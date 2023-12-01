Saved Articles

HT Auto

Tata Altroz XM Plus Diesel

3.5 out of 5
1/23
2/23
3/23
4/23
5/23
View all Images
6/23
3.5 out of 5
9.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Altroz Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Mileage25.11 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Altroz specs and features

Altroz XM Plus Diesel Latest Updates

Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 22 variants. The price of Altroz XM Plus Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 9.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XM

  • Engine Type: 1.5 L Turbocharged Revotorq
  • Max Torque: 200 Nm @ 1250 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37
  • BootSpace: 345
    • Mileage of XM Plus Diesel is 25.11 kmpl....Read More

    Tata Altroz XM Plus Diesel Price

    XM Plus Diesel
    ₹9.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,94,900
    RTO
    78,554
    Insurance
    43,277
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,17,231
    EMI@19,715/mo
    Tata Altroz XM Plus Diesel Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5 L Turbocharged Revotorq
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    929.07
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    200 Nm @ 1250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    25.11
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    89 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Twist beam with coil spring and shock absorber
    Front Suspension
    Independent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 60 R16
    Ground Clearance
    165
    Length
    3990
    Wheelbase
    2501
    Height
    1523
    Width
    1755
    Bootspace
    345
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    75000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    2
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Digital Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Grey
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Altroz XM Plus Diesel EMI
    EMI17,743 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,25,507
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,25,507
    Interest Amount
    2,39,095
    Payable Amount
    10,64,602

    Tata Altroz other Variants

    XE Petrol
    ₹6.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,84,900
    RTO
    30,346
    Insurance
    28,160
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,43,906
    EMI@13,840/mo
    XE Rhytm Petrol
    ₹6.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XM Petrol
    ₹7.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XM Petrol Plus
    ₹7.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XE Diesel
    ₹8.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XE Rhytm Diesel
    ₹8.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XT Petrol
    ₹8.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XM Diesel
    ₹8.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Petrol
    ₹8.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XT i-Turbo Petrol
    ₹9.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ (O) Petrol
    ₹9.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Plus Petrol
    ₹9.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XT Diesel
    ₹9.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Plus Petrol Dark Edition
    ₹9.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ (O) i-Turbo Petrol
    ₹9.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ i-Turbo Petrol
    ₹9.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Diesel
    ₹10.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol
    ₹10.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ (O) Diesel
    ₹10.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol Dark Edition
    ₹10.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Plus Diesel
    ₹10.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    View more Variants

