Own a Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder? Here are your accessory options

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The SUV has been launched in India as part of the global agreement for platform and technology sharing between Suzuki and Toyota. However, despite the SUV being a rebadged version of the Grand Vitara, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been able to grab the attention of consumers in the country.

The car manufacturer offers a wide range of accessories for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which come available at a premium and can ensure that your SUV looks distinctive and beefier. These accessories can be segmented into three different categories: exterior, interior and electrical. The car manufacturer offers a total of 33 different accessories for the mid-size SUV.

While almost all these accessories can be purchased from aftermarket third-party retailers, if you plan to get them from the OEM, here is a list of the accessories available for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Exterior accessories

Toyota offers a total of 21 different exterior accessories for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. These accessories include:

Front bumper garnish

Headlamp garnish

Rear bumper garnish

Roof spoiler extension

Rear door lid garnish

Body side molding

Door visor

Rear reflector garnish

ORVM garnish

Side-step

Hood emblem

Body cladding

Fender garnish

Rear lamp garnish

Side skirt

Door edge protector

Roof carrier

Roof basket

Back door garnish

Body cover

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Interior accessories

Toyota Kirloskar Motor offers seven different accessories for the interior customisation of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. These accessories include:

Floor mat

3D boot mat

Dashboard styling kit

Cushion

Seat cover

Window sunshade

Steering wheel cover

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Electrical accessories

The Japanese car manufacturer offers five different electrical accessories for customising the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. These accessories are:

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Illuminated door sill guard

Wireless mobile device charger

Stereo system

Speakers

