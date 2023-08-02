Tata Altroz Specifications

Tata Altroz comes in fourteen petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Altroz measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,755 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,501 mm. The ground clearance of Altroz is 165. A five-seat model, Tata Altroz sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less