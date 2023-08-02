HT Auto
Tata Altroz Specifications

Tata Altroz is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,44,000 in India. It is available in 22 variants, 1199.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual .
5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Tata Altroz Specs

Tata Altroz comes in fourteen petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Altroz measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,755 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,501 mm. The ...Read More

Tata Altroz Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
XZ Plus Diesel
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5 L Turbocharged Revotorq
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with coil spring and shock absorber
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
165
Length
3990
Wheelbase
2501
Height
1523
Width
1755
Bootspace
345
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Tata Altroz News

The Altroz is now the third model from Tata Motors to offer company-fitted CNG, after Tigor and Tiago.
Tata Altroz CNG first drive review: Evolution wins against excuses
2 Aug 2023
The Altroz is currently priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.60 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.74 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
Tata Altroz becomes the most affordable premium hatchback to offer sunroof with this new variant
21 Jul 2023
The Tata Altroz XM and XM(S) add more value additions to the hatchback
Tata Altroz gets two new feature-packed mid variants, priced from 6.90 lakh
20 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki eVX and Tata Altroz EV could be the two most appealing electric cars in India.
Maruti Suzuki eVX and Tata Altroz EV: Two most awaited electric cars in India
12 Jun 2023
Tata Altroz premium hatchback is now offered with sunroof feature even in standard variants.
Tata Altroz standard variants get sunroof, becomes most affordable car to get this feature
2 Jun 2023
View all
 

Tata Altroz Variants & Price List

Tata Altroz price starts at ₹ 5.44 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.63 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Altroz comes in 22 variants. Tata Altroz top variant price is ₹ 9.56 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE Petrol
5.44 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XE Rhytm Petrol
5.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XM Petrol
6.3 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XM Petrol Plus
6.6 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XT Petrol
6.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XE Diesel
6.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XE Rhytm Diesel
7.27 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XM Diesel
7.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Petrol
7.59 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ (O) Petrol
7.75 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XT i-Turbo Petrol
7.94 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XM Plus Diesel
7.95 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XT Diesel
8.19 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus Petrol
8.41 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ i-Turbo Petrol
8.46 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus Petrol Dark Edition
8.71 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ (O) i-Turbo Petrol
8.72 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Diesel
8.79 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ (O) Diesel
8.95 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol
9.06 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol Dark Edition
9.36 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus Diesel
9.56 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

