Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 26 variants. The price of Altroz XZ Plus (O) (S) in Delhi is Rs. 10.76 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ Plus (O) (S) is 60 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 L Revotron Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres BootSpace: 210 litres Mileage of XZ Plus (O) (S) is 19.33 kmpl.