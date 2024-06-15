HT Auto

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro

4.5 out of 5
Mahindra XUV 3XO View
1/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Left Side
2/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View
3/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Grille
4/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Headlight
5/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Left Side View
6/24
4.5 out of 5
10.22 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra XUV 3XO Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage18.89 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all XUV 3XO specs and features

XUV 3XO MX2 Pro Latest Updates

XUV 3XO is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 25 variants. The price of XUV 3XO MX2 Pro in Delhi is Rs. 10.22 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine
  • Max Torque: 200 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 42 litres
  • BootSpace: 364 litres
    • Mileage of MX2 Pro is 18.89 kmpl....Read More

    Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro Price

    MX2 Pro
    ₹10.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,99,000
    RTO
    74,930
    Insurance
    47,109
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,21,539
    EMI@21,957/mo
    Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Driving Range
    793 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    200 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.89 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    110 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Twist Beam Suspension with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Anti-roll Bar
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Length
    3990 mm
    Wheelbase
    2600 mm
    Height
    1647 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    364 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    42 litres
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Defogger
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    No
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.24 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    ADAS
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro EMI
    EMI19,761 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    9,19,385
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    9,19,385
    Interest Amount
    2,66,285
    Payable Amount
    11,85,670

    Mahindra XUV 3XO other Variants

    MX1
    ₹8.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,49,000
    RTO
    61,430
    Insurance
    41,588
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,52,518
    EMI@18,324/mo
    MX3
    ₹10.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX2 Pro AT
    ₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    MX3 Pro
    ₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX2 diesel
    ₹11.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX2 Pro Diesel
    ₹12.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX5
    ₹12.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX3 Diesel
    ₹12.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX3 AT
    ₹12.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    MX3 Pro Diesel
    ₹13.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX3 Pro AT
    ₹13.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    MX3 Diesel AT
    ₹13.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX5 L
    ₹13.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX5 Diesel
    ₹14.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX5 AT
    ₹14.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX7
    ₹14.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX5 Diesel AT
    ₹15.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX5 L AT
    ₹15.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX7 Diesel
    ₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX7 Turbo AT
    ₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX7 L
    ₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX7 Diesel AT
    ₹17.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX7 L Diesel
    ₹17.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX7L 1.2 TGDi AT
    ₹17.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

