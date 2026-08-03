Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Overview

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a compact hatchback that was positioned within Nexa’s premium portfolio, offering SUV-inspired styling in a compact footprint tailored for urban usage. Launched originally in January 2017, the car carved a niche among buyers looking for practicality combined with quirky design and high ground clearance.

The Ignis maintained its characteristic tall-boy stance, short overhangs, and upright styling elements, making it particularly well-suited for crowded city environments. Despite its compact dimensions, the Ignis offered a spacious interior and essential convenience features, making it a preferred choice for urban commuters. However, as of 2026, Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Ignis in India due to slow sales and limited updates.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price

The Maruti Ignis was priced in the range of 5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs. The entry-level Sigma 1.2 MT variant started at 5.35 Lakhs, followed by the Delta trim, and the top-tier Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone variant reached up to 7.55 Lakhs. Note that these prices were ex-showroom and may have varied by region.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Launch Date

The Ignis made its India debut in 18th Feb 2020 as a compact city car under Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa retail network. Over the years, it received updates focused on aesthetics and compliance with emission and safety norms but saw limited changes throughout its lifecycle.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Variants & Colours

The Maruti Ignis was offered in 11 variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The higher trims featured additional infotainment, styling, and convenience upgrades. Customers could choose from Glistening Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Lucent Orange With Black Roof, Nexa Blue With Silver Roof, Pearl Midnight Black, Lucent Orange, Silky Silver, Turquoise Blue and Nexa Blue With Black Roof. Select shades were available with contrast black or silver dual-tone roof finishes, depending on the variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Mileage

The Ignis delivered an ARAI-rated fuel economy of 20.8 kmpl. Real-world mileage may have varied depending on traffic conditions, terrain, and driving style. This aspect made it an attractive option for fuel-conscious drivers.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Specs & Features

The Maruti Ignis was powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produced 81 hp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed AMT transmission, built on the Heartect platform with front-wheel drive.

Key features included a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, and steering-mounted controls. The cabin offered generous headroom and practical storage spaces, while top trims included a digital MID, automatic climate control, and tilt-adjustable steering.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Safety

The Ignis was equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a seatbelt reminder system. It also featured a standard stability control system and a high-speed alert system for enhanced highway safety. Despite these features, the Ignis received a 1 safety rating in NCAP crash tests.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Offers & Deals

Offers on the Maruti Ignis may have included cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty benefits, dependent on the dealership and region. Promotional schemes were more common during festive months or end-of-quarter sales drives, and Nexa outlets may have provided service-related packages or extended warranties as optional value additions.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis competed in the entry-level premium hatchback space against models like the Toyota Glanza, Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago NRG. Despite its unique styling and features, it struggled to maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.