MG Hector Key Specs
- Engine1451 cc
- Mileage12.34-13.79 kmpl
- Power141 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space587 litres
- Max Torque250 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The mid-size SUV segment in India continues to see high demand, and the MG Hector maintains its strong market presence in 2026. Famous for pioneering internet-connected car technology in its segment, the Hector offers an expansive cabin, dominant road presence, and premium electronics.
Whether you need a massive 5-seater family cruiser or look toward its multi-seat sibling, the Hector Plus, this SUV serves as a highly luxurious tech-lounge on wheels.
MG Motor India has positioned the product line aggressively against its competitors, offering comprehensive value across multiple distinct variants. The MG Hector ex-showroom price starts from ₹11,99,000 for the base variant and scales up to ₹19,49,000 for the top-tier configurations.
(Note: On-road prices differ regionally depending on local RTO tax parameters, municipal green cess, and selected comprehensive insurance extensions.)
The exterior configuration features an updated Aura Hex front chrome grille design, giving the SUV an elegant stance. This is paired perfectly with sharp LED projector headlamps, connected full-LED tail-lamps, front and rear metallic skid plates, and premium 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that fill the wheel arches beautifully.
The cabin remains a benchmark for digital luxury, dominated by an enormous 14-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment system. New generation tech updates include innovative i-SWIPE gesture controls, allowing the driver or front passenger to change climate temperatures, scroll media playlists, or adjust audio volume levels with simple hand movements over the air.
Safety receives a heavy boost on the top-tier Savvy Pro trim. The vehicle hosts an integrated Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) network capable of managing adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, autonomous emergency braking, and front collision alerts. Base models retain comprehensive safety configurations, including 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), traction control, hill-hold control, and 4-wheel disc brakes.
With a highly generous wheelbase of 2750 mm, the Hector offers exceptional legroom. Passengers can enjoy a giant dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker premium Infinity audio layout with an active subwoofer, ventilated front seats, customised 8-colour ambient lighting configurations, and multi-zone climate management with a built-in PM 2.5 cabin air purifier.
The chassis is constructed using heavy high-tensile steel designed to absorb high impacts securely. Backed by extensive multi-year bumper-to-bumper manufacturer warranty choices, MG’s reliable roadside network covers long-distance travellers seamlessly across major arterial highways in India.
For consumers looking to acquire a spacious, grand-looking SUV heavily packed with futuristic technology, the MG Hector remains an outstanding product under the ₹20 Lakh price bracket. Its combination of massive boot volume, Level 2 autonomous safety assists, and segment-first gesture controls makes it an attractive luxury upgrade for modern households.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|MG Hector
|Rs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
|141 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|587 litres
|4699 mm
|1835 mm
|1760 mm
|-
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
|Rs. 11.31 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 91 bhp
|141 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|210 mm (unladen)
|-
|4365 mm
|1645 mm
|1795 mm
|5.4 metres
|HectorVSUrban Cruiser Hyryder
|Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
|Rs. 10.77 LakhsOnwards
|91 bhp
|122 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|210 mm
|265 litres
|4345 mm
|1795 mm
|1645 mm
|5.4 metres
|HectorVSGrand Vitara
|Maruti Suzuki Victoris
|Rs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
|Engine: 91bhp, Motor: 79bhp (Combined: 114bhp)
|Engine: 122Nm, Motor: 141Nm (Combined: 141Nm)
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|210 mm
|265 Litres (Reduced for Hybrid Battery)
|4360 mm
|1795 mm
|1655 mm
|5.4 metres
|HectorVSVictoris
|Tata Sierra
|Rs. 11.49 LakhsOnwards
|116 bhp
|280 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|205 mm
|622 litres
|4340 mm
|1841 mm
|1715 mm
|5.3 metres
|HectorVSSierra
|Nissan Tekton
|Rs. 10.49 LakhsOnwards
|161 bhp
|280 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|212 mm
|700 L
|4349 mm
|1815 mm
|1674 mm
|-
|HectorVSTekton
MG Hector is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the MG Hector for its spaciousness, modern design, refined engine, advanced safety features, and comfortable ride but highlight concerns over fuel efficiency and infotainment controls.
|Max Power
|141 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|250 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|12.34-13.79 kmpl
|Engine
|1451 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
MG Hector in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of MG Hector's petrol variant is 13.79 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.
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