HT Auto
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Left Side
1/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Grille
2/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Right Side View
3/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Fog Lamp
4/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Wheel
5/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Dashboard
View all Images
6/10

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Specifications

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is a 9 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 11,39,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2184 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus mileage is 14 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Specs

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus comes in two diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a nine-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The ...Read More

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
P10
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk Diesel
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
696 litres
Seating Capacity
9 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Length
4400 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Height
1812 mm
Width
1795 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Alternatives

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XUV 3XO Specs
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Sonet Specs
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024

Mahindra XUV500 2024

12 Lakhs Onwards
Check XUV500 2024 details
View similar Cars
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

13.59 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Gurkha Specs
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Venue N Line Specs

Mahindra News

Mahindra posted a double-digit year-on-year sales growth in April 2024 amid the maddening rush for SUVs.
Scorpio N, Thar, XUV700 help Mahindra to post 18% SUV sales growth in April
2 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO is essentially an updated version of XUV300 and comes revising the competition with Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Kia Sonet.
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Kia Sonet: Which compact SUV to choose
2 May 2024
Previously, only premium cars featured ADAS technology, but now many mass-market vehicles also incorporate ADAS technologies.
Looking for a vehicle with ADAS? Here are top 5 most affordable options
1 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue.
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Which one should you choose
1 May 2024
Anand Mahindra's response to the criticism of Mahindra cars has won appreciation from many social media users.
Social media user snubs Mahindra cars. Here's how Anand Mahindra reacts
30 Apr 2024
View all
  News

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Variants & Price List

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus price starts at ₹ 11.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus comes in 2 variants. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus's top variant is P10.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
P4
11.39 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
P10
12.49 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 71.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW i5

BMW i5

1.2 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Ferrari Purosangue SUV

Ferrari Purosangue SUV

10.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Lexus UX

Lexus UX

40 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details