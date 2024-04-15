Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
5.79 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage20.89 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Ignis specs and features

Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT Latest Updates

Ignis is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 11 variants. The price of Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.79 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 1.2L VVT
  • Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 32
  • BootSpace: 260
    • Mileage of Sigma 1.2 MT is 20.89 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT Price

    Sigma 1.2 MT
    ₹5.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,10,000
    RTO
    29,130
    Insurance
    29,780
    Accessories Charges
    9,128
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,78,538
    EMI@12,435/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2L VVT
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    668.48
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    20.89
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.7
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 65 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 65 R15
    Ground Clearance
    180
    Length
    3700
    Wheelbase
    2435
    Kerb Weight
    825
    Height
    1595
    Width
    1690
    Bootspace
    260
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    32
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Tachometer
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Externally Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Emergency Call
    Optional
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    3 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT EMI
    EMI11,192 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    5,20,684
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    5,20,684
    Interest Amount
    1,50,808
    Payable Amount
    6,71,492

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis other Variants

    Delta 1.2 MT
    ₹6.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,81,000
    RTO
    32,680
    Insurance
    31,693
    Accessories Charges
    9,128
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,55,001
    EMI@14,079/mo
    Zeta 1.2 MT
    ₹7.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Delta 1.2 AMT
    ₹7.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Zeta 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    ₹7.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Zeta 1.2 AMT
    ₹7.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Zeta 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
    ₹7.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Alpha 1.2 MT
    ₹8.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Alpha 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Alpha 1.2 AMT
    ₹8.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
    ₹8.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
