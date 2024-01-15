Saved Articles

Tata Altroz XM Plus Petrol

3.5 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
8.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Altroz Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage19.33 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Altroz specs and features

Altroz XM Plus Petrol Latest Updates

Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 26 variants. The price of Altroz XM Plus Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 8.59 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XM

  • Engine Type: 1.2 L Revotron
  • Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 345 litres
    • Mileage of XM Plus Petrol is 19.33 kmpl....Read More

    Tata Altroz XM Plus Petrol Price

    XM Plus Petrol
    ₹8.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,54,900
    RTO
    61,843
    Insurance
    41,805
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,59,048
    EMI@18,464/mo
    Tata Altroz XM Plus Petrol Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 L Revotron
    Driving Range
    715 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.33 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Twist beam with coil spring and shock absorber
    Front Suspension
    Independent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 60 R16
    Length
    3990 mm
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Wheelbase
    2501 mm
    Height
    1523 mm
    Width
    1755 mm
    Bootspace
    345 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    Optional
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Grey
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Altroz XM Plus Petrol Offers
    Tata Altroz XM Plus Petrol EMI
    EMI16,618 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,73,143
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,73,143
    Interest Amount
    2,23,929
    Payable Amount
    9,97,072

    Tata Altroz other Variants

    XE Petrol
    ₹7.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,59,900
    RTO
    57,643
    Insurance
    32,829
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,50,872
    EMI@16,139/mo
    XM Petrol
    ₹7.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XM (S) Petrol
    ₹8.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XM Plus (S)
    ₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XT Petrol
    ₹9.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XZ Petrol
    ₹9.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XMA Plus Petrol
    ₹9.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XZ i-Turbo Petrol
    ₹9.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XM Plus Diesel
    ₹10.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XMA Plus (S)
    ₹10.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XZ Plus (S)
    ₹10.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XZ Diesel
    ₹10.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XTA Petrol
    ₹10.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XM Plus (S) Diesel
    ₹10.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XT Diesel
    ₹10.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XZ Plus (S) Dark Edition
    ₹10.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XZ Plus (O) (S)
    ₹10.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XZA Petrol
    ₹10.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XZ Plus i-Turbo (S)
    ₹10.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XZ Plus i-Turbo (S) Dark Edition
    ₹11.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XZA Plus (S)
    ₹11.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XZA Plus (S) Dark Edition
    ₹11.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XZ Plus (S) Diesel
    ₹12.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XZA Plus (O) (S)
    ₹12.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XZ Plus (S) Dark Edition Diesel
    ₹12.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View more Variants

    Tata Altroz Alternatives

    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20 Magna 1.2 MT

    6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Turbo Vibe Pack Dual Tone

    5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs
    Tata Tiago NRG

    Tata Tiago NRG 1.2L Petrol AMT

    6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza G Hybrid

    7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs
    Popular Hatchback Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
    UPCOMING
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Onwards
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs
    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago

    5.6 - 8.2 Lakhs
     Popular Hatchback Cars

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Tata Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    8.89 Cr
    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Toyota bZ4X

    Toyota bZ4X

    70 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Hyundai Staria

    Hyundai Staria

    20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Kia Sonet Facelift

    8 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
