Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift India launch next month, to get new Z-Series engine

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been making headlines over the last few months. The popular hatchback is all set to receive a completely new generation avatar in May this year, which will come with a revamped design, new features and a new 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. This is going to be a major update for the Swift after a long time and is expected to boost the appeal of the hatchback further.

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is ready to hit the Indian market in May 2024 with a revamped design, new features and a new 1.2-litre Z-Ser

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift made its global debut at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. Since then, the hatchback has gone on sale in global markets like Europe and Japan. Now, India is going to be added to that list. The India-spec next-generation Swift would be similar to the global model. However, the new generation Swift sits on the same platform as the current model.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs View Details Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz 1497.0 cc 1497.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.60 - 10.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Ignis 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.84 - 8.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C3 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.16 - 9.08 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Exterior

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift, also codenamed YED, comes with a significantly distinctive visual appearance compared to the outgoing model. It gets a new front profile featuring an updated radiator grille flanked by sharper and redesigned LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The top variant would get LED fog lamps. The bumper too looks different. Moving to the side profile, the hatchback gets new design alloy wheels, and relocated rear passenger door handles. At the back, the new Swift sports redesigned LED taillights and a revamped bumper. The new Swift is expected to come available in new colour options.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Interior

Moving inside the cabin, the Swift gets a significantly updated dashboard layout sporting a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. Seat and upholstery materials too come refreshed.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Safety

On the safety front, the new Swift would come with six airbags, ABS with EBD and ESP as standard, a three-point seatbelt for the second-row centre passenger, reverse parking camera. The India-spec Swift may miss out on the 360-degree camera and ADAS that are available in the global model.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Powertrain

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a new Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which replaces the current model's K12 four-cylinder petrol unit. Expect the power and torque output of the new engine to be similar to what the K12 unit generates. The current engine churns out 89 bhp peak power and 113 Nm maximum torque. Expect a five-speed manual unit and AMT option to be available for the new Swift. The biggest highlight would be the mild-hybrid technology that would be available across all the variants.

First Published Date: