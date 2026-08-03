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MARUTI SUZUKI Ignis

₹5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.2
16
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Overview

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a compact hatchback that was positioned within Nexa’s premium portfolio, offering SUV-inspired styling in a compact footprint tailored for urban usage. Launched originally in January 2017, the car carved a niche among buyers looking for practicality combined with quirky design and high ground clearance.

The Ignis maintained its characteristic tall-boy stance, short overhangs, and upright styling elements, making it particularly well-suited for crowded city environments. Despite its compact dimensions, the Ignis offered a spacious interior and essential convenience features, making it a preferred choice for urban commuters. However, as of 2026, Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Ignis in India due to slow sales and limited updates.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price

The Maruti Ignis was priced in the range of 5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs. The entry-level Sigma 1.2 MT variant started at 5.35 Lakhs, followed by the Delta trim, and the top-tier Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone variant reached up to 7.55 Lakhs. Note that these prices were ex-showroom and may have varied by region.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Launch Date

The Ignis made its India debut in 18th Feb 2020 as a compact city car under Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa retail network. Over the years, it received updates focused on aesthetics and compliance with emission and safety norms but saw limited changes throughout its lifecycle.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Variants & Colours

The Maruti Ignis was offered in 11 variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The higher trims featured additional infotainment, styling, and convenience upgrades. Customers could choose from Glistening Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Lucent Orange With Black Roof, Nexa Blue With Silver Roof, Pearl Midnight Black, Lucent Orange, Silky Silver, Turquoise Blue and Nexa Blue With Black Roof. Select shades were available with contrast black or silver dual-tone roof finishes, depending on the variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Mileage

The Ignis delivered an ARAI-rated fuel economy of 20.8 kmpl. Real-world mileage may have varied depending on traffic conditions, terrain, and driving style. This aspect made it an attractive option for fuel-conscious drivers.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Specs & Features

The Maruti Ignis was powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produced 81 hp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed AMT transmission, built on the Heartect platform with front-wheel drive.

Key features included a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, and steering-mounted controls. The cabin offered generous headroom and practical storage spaces, while top trims included a digital MID, automatic climate control, and tilt-adjustable steering.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Safety

The Ignis was equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a seatbelt reminder system. It also featured a standard stability control system and a high-speed alert system for enhanced highway safety. Despite these features, the Ignis received a 1 safety rating in NCAP crash tests.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Offers & Deals

Offers on the Maruti Ignis may have included cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty benefits, dependent on the dealership and region. Promotional schemes were more common during festive months or end-of-quarter sales drives, and Nexa outlets may have provided service-related packages or extended warranties as optional value additions.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis competed in the entry-level premium hatchback space against models like the Toyota Glanza, Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago NRG. Despite its unique styling and features, it struggled to maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1197 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20.8 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    82 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    260 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    1
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    113 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    870 kg
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Maruti Suzuki Ignis Videos

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Maruti Suzuki Ignis Variants

Maruti Suzuki Ignis price starts at ₹ 5.35 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 7.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes in 11 variants. Maruti Suzuki Ignis's top variant is Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone.
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
11 Variants Available
Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.35 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ignis Delta 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ignis Delta 1.2 AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Ignis Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Passenger vehicle sales surged in July due to GST cuts, lower repo rates, and tax relief, boosting auto industry prospects.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki's net profit fell by 9% this quarter, marking two consecutive quarters of declining profits despite strong sales.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki plans a price hike of up to ₹30,000 for passenger vehicles in India by August 2026 due to rising input costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki India enhances its after-sales network with a new service facility in Kozhikode, expanding customer support and planning 500 more touchpoints by FY 2026-27.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jul 2026
India's passenger vehicle sales surged 25% in June, driven by Maruti Suzuki, Tata, and Mahindra, despite Middle East conflict impacts.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki Ignis comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis image
Rs. 5.35 LakhsOnwards
4.216
82 bhp113 NmManual, Automatic2
1/5
180 mm260 litres3700 mm1690 mm1595 mm4.7
Toyota GlanzaToyota Glanza imageRs. 6.39 LakhsOnwards
4.4601
89 bhp113 NmManual, Automatic6--318 litres3990 mm1745 mm1500 mm4.9 metresIgnisVSGlanza
Tata TiagoTata Tiago imageRs. 4.69 LakhsOnwards
4.51407
74 bhp96.5 NmManual, Automatic6--447 L3813 mm1684 mm1535 mm-IgnisVSTiago
Hyundai Grand i10 NiosHyundai Grand i10 Nios imageRs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
4.417
82 bhp114 NmManual, Automatic6
2/5
-260 litres3815 mm1680 mm1520 mm-IgnisVSGrand i10 Nios
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R BioflexMaruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex imageRs. 7.24 LakhsOnwards-89.6 bhp113.7 NmManual---335 L3655162016754.7 mIgnisVSWagon R Bioflex
Maruti Suzuki Wagon RMaruti Suzuki Wagon R imageRs. 4.99 LakhsOnwards
3.9725
90 bhp113.7 NmManual, Automatic6
1/5
-335 litres3655 mm1620 mm1675 mm4.7 metresIgnisVSWagon R

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Images

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Maruti Suzuki Ignis Image 3
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Image 4
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Maruti Suzuki Ignis Image 6

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Colours

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Glistening Grey
Pearl Arctic White
Lucent Orange With Black Roof
Nexa Blue With Silver Roof
Pearl Midnight Black
Lucent Orange
Silky Silver
Turquoise Blue
Nexa Blue With Black Roof
Glistening grey

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alternatives

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
IgnisvsGlanza
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
IgnisvsTiago
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.55 - 8.03 Lakhs
IgnisvsGrand i10 Nios
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
IgnisvsWagon R Bioflex
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.99 - 6.95 Lakhs
IgnisvsWagon R
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
IgnisvsSwift

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Safety Ratings

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis has been awarded 1 star in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 0 star in child occupancy.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4Safety
4.2Design
4.4Value For Money
3.9Comfort
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Maruti Suzuki Ignis User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise this budget SUV for its stunning design, excellent mileage, and comfortable performance for small families. However, they noted room for improvement in safety features and comfort for taller individuals.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStunning design and aesthetics
  • check circle iconExcellent mileage
  • check circle iconComfortable for small families
  • check circle iconGreat value for money
  • check circle iconSmooth handling and drive

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited comfort for tall individuals
  • warning iconSafety features need improvement
  • warning iconLight weight affects stability on highways
  • warning iconPerformance could be enhanced
  • warning iconSome features lacking compared to competitors

User Reviews

Good Looking Tall Boy Car
Its look is my favourite — from the front end to the overall body posture, everything feels well designed. The headlight and front grille look absolutely awesome.
By: Binay (May 15, 2026)
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Superb vehicle for city
It looks very good and is a compact car, ideal for a small family. I would like to buy this car for my family, especially if there is a discount offer available.
By: Jagdish Chauhan (May 4, 2026)
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Perfect family type car
It is a great-looking car, and the performance is also very good. It delivers a mileage of around 49 kilometers per litre. The comfort level is excellent, and it is a budget-friendly vehicle for middle-class families.
By: AYUSH SINGH (Feb 10, 2026)
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Amazing Car for Everyone!
I've got to say, this car is just amazing, especially the Zeta variant. I really love it a lot! It’s a fantastic choice. If you’re looking for something comfortable, this is the one to drive home. It has great features that everyone would enjoy, but what I love the most is that it includes everything a middle-class person would need, all for a price around 8 lakhs.
By: Sudhir Reddy (Aug 20, 2025)
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Good Car for Families, but Needs Improvement
This car works well for a small family and offers decent mileage, but if you're tall, it might not be very comfortable for you. The safety features could use some improvement, too. On highways, it struggles a bit because it's pretty light. When a bigger vehicle goes past, you can feel the car shake quite a bit. Still, for the price you pay, it’s a pretty good option overall.
By: Chiranjeev Desai (Aug 13, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Ignis Related News

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis may be nearing the end of its road in India after 9 years of presence.
Maruti Suzuki pulls the plug on Ignis hatchback in India
17 Apr 2026
Looking for budget-friendly cars that are fun to drive? Here's a list of sporty, affordable options in India that deliver excitement without breaking the bank.
From Maruti Suzuki Ignis to Hyundai i20 N Line: 5 most affordable fun-to-drive cars in India today
9 Jul 2025
Image used for representational purposes only.
Auto news recap, July 25: Maruti Ignis Radiance Edition, 2024 Hero Xtreme launched & more
26 Jul 2024
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.49 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets new Radiance Edition. Here's what has been updated
25 Jul 2024
Maruti Suzuki is offering up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87,000 discounts for its cars like Grand Vitara, Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Ciaz, which are sold through the Nexa premium retail network.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno, XL6, Grand Vitara fetching upto 87,000 discounts
11 Mar 2024
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Related News

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Specifications and Features

Max Power82 bhp
Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Max Torque113 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage20.8 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Ignis specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Ignis in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Ignis's petrol variant is 20.89 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT comes with a 32 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Sigma 1.2 MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
20.89

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