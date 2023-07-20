HT Auto
MG Hector Specifications

MG Hector is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 14,72,800 in India. It is available in 10 variants, 1451.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
MG Hector Specs

MG Hector comes in seven petrol variant and three diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Hector measures 4,699 mm in length, 1,835 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

MG Hector Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut + Coil Springs
Rear Suspension
Beam Assemble + Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Length
4699 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm
Height
1760 mm
Width
1835 mm
Bootspace
587 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Warranty (Years)
5
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Oak White & Balck
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable

MG Hector News

Image of MG Hector used for representational purpose only.
The Hector and ZS EV helped MG Motor India to increase sales by 21%: Details
20 Jul 2023
MG Motor launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh.
New Hector helps MG Motor clock 14% rise in sales in June
1 Jul 2023
Citroen will offer C3 Aircross SUV in three-row avatar besides standard five-seater version. The three-row version is likely to take on rivals like MG Hector Plus.
Citroen C3 Aircross vs MG Hector Plus: Specs, features compared
20 May 2023
MG Motor India has increased the prices of its flagship SUVs Hector, Gloster and Astor from May.
MG Hector, Gloster, Astor SUVs get costlier. Check new price list
15 May 2023
MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
MG Motor clocks two-fold rise in sales riding high on new Hector SUV
1 May 2023
View all
 

MG Hector Variants & Price List

MG Hector price starts at ₹ 14.73 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.73 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Hector comes in 10 variants. MG Hector top variant price is ₹ 21.73 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
14.73 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Smart 1.5 Turbo MT
16.8 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
17.99 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Smart 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT
17.99 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Smart 2.0 Turbo Diesel
19.06 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
19.45 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel
20.1 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT
20.78 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel
21.51 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
21.73 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

