New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift bookings open at select dealerships, launch in May

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2024, 18:23 PM
  • The new-generation Swift can be booked at select Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships for a token of 11,000, ahead of the launch scheduled next month.
The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift can be booked at select dealerships for a token of ₹11,000
The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift can be booked at select dealerships for a token of ₹11,000

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set to go on sale in May this year and dealerships have already begun accepting pre-bookings ahead of the launch. The new-generation Swift can be booked at select Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships for a token of 11,000. There’s no word on prices or deliveries yet but expect the same to be revealed next month.

While details are scarce on the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift, the new-gen model is expected to arrive in multiple variants as well as a host of colour options. Visually, the all-new hatchback will get an evolutionary design language sports an enhanced front design with a new grille, bumpers, alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna and more. The rear door handles mounted on the C-pillar has now been replaced with conventional door handles on the next-gen model.

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Also Read : Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift India launch next month, to get new Z-Series engine

2024 Suzuki Swift
The cabin gets an upgrade and will be roomier than before, while also feature a larger MID unit and a floating touchscreen infotainment system
2024 Suzuki Swift
The cabin gets an upgrade and will be roomier than before, while also feature a larger MID unit and a floating touchscreen infotainment system

The cabin will sport upgrades as well including a floating touchscreen infotainment system and a larger MID unit for the instrument console. The new model is also expected to get a roomier cabin than the outgoing model, along with new seat upholstery.

Another major update on the new-gen Maruti Swift is likely to be the new 1.2-litre Z-Series (Z12E) petrol engine. The new engine has already made its debut in global markets and will make its way to India replacing the 1.2-litre K-Series (K12C) motor. Expect to see manual and AMT gearbox choices. The new Swift will also come with a CNG option and Maruti could bring higher variants this time to appeal to the private customer base.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2024, 18:23 PM IST
