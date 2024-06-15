XUV 3XO is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 25 variants. The price of XUV 3XO MX2 Pro Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 12.34 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &XUV 3XO is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 25 variants. The price of XUV 3XO MX2 Pro Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 12.34 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of MX2 Pro Diesel is 42 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, 12V Power Outlets, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed and specs like:
Engine Type: Turbo Diesel with CRDe
Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 42 litres
BootSpace: 364 litres
Mileage of MX2 Pro Diesel is 20.6 kmpl.