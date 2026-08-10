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MG Hector

₹11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.2
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The mid-size SUV segment in India continues to see high demand, and the MG Hector maintains its strong market presence in 2026. Famous for pioneering internet-connected car technology in its segment, the Hector offers an expansive cabin, dominant road presence, and premium electronics.

Whether you need a massive 5-seater family cruiser or look toward its multi-seat sibling, the Hector Plus, this SUV serves as a highly luxurious tech-lounge on wheels.

MG Hector Price in India

MG Motor India has positioned the product line aggressively against its competitors, offering comprehensive value across multiple distinct variants. The MG Hector ex-showroom price starts from 11,99,000 for the base variant and scales up to 19,49,000 for the top-tier configurations.

Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Price List:

  • Hector Style (Petrol Manual 5-Str): 11,99,000
  • Hector Select Pro (Petrol Manual 5-Str): 13,99,000
  • Hector Smart Pro (Petrol Manual 5-Str): 14,99,000
  • Hector Smart Pro (Petrol Automatic CVT 5-Str): 16,29,000
  • Hector Sharp Pro (Petrol Manual 5-Str): 16,79,000
  • Hector Plus Sharp Pro (Petrol Manual 7-Str): 17,29,000
  • Hector Sharp Pro (Petrol Automatic CVT 5-Str): 18,09,000
  • Hector Plus Sharp Pro (Petrol Automatic CVT 7-Str): 18,59,000
  • Hector Savvy Pro (Petrol Automatic CVT 5-Str): 18,99,000
  • Hector Plus Savvy Pro (Petrol Automatic CVT 7-Str): 19,49,000

(Note: On-road prices differ regionally depending on local RTO tax parameters, municipal green cess, and selected comprehensive insurance extensions.)

Key Technical Specifications

  • Engine Options: 1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol Engine / 2.0L Turbocharged Diesel Engine
  • Engine Displacement: 1451 cc (Petrol) / 1956 cc (Diesel)
  • Maximum Power: 141 bhp @ 5200 rpm (Petrol) / 167 bhp @ 3750 rpm (Diesel)
  • Maximum Torque: 250 Nm @ 3000 rpm (Petrol) / 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm (Diesel)
  • Transmission Options: 6-Speed Manual or Smooth CVT Automatic (Petrol Only)
  • Petrol Fuel Efficiency (ARAI): 13.79 kmpl
  • Boot Space Capacity: 587 Litres (5-Seater version)
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 Litres

Top Highlights and Features of the MG Hector

1. Striking Visual Redesign and Exterior Presence

The exterior configuration features an updated Aura Hex front chrome grille design, giving the SUV an elegant stance. This is paired perfectly with sharp LED projector headlamps, connected full-LED tail-lamps, front and rear metallic skid plates, and premium 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that fill the wheel arches beautifully.

2. Segment-First Tech and Gesture Ecosystem

The cabin remains a benchmark for digital luxury, dominated by an enormous 14-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment system. New generation tech updates include innovative i-SWIPE gesture controls, allowing the driver or front passenger to change climate temperatures, scroll media playlists, or adjust audio volume levels with simple hand movements over the air.

3. Level 2 Autonomous Safety Suites

Safety receives a heavy boost on the top-tier Savvy Pro trim. The vehicle hosts an integrated Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) network capable of managing adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, autonomous emergency braking, and front collision alerts. Base models retain comprehensive safety configurations, including 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), traction control, hill-hold control, and 4-wheel disc brakes.

4. Lounge-Like Comfort and Space

With a highly generous wheelbase of 2750 mm, the Hector offers exceptional legroom. Passengers can enjoy a giant dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker premium Infinity audio layout with an active subwoofer, ventilated front seats, customised 8-colour ambient lighting configurations, and multi-zone climate management with a built-in PM 2.5 cabin air purifier.

Dependable Network and Structural Reliability

The chassis is constructed using heavy high-tensile steel designed to absorb high impacts securely. Backed by extensive multi-year bumper-to-bumper manufacturer warranty choices, MG’s reliable roadside network covers long-distance travellers seamlessly across major arterial highways in India.

Final Verdict: Is the MG Hector Worth Buying?

For consumers looking to acquire a spacious, grand-looking SUV heavily packed with futuristic technology, the MG Hector remains an outstanding product under the 20 Lakh price bracket. Its combination of massive boot volume, Level 2 autonomous safety assists, and segment-first gesture controls makes it an attractive luxury upgrade for modern households.

MG Hector Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1451 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.34-13.79 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    141 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    587 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    250 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Hector SpecsView specs icon

MG Hector Videos

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2026 MG Hector Facelifted Launched In India
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2026 MG Hector Facelifted Launched In India

MG Hector Variants

MG Hector price starts at ₹ 11.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Hector comes in 7 variants. MG Hector's top variant is Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
7 Variants Available
Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹11.99 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector Select Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
₹14.29 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
₹15.29 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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MG Hector Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
MG Motor India is providing up to Rs 60,000 in benefits on the Hector SUV for August only.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
JSW MG Motor India's June 2026 sales surged due to strong EV demand, achieving a 30% year-on-year growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
The Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun offer powerful engines and excellent handling in the compact SUV segment.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 May 2026
The Mahindra Thar and competing SUVs offer diverse 4x4 options, emphasizing off-road capabilities and varying price points.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
The article outlines affordable sub-compact SUVs in India, highlighting features, prices, and engine specifications for various models.Read Full Story

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MG Hector comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
MG Hector
MG Hector image
Rs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
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Toyota Urban Cruiser HyryderToyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder imageRs. 11.31 LakhsOnwards
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114 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 91 bhp141 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6210 mm (unladen)-4365 mm1645 mm1795 mm5.4 metresHectorVSUrban Cruiser Hyryder
Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara imageRs. 10.77 LakhsOnwards
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91 bhp122 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6210 mm265 litres4345 mm1795 mm1645 mm5.4 metresHectorVSGrand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki VictorisMaruti Suzuki Victoris imageRs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
4.7178
Engine: 91bhp, Motor: 79bhp (Combined: 114bhp)Engine: 122Nm, Motor: 141Nm (Combined: 141Nm)Manual, AutomaticSUV6210 mm265 Litres (Reduced for Hybrid Battery)4360 mm1795 mm1655 mm5.4 metresHectorVSVictoris
Tata SierraTata Sierra imageRs. 11.49 LakhsOnwards
4.6487
116 bhp280 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6205 mm622 litres4340 mm1841 mm1715 mm5.3 metresHectorVSSierra
Nissan TektonNissan Tekton imageRs. 10.49 LakhsOnwards
54
161 bhp280 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6212 mm700 L4349 mm1815 mm1674 mm-HectorVSTekton

MG Hector Images

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MG Hector Colours

MG Hector is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Celadon Blue
Pearl White
Starry Black
Aurora Silver
Glaze Red
Celadon blue

MG Hector Alternatives

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

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11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs
HectorvsUrban Cruiser Hyryder
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

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10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
HectorvsGrand Vitara
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Maruti Suzuki Victoris

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10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
HectorvsVictoris
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
HectorvsSierra
Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton

10.49 - 18.59 Lakhs
HectorvsTekton

MG Hector User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.2Safety
4.5Design
4.1Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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MG Hector User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users appreciate the MG Hector for its spaciousness, modern design, refined engine, advanced safety features, and comfortable ride but highlight concerns over fuel efficiency and infotainment controls.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSpacious cabin and boot
  • check circle iconModern features and design
  • check circle iconHigh safety ratings with Level 2 ADAS
  • check circle iconRefined and quiet engine
  • check circle iconComfortable ride quality

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLow fuel mileage, especially in petrol version
  • warning iconLaggy infotainment system when using Apple CarPlay
  • warning iconSome issues with build quality
  • warning iconDifficult to park in narrow lanes
  • warning iconToo many settings in the screen for easy use

User Reviews

Quality not as expected
It's a heavy car so the 1.5L engine feels stressed on hills. The suspension is too soft so it wobbles on highways. Interior is spacious but ergonomics are not great. Too much dependence on the touchscreen for everything.
By: Rudransh Dhyani (Feb 24, 2026)
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Electronics failing
Comfort is great but fuel efficiency is a nightmare. I am barely getting 7 kmpl in the city with AC. Also the software is very slow to boot up. Sometimes I have to wait for 30 seconds just to use the reverse camera.
By: Samarjeet Lamba (Feb 24, 2026)
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Lagging experience
Getting 7-8 kmpl in Chennai traffic. Petrol cost is eating my pocket. Car is heavy so it feels underpowered when fully loaded. The 14 inch screen is more of a distraction than a help. Service is okay but expensive parts.
By: Shivendra Parihar (Feb 24, 2026)
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High maintenance
There are rattles from the sunroof after 3000km. Some plastic bits inside feel cheap for a car of this price. The CVT has a loud whining sound when pushed hard. Not happy with the fit and finish overall. Too much bling.
By: Adhiraj Baghel (Feb 24, 2026)
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Disappointed with fuel
I bought the Hector for the tech but the screen is very laggy. Apple CarPlay keeps disconnecting. Also the car is too wide for city traffic, making it hard to drive in narrow streets. Mileage is around 8.5 kmpl only.
By: Vedant Pant (Feb 24, 2026)
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MG Hector Related News

The updated SUV brings a richer cabin, softer ride and a bolder road presence.
MG Hector 700 km drive review: A soft ride but with a hectoring presence
6 Jul 2026
MG Hector and Hector Plus, the two major revenue churner models for the automaker, have become costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 as part of the automaker's latest price revision strategy.
MG Hector & Hector Plus get pricier by up to 30,000. Variant-wise prices detailed
7 Apr 2026
Take a look at what has changed in the newest update of the MG Hector.
MG Hector New vs Old: What has changed?
15 Dec 2025
The MG Hector 2026 facelift will debut on December 15 with a larger grille and refreshed styling
2026 MG Hector debuts December 15: Top 5 highlights of the upcoming facelift
12 Dec 2025
The upcoming 2026 Hector is set to bring cosmetic and feature updates under JSW MG Motor’s new direction
2026 MG Hector facelift official teaser revealed: Here’s what you should know
8 Dec 2025
View all
 MG Hector Related News
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MG Hector Specifications and Features

Max Power141 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque250 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage12.34-13.79 kmpl
Engine1451 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Hector specs and features

MG Hector Mileage

MG Hector in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of MG Hector's petrol variant is 13.79 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
13.79 kmpl

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