 Lakh
  • Hyryder V 1.5 Strong Hybrid e-CVT: Rs. 19.99 Lakh - Rs. 20.19 Lakh (Dual Tone)

(Note: Prices are ex-showroom and subject to regional taxes, insurance, and local dealer charges.)

Powertrain Options and Fuel Efficiency

Toyota offers three distinct powertrain configurations tailored to different driver preferences:

1. 1.5L Hybrid (Self-Charging Strong Hybrid)

Combines a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack.

  • Combined Power output: 114 bhp
  • Engine Torque: 122 Nm | Motor Torque: 141 Nm
  • Transmission: e-CVT Automatic
  • Claimed Mileage: 27.97 km/l
  • Driving Experience: Starts in pure EV mode, delivering silent acceleration and effortless performance in bumper-to-bumper city traffic.

2. 1.5L Neo Drive (Mild-Hybrid)

Powered by Suzuki’s reliable 1.5-litre 4-cylinder K15C engine paired with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG).

  • Power Output: 101.6 bhp @ 6000 rpm
  • Torque Output: 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Manual or 6-Speed Torque Converter Automatic
  • Claimed Mileage: 20.58 km/l (MT) / 21.12 km/l (AT) / 19.39 km/l (AWD)

3. 1.5L E-CNG

Targeted at high-mileage users looking for economical running costs with factory reliability.

  • Power Output (CNG Mode): 86.6 bhp
  • Torque Output (CNG Mode): 121.5 Nm
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
  • Claimed Mileage: 26.6 km/kg

Exterior and Interior Highlights

Distinctive Exterior Design

The Hyryder carries Toyota’s global SUV design cues, featuring an assertive front fascia and athletic stance:

  • Crystal Acrylic Upper Grille with chrome garnish.
  • Twin LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) seamlessly integrated into the front profile.
  • Dual LED Projector Headlamps mounted lower on the bumper.
  • 17-inch Alloy Wheels delivering a confident stance.
  • C-shaped LED Tail Lamps with dual-tinted finish.

Cabin Comfort and Features

Inside, the cabin delivers a premium aesthetic with dual-tone brown and black leatherette finishes on higher variants:

  • Panoramic Sunroof: Sliding glass roof providing an airy cabin ambience.
  • Ventilated Front Seats: Keep occupants comfortable during hot weather.
  • Infotainment: 9-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • Driver Displays: 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a transparent Heads-Up Display (HUD).
  • Connected Car Tech: Toyota i-Connect offering over 55 remote features including climate control, vehicle tracking, and geofencing.

Safety Features

Safety is a core priority across the entire Hyryder lineup. Standard and available safety equipment includes:

  • 6 Airbags (Front, side, and curtain on higher trims)
  • 360-Degree View Camera for hassle-free parking in tight spots
  • Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill Hold Control
  • Disc Brakes on all four wheels
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts

Pros and Cons

Pros:

  • Exceptional fuel economy with the Strong Hybrid powertrain (~27.97 km/l).
  • Available All-Wheel Drive (AWD) option for light off-roading.
  • Factory CNG option for low daily running costs.
  • Feature-packed cabin with panoramic sunroof, HUD, and ventilated seats.
  • Strong Toyota brand trust and warranty coverage (Up to 3 years/1,000,000 km standard).

Cons:

  • Hybrid battery pack reduces boot space noticeably compared to non-hybrid rivals.
  • Strong Hybrid variants command a premium price tag over conventional petrol engine competitors.
  • Performance is tuned for efficiency rather than outright enthusiast driving dynamics.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the real-world mileage of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Strong Hybrid?

In real-world conditions, the Hyryder Strong Hybrid consistently delivers between 22 km/l to 25 km/l in mixed city and highway driving, thanks to its self-charging electric drive system.

Is All-Wheel Drive (AWD) available in the Toyota Hyryder?

Yes, Toyota offers an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system equipped with drive modes (Auto, Sport, Snow, Lock) on the V 1.5 NeoDrive Manual variant.

What is the warranty on the Hybrid Battery?

Toyota provides an 8-year or 1,600,000 km (whichever comes first) warranty on the Hybrid battery, ensuring long-term peace of mind.

How does the Hyryder compare against rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos?

While the Creta and Seltos offer turbo-petrol engines with higher top-end performance, the Hyryder leads the segment in fuel efficiency, offers self-charging hybrid tech, and provides an AWD option that most competitors lack.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1462 - 1490 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19.2 - 27.97 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    87 - 102 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid/ Petrol / CNG
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    121.5 - 136.8 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Urban Cruiser Hyryder SpecsView specs icon

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Videos

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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Variants

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder price starts at ₹ 11.31 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.31 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes in 22 variants. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder's top variant is V Aero Black Edition HYBRID.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
CNG
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
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22 Variants Available
Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive
₹11.31 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Urban Cruiser Hyryder S NeoDrive
₹12.82 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Urban Cruiser Hyryder S E-CNG
₹13.71 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Aug 2026
Toyota launches Aero Black Edition for Urban Cruiser Hyryder, offering sporty black styling enhancements for select variants.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
How Digital Claim Tracking Is Changing the Car Insurance Experience in India
Calendar icon12 Mar 2026
Five reliable cars in India prioritize strong service networks for optimal ownership experience, including Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Venue.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Dec 2025
Toyota offers benefits up to ₹1 lakh on the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition, enhancing its styling until December 31.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Sept 2025
Toyota India teases the all-black Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition, expected to debut at the November Drum Tao festival.Read Full Story

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Visual Comparison

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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Expert Review

Pros

Strong Hybrid technologyStylish looks

Cons

Drive lacks enthusiasmCompromised boot space

Toyota manufactures some of the best SUVs anywhere in the world. Period. Some of its models are so popular and such is the cult status that in few markets, the brand had to make customers sign on a dotted line saying they won't sell their purchases in the pre-owned market before a certain period of time. Here in India, the Fortuner may be no Land Cruiser but the ageless wonder has stood the test of time and remains a prolific seller along with the Innova Crysta. But go segments lower down and Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been unable to crack the code in the market here. The Yaris was an utter failure while the Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV - for all its strengths - is a fringe player at best. And the Japanese appear to have had just about enough silently watching the smaller SUV space grow exponentially and as such, is now ready and raring with its Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV model.

Is Toyota late to the mid-size SUV boom party? Yes, quite obviously. Is there still room for the taking? Yes, and obviously again. The segment may have a mile-long list of competitors and some very credible heavyweights but demand continues to grow and a new challenger with the right attitude could potentially turn the game on its head.

The Urban Cruiser Hyrder has a strong lineage but does it have the right attitude to not just challenge existing players but bring them down? Here's our first-drive review of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrder drive highlights:

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is being offered with strong hybrid technology as well as in the . In this review, we drove only the top variant of the model with strong hybrid technology because that is where Toyota is hoping to go one up against its rivals.

No other manufacturer in the mid-size SUV space currently offers hybrid powertrain. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - launch expected next month - will be only the second and this is because this and the Hyryder have been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki. But unlike Glanza and Urban Cruiser which are rebadged Maruti Suzuki models, Hyryder is the first car from the TKM camp that will be rebadged of sorts by Maruti.

On its own merit, the Hyryder seeks to offer the same degree of robust and confident drive traits that have long defined Toyota SUVs. Under the hood is a 1.5-litre petrol motor which puts out a total of 115 hp and offers 122 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an e-Drive - or E-CVT - automatic transmission box. And then there's the 177.6V battery which helps the vehicle achieve a claimed mileage of over 27 kmpl. During our test drive of around 150 kms - with air-conditioning on, frequent hard accelerations and stationery shoots - we registered a mileage of 22 kmpl.

The seamless shifts between battery and engine power goes a long way to ensure the Hyryder can indeed go a long way before needing a pit stop for fuel.
The seamless shifts between battery and engine power goes a long way to ensure the Hyryder can indeed go a long way before needing a pit stop for fuel.

As for the drive itself, the Hyryder strong hybrid has a mature nature on the move. The hybrid technology, of course, is a big boon with the car starting on electric power - and mighty silently - before the engine takes over in tandem with the battery. At high speeds, it is the engine alone that takes over the entire workload.

The Hyryder has a linear progression towards moderate and high speeds, and while it may not be the most enthusiastic SUV around, once one goes past triple-digit speeds, it assumes a more eager nature. Overtaking would require some degree of planning even if the transmission slots the right numbers at all times. But when compared to some of its turbo-engine-powered Korean or German rivals, the Toyota model isn't going to be rated as much too thrilling, even when the power mode is engaged.

For those who may not be interested in flooring a vehicle every single time, the Hyryder has much good to offer. A well-balanced steering wheel offers just the right blend of flexibility to manage city traffic and offer feedback at high speeds, a typically well-engineered suspension to take on potholes and a high degree of turn precision as well as straight-line stability - the Hyryder stamps its credentials as a Toyota indeed. There's respectable amount of control on ambient and road noise while body roll isn't a deal breaker either.

The Hyryder is perfectly suited for the everyday commute and for the occasional highway journeys even if it isn't going to win accolades for its exuberance. And while there is an all-wheel drive option, it is only available in the non-hybrid variants.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrder cabin highlights:

A large part of Hyryder's strength lies in the fact that it seeks to offer as much to the person behind the wheel as it does to all other passengers. The strong hybrid variants come with brown-black upholstery colours while the non hybrids get an all-black colour theme.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the strong hybrid trim of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the strong hybrid trim of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

What's common though is a nine-inch free-standing infotainment screen that has been plucked straight out from the Maruti Suzuki camp. It is moderately bright, displays AV and navigation information apart from displaying vehicle stats and battery-engine energy flow, and while it does attract a fair amount of fingerprint, there's not much glare on it.

The model also gets the usual fare of an all-digital driver display, steering-mounted controls, cruise control option and Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System. Paddle shifters come only on the automatic set up in the non-hybrid versions of the vehicle.

The Hyryder also comes with a Head-Up Display (HUD) and Surround-View cameras - again, taken straight from the newer Maruti Suzuki vehicles like Baleno and Vitara Brezza. Even the layered dashboard is similar and while the upper portion is made entirely of hard plastics, there is also generous use of leatherette materials on the lower half and on the doors for a premium touch.

With regards to other feature highlights, the Hyryder is equipped with front ventilated seats, wireless phone charging, a 12V socket and a USB Type A socket just above the center console and a massive two-layered sunroof which can be opened almost entirely at the press of a button. The notable misses in this list are cooled glovebox, air purification system and ambient lighting which is only available in the non-hybrid variants.

As far as space is concerned, it is a mixed bag of sorts. All seats have a slightly rigid feel but this ought to be great for much-needed support on long journeys. The rear-seat recline feature is great and there's decent space for passengers at the back although shoulder-room for three is likely to be an issue.

What's a big issue is that because of the battery pack towards the rear under-side of the vehicle, boot space is significantly compromised. This is not just a chink in Hyryder's armour but the case with almost all hybrids. While one big suitcase and a handbag will find the cargo area to be cozy enough, multiple bags for multiple road trips would eventually make a roof carrier necessary.

Overall, the cabin isn't exactly radical for an entirely new model but still gets a fair share of modern-age features and a comfortable cabin.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrder exterior highlights:

The Hyryder makes its biggest statement through its exterior visual styling. This Toyota is a looker. And it knows.

Not only is the Hyryder a distinctive to look at within the Toyota product portfolio in the country, it is more than likely to stand out among rivals as well. The LED projector headlights, the twin LED DRLs that double up as turn indicators, the wide trapezoidal lower grille and a flowing crystal upper grille gives the SUV a very cutting-edge face.

From the side, the Hyryder gets squared-wheel arches over the 17-inch alloy wheels, a stretched chrome line under the windows, minimalist body lines and moderately large glass area on the windows.

Over at the rear, the styling is once again on the sportier side, complete with the split LED tail light units, chrome garnish on the trunk and a high-placed brake light. The rear bumper too has a raised stance.

The Hyryder is being offered in seven mono-tone body colour options as well as four dual-tone hues.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrder verdict:

Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has a serious advantage over almost all of its rivals when it comes to the hybrid powertrain. For anyone who has lengthy commutes on a regular basis. It may not exactly be the most eager of SUVs to drive but ticks almost all other boxes right. Backed by a robust and time-tested service network of Toyota, this model could well be the third that completes the troika of success for the brand, along with Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

The above price is indicative and for the base, non-hybrid variant. The official launch of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected early next week which is when the entire price structure would be confirmed.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Images

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Image 1
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Colours

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Gaming Grey
Speedy Blue
Cafe White
Enticing Silver
Cave Black
Midnight Black
Sporting Red
Enticing Silver With Midnight Black
Gaming grey

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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder User Reviews & Ratings

4.1Engine & Performance
4.1Features
4.3Safety
4.2Design
4.2Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Toyota Hyryder for its exceptional riding comfort, fuel efficiency, and reliability, while some note the small boot space and underwhelming performance as drawbacks.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconHigh riding comfort
  • check circle iconStrong Toyota reliability
  • check circle iconAttractive design
  • check circle iconGood safety features

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited boot space
  • warning iconUnderpowered engine performance
  • warning iconAverage interior quality
  • warning iconWeak air conditioning
  • warning iconLaggy infotainment system

User Reviews

Perfect car
Toyota vehicles are excellent and very famous worldwide. I worked in Dubai, and my company had around 45 Toyota vehicles, including vans, cars, and 6-seater buses. We provided drivers and cleaners for various services. Based on my experience, Toyota vehicles are reliable, durable, and comfortable. I am very happy with Toyota vehicles.
By: Alphonse Dsouza (Jun 23, 2026)
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A Truly Matured and Well-Designed Family Car
The e-CVT transmission is flawless and stands as a testament to Toyota’s legendary and path-breaking hybrid technology. The electric motors work seamlessly in tandem with the ICE engine, operating almost invisibly in the background. The steering feels responsive with the right amount of weight, and the slightly stiffer suspension combined with the car’s weight delivers a superbly confident highway ride with virtually no bounce. In EV mode, the cabin offers a zen-like silence, interrupted only occasionally by faint electric motor sounds.
By: AMIT kULSHRESTHA (Feb 2, 2026)
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Love the Fuel Efficiency
I am amazed by how much money I save on petrol now. The ventilated seats are a lifesaver in Delhi heat. Build quality feels very solid compared to others in this segment.
By: Priya Sharma (Dec 23, 2025)
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Tech Loaded
Wireless charging and Apple CarPlay work flawlessly. The hybrid battery charges quickly while braking. It's a very intelligent machine.
By: Deepak Raj (Dec 23, 2025)
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Perfect City SUV
Great road presence and the hybrid tech is futuristic. Tech features like the 360 camera make parking so easy in tight spots. Toyota reliability is just a big plus point for me.
By: Rohan Gupta (Dec 23, 2025)
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Related News

Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,999, the Aero Black Edition styling package for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a distinctive visual upgrade to the SUV.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Aero Black Edition package, priced at 31,999
12 Aug 2026
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Auto recap, July 7: Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Prestige Package and more
8 Jul 2025
The Prestige Package bring in 10 dealer fitted accesories to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Prestige Package with 10 new accessories
7 Jul 2025
The 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been launched in India with a host of feature updates as well as new variants.
2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched with new features and variants. Everything you should know
10 Apr 2025
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is now priced slightly higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.34 lakh, ex-showroom.
2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Here's all you need to know about the updated SUV
8 Apr 2025
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 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Related News
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power87-102 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque121.5-136.8 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage27.97 kmpl
Engine1462-1490 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol),Petrol,CNG
SunroofYes
View all Urban Cruiser Hyryder specs and features

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Mileage

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol), Petrol, & CNG variants. Average mileage of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder's petrol variant is 21.11 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive comes with a 45...

litres fuel tank.

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Select Variant:
E NeoDrive
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21.11 kmpl

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Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
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Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

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