Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Specifications

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus comes in two diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a nine-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Bolero Neo Plus measures 4,400 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. A nine-seat model, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus price starts at ₹ 11.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus comes in 2 variants. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus's top variant is P10.
₹11.39 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.49 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price