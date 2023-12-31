Hector is a 5 seater Suv which has 20 variants. The price of Hector Smart EX CVT in Delhi is Rs. 21.10 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Smart Hector is a 5 seater Suv which has 20 variants. The price of Hector Smart EX CVT in Delhi is Rs. 21.10 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Smart EX CVT is 60 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres BootSpace: 587 litres ...Read MoreRead Less