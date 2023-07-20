MG Hector Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
MG Hector comes in seven petrol variant and three diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Hector measures 4,699 mm in length, 1,835 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. A five-seat model, MG Hector sits in the Suv segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
MG Hector price starts at ₹ 14.73 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.73 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Hector comes in 10 variants. MG Hector top variant price is ₹ 21.73 Lakhs.
₹14.73 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.8 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹17.99 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹17.99 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹19.06 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹19.45 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹20.1 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹20.78 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹21.51 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹21.73 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
