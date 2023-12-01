Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 22 variants. The price of Altroz XE Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 22 variants. The price of Altroz XE Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XE Petrol is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 L Revotron Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 345 Mileage of XE Petrol is 19.05 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less