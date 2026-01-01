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Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage20.89 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Ignis specs and features

Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT

Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT Prices

The Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT, equipped with a 1.2L VVT and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT Mileage

All variants of the Ignis deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.89 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT Colours

The Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT is available in 9 colour options: Glistening Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Lucent Orange With Black Roof, Nexa Blue With Silver Roof, Pearl Midnight Black, Lucent Orange, Silky Silver, Turquoise Blue, Nexa Blue With Black Roof.

Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT Engine and Transmission

The Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.

Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ignis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs or the Tata Tiago priced between ₹4.69 Lakhs - 8.55 Lakhs.

Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT Specs & Features

The Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT Price

Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT

₹7.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,37,500
RTO
49,455
Insurance
27,244
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,14,699
EMI@15,362/mo
Add to Compare
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Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2L VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
668.48
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.89
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.7
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
260 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
3700 mm
Wheelbase
2435 mm
Height
1595 mm
Kerb Weight
849 kg
Width
1690 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black and White
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT EMI
EMI13,826 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
6,43,229
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
6,43,229
Interest Amount
1,86,301
Payable Amount
8,29,530

Maruti Suzuki Ignis other Variants

Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT

₹5.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,35,100
RTO
26,234
Insurance
25,182
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,87,016
EMI@12,617/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ignis Delta 1.2 MT

₹6.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,84,500
RTO
28,210
Insurance
26,177
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,39,387
EMI@13,743/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ignis Delta 1.2 AMT

₹7.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,29,500
RTO
48,895
Insurance
27,083
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,05,978
EMI@15,174/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT Dual Tone

₹7.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,50,200
RTO
50,344
Insurance
27,504
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,28,548
EMI@15,659/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ignis Zeta 1.2 AMT

₹7.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,82,500
RTO
52,605
Insurance
28,150
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,63,755
EMI@16,416/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ignis Zeta 1.2 AMT Dual Tone

₹7.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,95,200
RTO
53,494
Insurance
28,406
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,77,600
EMI@16,714/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ignis Alpha 1.2 MT

₹7.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,97,000
RTO
53,620
Insurance
28,442
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,79,562
EMI@16,756/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ignis Alpha 1.2 MT Dual Tone

₹7.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,09,700
RTO
54,509
Insurance
28,696
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,93,405
EMI@17,053/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ignis Alpha 1.2 AMT

₹8.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,42,000
RTO
56,770
Insurance
29,348
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,28,618
EMI@17,810/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ignis Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone

₹8.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,54,700
RTO
57,659
Insurance
29,604
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,42,463
EMI@18,108/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alternatives

Toyota Glanza

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6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
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Tata Tiago

4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.55 - 8.03 Lakhs
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IgnisvsGrand i10 Nios
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
IgnisvsWagon R Bioflex
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.99 - 6.95 Lakhs
+1
IgnisvsWagon R
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
+1
IgnisvsSwift

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