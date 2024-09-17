Hector Sharp Pro Blackstorm 1.5 Turbo CVT Latest Updates
Hector is a 5 seater Suv which has 28 variants. The price of Hector Sharp Pro Blackstorm 1.5 Turbo CVT in Delhi is Rs. 24.46 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sharp Pro Blackstorm 1.5 Turbo CVT is 60 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like: