New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift bookings open at select dealerships, launch in May

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set to go on sale in May this year and dealerships have already begun accepting pre-bookings ahead of the launch. The new-generation Swift can be booked at select Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships for a token of ₹11,000. There’s no word on prices or deliveries yet but expect the same to be revealed next month.

While details are scarce on the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift, the new-gen model is expected to arrive in multiple variants as well as a host of colour options. Visually, the all-new hatchback will get an evolutionary design language sports an enhanced front design with a new grille, bumpers, alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna and more. The rear door handles mounted on the C-pillar has now been replaced with conventional door handles on the next-gen model.

The cabin gets an upgrade and will be roomier than before, while also feature a larger MID unit and a floating touchscreen infotainment system

The cabin will sport upgrades as well including a floating touchscreen infotainment system and a larger MID unit for the instrument console. The new model is also expected to get a roomier cabin than the outgoing model, along with new seat upholstery.

Another major update on the new-gen Maruti Swift is likely to be the new 1.2-litre Z-Series (Z12E) petrol engine. The new engine has already made its debut in global markets and will make its way to India replacing the 1.2-litre K-Series (K12C) motor. Expect to see manual and AMT gearbox choices. The new Swift will also come with a CNG option and Maruti could bring higher variants this time to appeal to the private customer base.

