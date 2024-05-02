Mahindra XUV 3XO Specifications

Mahindra XUV 3XO comes in fifteen petrol variant and ten diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.06-21.2 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The XUV 3XO measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. A five-seat model, Mahindra XUV 3XO sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra XUV 3XO price starts at ₹ 7.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV 3XO comes in 25 variants. Mahindra XUV 3XO's top variant is AX7L 1.2 TGDi AT.
₹7.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹9.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.39 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹10.69 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.89 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹10.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.39 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹11.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.69 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹11.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.09 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.19 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.89 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹13.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.69 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹13.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹14.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹15.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
