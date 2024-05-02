Mahindra XUV 3XO Specifications

Mahindra XUV 3XO comes in fifteen petrol variant and ten diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.06-21.2 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The XUV 3XO measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. A five-seat model, Mahindra XUV 3XO sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less