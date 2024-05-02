HT Auto
Mahindra XUV 3XO View
1/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Left Side
2/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View
3/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Grille
4/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Headlight
5/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Left Side View
View all Images
6/24

Mahindra XUV 3XO Specifications

Mahindra XUV 3XO is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,49,000 in India. It is available in 25 variants, 1197 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Mahindra XUV 3XO mileage is 18.06-21.2 kmpl.
7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mahindra XUV 3XO Specs

Mahindra XUV 3XO comes in fifteen petrol variant and ten diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.06-21.2 kmpl kmpl, depending ...Read More

Mahindra XUV 3XO Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
AX7L 1.2 TGDi AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
mStallion Turbo Charged Intercooled Gasoline Direct injection (TGDi) engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
764 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
18.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Anti-roll Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Suspension with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
364 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres
Length
3990 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1647 mm
Width
1821 mm
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.24 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Driver Armrest
Yes

Mahindra XUV 3XO News

Mahindra XUV 3XO is essentially an updated version of XUV300 and comes revising the competition with Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Kia Sonet.
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Kia Sonet: Which compact SUV to choose
2 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue.
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Which one should you choose
1 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO is the most affordable compact SUV in the Indian market and the OEM is betting big on technology to achieve that point.
Mahindra XUV 3XO betting big on aggressive pricing. Here's its secret recipe
30 Apr 2024
Mahindra officials stand next to the newly-launched XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV.
Mahindra XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV launched: Variant-wise prices explained
30 Apr 2024
The Mahindra XUV 3XO lineup is categorized into two series: the MX series, comprising the MX1, MX2pro, and MX3 variants, and the AX series, offering the AX5, AX5L, AX7, and AX7L models.
Mahindra XUV 3XO launched at 7.49 lakh, rivals Tata Nexon & Hyundai Venue
29 Apr 2024
 Mahindra XUV 3XO News

Mahindra XUV 3XO Variants & Price List

Mahindra XUV 3XO price starts at ₹ 7.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV 3XO comes in 25 variants. Mahindra XUV 3XO's top variant is AX7L 1.2 TGDi AT.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
MX1
7.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX2 Pro
8.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX3
9.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX2 Pro AT
9.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX2 diesel
9.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX3 Pro
9.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX2 Pro Diesel
10.39 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX5
10.69 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX3 Diesel
10.89 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX3 AT
10.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX3 Pro Diesel
11.39 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX3 Pro AT
11.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
MX3 Diesel AT
11.69 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX5 L
11.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX5 Diesel
12.09 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX5 AT
12.19 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX7
12.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX5 Diesel AT
12.89 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX5 L AT
13.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX7 Diesel
13.69 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX7 L
13.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX7 Turbo AT
13.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX7 Diesel AT
14.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX7 L Diesel
14.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
AX7L 1.2 TGDi AT
15.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

