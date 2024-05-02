Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Specifications

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus comes in two diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a nine-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Bolero Neo Plus measures 4,400 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. A nine-seat model, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less