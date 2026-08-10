The mid-size SUV segment in India continues to see high demand, and the MG Hector maintains its strong market presence in 2026. Famous for pioneering internet-connected car technology in its segment, the Hector offers an expansive cabin, dominant road presence, and premium electronics.

Whether you need a massive 5-seater family cruiser or look toward its multi-seat sibling, the Hector Plus, this SUV serves as a highly luxurious tech-lounge on wheels.

MG Hector Price in India

MG Motor India has positioned the product line aggressively against its competitors, offering comprehensive value across multiple distinct variants. The MG Hector ex-showroom price starts from ₹11,99,000 for the base variant and scales up to ₹19,49,000 for the top-tier configurations.

Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Price List:

Hector Style (Petrol Manual 5-Str): ₹ 11,99,000

11,99,000 Hector Select Pro (Petrol Manual 5-Str): ₹ 13,99,000

13,99,000 Hector Smart Pro (Petrol Manual 5-Str): ₹ 14,99,000

14,99,000 Hector Smart Pro (Petrol Automatic CVT 5-Str): ₹ 16,29,000

16,29,000 Hector Sharp Pro (Petrol Manual 5-Str): ₹ 16,79,000

16,79,000 Hector Plus Sharp Pro (Petrol Manual 7-Str): ₹ 17,29,000

17,29,000 Hector Sharp Pro (Petrol Automatic CVT 5-Str): ₹ 18,09,000

18,09,000 Hector Plus Sharp Pro (Petrol Automatic CVT 7-Str): ₹ 18,59,000

18,59,000 Hector Savvy Pro (Petrol Automatic CVT 5-Str): ₹ 18,99,000

18,99,000 Hector Plus Savvy Pro (Petrol Automatic CVT 7-Str): ₹ 19,49,000

(Note: On-road prices differ regionally depending on local RTO tax parameters, municipal green cess, and selected comprehensive insurance extensions.)

Key Technical Specifications

Engine Options: 1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol Engine / 2.0L Turbocharged Diesel Engine

1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol Engine / 2.0L Turbocharged Diesel Engine Engine Displacement: 1451 cc (Petrol) / 1956 cc (Diesel)

1451 cc (Petrol) / 1956 cc (Diesel) Maximum Power: 141 bhp @ 5200 rpm (Petrol) / 167 bhp @ 3750 rpm (Diesel)

141 bhp @ 5200 rpm (Petrol) / 167 bhp @ 3750 rpm (Diesel) Maximum Torque: 250 Nm @ 3000 rpm (Petrol) / 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm (Diesel)

250 Nm @ 3000 rpm (Petrol) / 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm (Diesel) Transmission Options: 6-Speed Manual or Smooth CVT Automatic (Petrol Only)

6-Speed Manual or Smooth CVT Automatic (Petrol Only) Petrol Fuel Efficiency (ARAI): 13.79 kmpl

13.79 kmpl Boot Space Capacity: 587 Litres (5-Seater version)

587 Litres (5-Seater version) Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 Litres

Top Highlights and Features of the MG Hector

1. Striking Visual Redesign and Exterior Presence

The exterior configuration features an updated Aura Hex front chrome grille design, giving the SUV an elegant stance. This is paired perfectly with sharp LED projector headlamps, connected full-LED tail-lamps, front and rear metallic skid plates, and premium 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that fill the wheel arches beautifully.

2. Segment-First Tech and Gesture Ecosystem

The cabin remains a benchmark for digital luxury, dominated by an enormous 14-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment system. New generation tech updates include innovative i-SWIPE gesture controls, allowing the driver or front passenger to change climate temperatures, scroll media playlists, or adjust audio volume levels with simple hand movements over the air.

3. Level 2 Autonomous Safety Suites

Safety receives a heavy boost on the top-tier Savvy Pro trim. The vehicle hosts an integrated Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) network capable of managing adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, autonomous emergency braking, and front collision alerts. Base models retain comprehensive safety configurations, including 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), traction control, hill-hold control, and 4-wheel disc brakes.

4. Lounge-Like Comfort and Space

With a highly generous wheelbase of 2750 mm, the Hector offers exceptional legroom. Passengers can enjoy a giant dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker premium Infinity audio layout with an active subwoofer, ventilated front seats, customised 8-colour ambient lighting configurations, and multi-zone climate management with a built-in PM 2.5 cabin air purifier.

Dependable Network and Structural Reliability

The chassis is constructed using heavy high-tensile steel designed to absorb high impacts securely. Backed by extensive multi-year bumper-to-bumper manufacturer warranty choices, MG’s reliable roadside network covers long-distance travellers seamlessly across major arterial highways in India.

Final Verdict: Is the MG Hector Worth Buying?

For consumers looking to acquire a spacious, grand-looking SUV heavily packed with futuristic technology, the MG Hector remains an outstanding product under the ₹20 Lakh price bracket. Its combination of massive boot volume, Level 2 autonomous safety assists, and segment-first gesture controls makes it an attractive luxury upgrade for modern households.