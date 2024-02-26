Own a Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder? Here are your accessory options

HT Auto
Toyota offers a wide range of accessories for its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. Here is a detailed list of the accessories that you can purchase if you o
...
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota offers a wide range of accessories for its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. Here is a detailed list of the accessories that you can purchase if you own this SUV.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota offers a wide range of accessories for its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. Here is a detailed list of the accessories that you can purchase if you own this SUV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The SUV has been launched in India as part of the global agreement for platform and technology sharing between Suzuki and Toyota. However, despite the SUV being a rebadged version of the Grand Vitara, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been able to grab the attention of consumers in the country.

The car manufacturer offers a wide range of accessories for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which come available at a premium and can ensure that your SUV looks distinctive and beefier. These accessories can be segmented into three different categories: exterior, interior and electrical. The car manufacturer offers a total of 33 different accessories for the mid-size SUV.

While almost all these accessories can be purchased from aftermarket third-party retailers, if you plan to get them from the OEM, here is a list of the accessories available for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Exterior accessories

Toyota offers a total of 21 different exterior accessories for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. These accessories include:

  • Front bumper garnish
  • Headlamp garnish
  • Rear bumper garnish
  • Roof spoiler extension
  • Rear door lid garnish
  • Body side molding
  • Door visor
  • Rear reflector garnish
  • ORVM garnish
  • Side-step
  • Hood emblem
  • Body cladding
  • Fender garnish
  • Rear lamp garnish
  • Side skirt
  • Door edge protector
  • Roof carrier
  • Roof basket
  • Back door garnish
  • Body cover

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Interior accessories

Toyota Kirloskar Motor offers seven different accessories for the interior customisation of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. These accessories include:

  • Floor mat
  • 3D boot mat
  • Dashboard styling kit
  • Cushion
  • Seat cover
  • Window sunshade
  • Steering wheel cover

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Electrical accessories

The Japanese car manufacturer offers five different electrical accessories for customising the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. These accessories are:

  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Illuminated door sill guard
  • Wireless mobile device charger
  • Stereo system
  • Speakers

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2024, 15:17 PM IST

